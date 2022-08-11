Read full article on original website
Extremely premature baby dies after woman gives birth inside jail in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — An extremely premature newborn died earlier this month after being delivered at the jail in downtown Syracuse. The mother was being held temporarily on a misdemeanor petit larceny warrant out of the city of Syracuse when she gave birth Aug. 2 at the South State Street facility, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.
Oswego County Health Department Asks Residents To Be Aware Of Wildlife To Guard Against Rabies Infection
OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Health Department is raising awareness about the dangers of the rabies virus and reminding residents what to do when they encounter wildlife, whether it is indoors or out. “Wild animals have given birth to their babies,” Oswego County Interim Public Health Director Vera...
Death of Premature Baby Reported at Onondaga County Justice Center
The death of a premature baby has been reported at the Onondaga County Justice Center. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating an incident that occurred on August 2nd at around 4:53a where a 35 year old woman was found by county deputies in her cell having a medical emergency. Medical staff at the center discovered she had given birth and was taken to Crouse Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.
Utica Police Looking for Suspect Identification, Information in Several Cases [VIDEO]
Police in Utica are asking for help from the public identifying several suspects in separate cases. The first suspect is wanted in connection with an incident at a convenience store. Anyone who knows either of the individuals pictured in the surveillance video is asked to contact the Utica Police Department's...
Parish Couple Accused Of Abusing Dogs, Homeless After Fire
Parish, N.Y - An Oswego County couple who is facing animal cruelty charges are now homeless after a fire. Christina LaValley and John Paul Barton were charged after their dogs were found with porcupine quills covering their bodies keeping them from eating or drinking. Fire officials say one of the...
Public asked to help find Boonville man
BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing Boonville man. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies say 48-year-old David Talerico was last seen walking in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Boonville around 6 p.m. Monday. He’s described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing...
Man accused of driving while ability impaired by drugs in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A Utica man was charged after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs in Whitesboro Sunday afternoon. Whitesboro police stopped 24-year-old Justin Frias after they say he made an illegal left turn from Foster Street onto Westmoreland Street. Police called in a drug recognition expert and...
Central NY student charged with bringing gun onto school bus, police say
East Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old student from East Syracuse was charged with bringing a handgun onto a school bus Monday, police said. Employees from the East Syracuse Minoa Central School District notified police that a student was seen with a firearm on a bus after school, according to a news release Tuesday from Manlius police.
New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...
Exclusive: Upstate, Crouse hospital officials reveal financial details of proposed merger
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital won’t pay a dime up front to acquire Crouse Hospital. But the state hospital will assume the smaller nonprofit hospital’s liabilities, including about $80 million in debt.
Utica Police seek help looking for missing child
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing child as part of a custodial interference investigation. Police say that the father of the child, Christopher Lawson, 29 years old, left a house on Erie Street in West Utica with 1 year old Alex-zander Stevens. Lawson has not returned with the child.
Why was Le Moyne rape suspect out of jail? Computer problems and human error, review says
Syracuse, N.Y. — A man accused of raping a Le Moyne College student in her dorm was out of jail because of incompatible court computer systems and human error. That’s the conclusion of a review by the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office into why Jerel Walker, 35, was let out of jail just three days before police say he raped a woman on June 7.
4 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: July 17-30
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022. Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.
Hundreds without power after FedEx truck crashes into utility pole in Clay
Update: As of 4:30 p.m., most customers’ power had been restored, according to National Grid. Clay, N.Y. — More than 600 people in Clay were without power after a FedEx truck crashed into a utility pole shortly after 2 p.m. Monday. The truck crashed into the pole near...
2 Syracuse men fake armed robbery of $3,700 bank deposit, deputies say
Onondaga, N.Y. — Two Syracuse men were arrested for faking an armed robbery at a bank in the town of Onondaga Sunday, deputies said. Josh J. Phillips, 31, of Syracuse, called 911 at 1:38 p.m. to report the robbery from the parking lot of Key Bank at 4892 West Seneca Turnpike, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Syracuse Police Respond to Multiple Shootings within 24 Hours
Fitch Street Shooting – Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at around 2:47 P.M., Officers responded to the 200 block of Fitch Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 15-year-old male who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
Two of four restaurant inspection failures include insects; 71 operating acceptably
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Jul. 17 through Jul. 30. This represents two weeks of data.
NYSP seeking help identifying human remains found in Otsego County
A disturbing discovery was made on Aug. 2 in a remote area in the town of Morris, where New York State Police said human remains were found. “We have a good portion of the skeleton,” NYSP Troop C BCI Captain Lucas Anthony said. “We sought the assistance of a local anthropology department at a university who’s providing some assistance to us, and the DNA is also under process but that does take time.”
Mercy Flight Helicopter called to scene of Webster Hill Road ATV accident
AVA- Numerous emergency agencies were called out to the scene of an ATV accident over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the Webster Hill Road, town of Ava, between the Krupp and Dorn Spur Roads. As of this report, details regarding the crash...
County Sheriff’s Office: Individuals steal items from local business
Two individuals stole items from a local business on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Joshua J. Morris, 43, and an unidentified individual stole copper wire from the Suit-Kote Corporation in Cortlandville. Morris and the individual then proceeded to flee on foot through a field, the report notes.
