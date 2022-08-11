Read full article on original website
Appleton community discusses mental health resources after officer-involved shooting
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-An Appleton alderman organized a community meeting Monday night to discuss mental health issues and resources after an officer-involved shooting left one dead in a normally quiet Appleton neighborhood. Alderman Nate Wolff said he wanted to make sure his constituents were doing okay after this traumatic event happened...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Tuition Promise, free tuition, UW regional campuses
MADISON, Wis. - A war for talent. That is what the University of Wisconsin System president is calling a new initiative to improve the talent pipeline. "It really is going to pay a lot of dividends for many generations," said UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone. UW System President Jay Rothman announced...
wearegreenbay.com
U.S. Navy veteran in Appleton sheds tears over new roof
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A U.S. Navy veteran in Wisconsin has a new roof over his head and his wife says they are completely humbled. On Monday, Aug. 15, Security-Luebke Roofing installed a new roof on West Tillman St. in Appleton for James (Jim) Van Linn as part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project.
stevenspoint.news
Keeping central Wisconsin students safe
CENTRAL WISCONSIN – While central Wisconsin students feel relatively safe inside area schools, many say that they’re aware of the potential for violence. Wood County’s most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey numbers showed that 85 percent of students felt safe at school, while 23 percent believed that violence was an issue at their school – that’s nearly one in four students that view potential threats.
'It’s been a lifetime passion': Small Wisconsin cheesemaker wins big award
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. –– A small Northeast Wisconsin cheesemaker recently made a big splash on an international stage. Ben Shibler and his team at Ron’s Wisconsin Cheese in Kewaunee won first place for string cheese and third place for cheese curds and mozzarella whips at the 2022 American Cheese Society Awards.
wearegreenbay.com
Total COVID cases in Wisconsin nearing 1.6 million
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,591,346 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,267 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalFriday’s. Total positive cases1,591,3461,587,799 (+3,547) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,708 (64.7%)3,771,934 (64.7%) Fully...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown Co. inmates create memories with their children through reading program
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A literacy-rich experience in a Wisconsin jail is allowing incarcerated parents and caregivers to connect with their children. According to a Facebook post from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the Brown County Jail partnered with UW-Madison Extension for a program called “Making Reading Memories.”
Ghost guns on the rise in Wisconsin as federal government prepares to act
On Aug. 24, new federal regulations will take effect to reduce the proliferation of untraceable, privately assembled firearms. Popularly known as “ghost guns,” these firearms have become steadily more common in Wisconsin. Their cryptic nature brings new challenges for law enforcement, particularly in states with loose gun laws.
A disease without a cure: dozens show up to Huntington’s disease walk in Neenah
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Doris Shell was joined by her family Sunday morning at Riverside Park in Neenah walking for a cause, and supporting the Huntington’s Disease Society of America. “I lost my husband due to Huntington’s and I have three at-risk children, and I’ve also recently lost a...
Wisconsin man admits to 1992 revenge killings 15 years after boyhood tragedy
A 30-year-old cold case in Wisconsin appears to have been solved, with charges filed against a now-52-year-old man for the murder of two people. According to the charges, the double homicide was an apparent revenge killing. Tony Haase was 22 years old when he allegedly fatally stabbed a woman and...
wearegreenbay.com
Five counties in northeast Wisconsin are experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,587,799 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,268 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s. Total positive cases1,587,7991,586,117 (+1,597) Received one dose of vaccine3,771,934 (64.7%)3,771,542 (64.7%) Fully...
wuwm.com
Sheep, chickens & a funky campground: One small Wisconsin farm’s take on agritourism
Agritourism is a growing segment of Wisconsin’s economy. In fact, there’s an organization — the Wisconsin Agricultural Tourism Association — dedicated to growing the movement, in part, to help multi-generational families on the farms they cherish. Some serve farm-to-table meals, others create corn mazes or harvest...
wearegreenbay.com
Far from home: Five Finger Death Punch to perform in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Rebel souls, for one performance only Five Finger Death Punch (5FDP) is stopping in Green Bay, Wisconsin, right before 2022 comes to an end. According to a release, the American heavy metal band from Las Vegas, Nevada, is also set to release its ninth studio album, AFTERLIFE, on Friday, Aug. 19.
wearegreenbay.com
Top 10 places to camp in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Looking to get outdoors for a couple of days in Wisconsin? We recommend camping as a way for you to become one with nature and get away from the city atmosphere. There is a multitude of options to choose from while looking for a camping destination....
wpr.org
A landmark lighthouse was vandalized in Wisconsin
In their prime, Wisconsin’s lighthouses were a beacon to sailors on the busy shores of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior, and though new technologies have relegated them to the sidelines, some say they remain essential. Last week, a century-old lighthouse in northern Wisconsin was vandalized. On the morning of...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton woman shot at Six Flags Great America
Also, Caleb Anderson's assault victim speaks publicly, saying she survived by fighting back. Appleton alderman hosts meeting on mental health in wake of shooting. Police were not asked to attend since the investigation of the fatal shooting is ongoing. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Rattlesnakes in Wisconsin. Updated: 31 minutes ago. Wisconsin...
spectrumnews1.com
'Good stewards of the land': Wisconsin brothers fight invasive species on their 150-acre plot
MT. MORRIS, Wis. — It seems like a constant battle for the Hansen brothers. The Hansen brothers were recognized as Invader Crusaders. The brothers fight invasive species on a 150-acre plot. Most invasive species outperform native plants and animals. They have few natural predators. If left unchecked, invasives can...
wearegreenbay.com
Village of Ashwaubenon celebrates 150 years in spectacular way
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Happy Birthday, Ashwaubenon!. On Sunday, community members came together to celebrate the village turning 150 years old. The celebration was held in the Ashwaubenon Community Center and featured live Polka music, a vendor fair, and a delicious Pancake and Porkie breakfast served by paid on-call firefighters.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
wpr.org
Wisconsin districts face backlash over plans to teach gender identity to elementary students
Some Wisconsin school districts are facing pushback over their plans to teach elementary school kids about gender identity. On Aug. 3, a group of 30 parents filed an appeal with the Superior School District after District Administrator Amy Starzecki rejected their complaint about gender identity being taught to fifth graders. They argue the lesson plan within the district’s human growth and development curriculum isn’t age appropriate and fails to meet the district’s own standards for teaching controversial issues.
