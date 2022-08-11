ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

clubber lang
4d ago

why should I worry myself with someone elses problem... they obviously are not worried about themselves... 💯👍💪 we need to focus on ourselves first.

Related
Syracuse.com

Extremely premature baby dies after woman gives birth inside jail in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — An extremely premature newborn died earlier this month after being delivered at the jail in downtown Syracuse. The mother was being held temporarily on a misdemeanor petit larceny warrant out of the city of Syracuse when she gave birth Aug. 2 at the South State Street facility, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, which operates the jail.
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Death of Premature Baby Reported at Onondaga County Justice Center

The death of a premature baby has been reported at the Onondaga County Justice Center. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating an incident that occurred on August 2nd at around 4:53a where a 35 year old woman was found by county deputies in her cell having a medical emergency. Medical staff at the center discovered she had given birth and was taken to Crouse Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Onondaga County, NY
Government
iheart.com

Parish Couple Accused Of Abusing Dogs, Homeless After Fire

Parish, N.Y - An Oswego County couple who is facing animal cruelty charges are now homeless after a fire. Christina LaValley and John Paul Barton were charged after their dogs were found with porcupine quills covering their bodies keeping them from eating or drinking. Fire officials say one of the...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Public asked to help find Boonville man

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Authorities are asking for help finding a missing Boonville man. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies say 48-year-old David Talerico was last seen walking in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Boonville around 6 p.m. Monday. He’s described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing...
BOONVILLE, NY
WKTV

Man accused of driving while ability impaired by drugs in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A Utica man was charged after allegedly driving under the influence of drugs in Whitesboro Sunday afternoon. Whitesboro police stopped 24-year-old Justin Frias after they say he made an illegal left turn from Foster Street onto Westmoreland Street. Police called in a drug recognition expert and...
WHITESBORO, NY
Oneida Dispatch

New York State funds Morrisville homeless housing community

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. – New York State has awarded Christopher Community, Inc. $2.8 million to create 20 units of permanent supportive housing in the Madison County town of Morrisville, serving frail, elderly seniors with a disability or chronic condition. The money was awarded through the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, which...
MORRISVILLE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Police seek help looking for missing child

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Utica Police are asking for the public’s help looking for a missing child as part of a custodial interference investigation. Police say that the father of the child, Christopher Lawson, 29 years old, left a house on Erie Street in West Utica with 1 year old Alex-zander Stevens. Lawson has not returned with the child.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

4 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: July 17-30

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 17 to July 30, 2022. Four restaurants failed their inspections: Domino’s in North Syracuse, Dunkin’ Donuts on West Seneca Turnpike, Reef Restaurant and Bar in Memphis, and U Tea in Destiny USA.
SYRACUSE, NY
urbancny.com

Syracuse Police Respond to Multiple Shootings within 24 Hours

Fitch Street Shooting – Saturday, August 13th, 2022, at around 2:47 P.M., Officers responded to the 200 block of Fitch Street for a shooting with injuries call. Upon arrival, Officers located a 15-year-old male who was shot in the leg. The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NYSP seeking help identifying human remains found in Otsego County

A disturbing discovery was made on Aug. 2 in a remote area in the town of Morris, where New York State Police said human remains were found. “We have a good portion of the skeleton,” NYSP Troop C BCI Captain Lucas Anthony said. “We sought the assistance of a local anthropology department at a university who’s providing some assistance to us, and the DNA is also under process but that does take time.”
MORRIS, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Individuals steal items from local business

Two individuals stole items from a local business on Route 11 in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Joshua J. Morris, 43, and an unidentified individual stole copper wire from the Suit-Kote Corporation in Cortlandville. Morris and the individual then proceeded to flee on foot through a field, the report notes.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

