Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is running for mayor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Van Turner confirms he is running for Memphis mayor. Van Turner served two terms as county commissioner and president of the local NAACP chapter. Turner says he wants to address Memphis, Tennessee’s public safety, jobs, and education issues. He says if elected--- community policing programs...
brownsvilleradio.com
City Board appoints Bond-Johnson and Aldermen Flagg
Newly reelected Alderman Carolyn Flagg has been reappointed Vice-Mayor. Mayor Bill Rawls made the recommendation this week and won approval of the city board. Amongst the four aldermen, Flagg has the most senior experience. The board also appointed Andrea Bond-Johnson to Brownsville/Haywood County Industrial Development Board. The IDB is most...
Tennessee Tribune
Shelby County DA Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses for Alleged Voter Fraud
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee prosecutor who went after Pamela Moses for alleged voter fraud lost her race last week. Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich was unseated by a progressive challenger Steve Mulroy. Mulroy had 56.13 percent of the vote, beating Weirich by over 15,000 votes. She has...
Their work helped Mulroy win the DA race. Here’s what they want to see him change first
In a history-making election Aug. 4, residents voted Steve Mulroy to the post of Shelby County District Attorney, the first Democrat in decades to hold the county’s role of top prosecutor. He ousted incumbent Amy Weirich, who had the position for 11 years. Mulroy will be sworn into office...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More traffic officers to patrol Shelby County highways
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — By the end of the year, you can expect to see more law enforcement cracking down on drivers going way too fast on Memphis-area highways, weaving in and out of lanes, and in some cases, stopping traffic. Memphis police will add 10 officers to its Traffic...
actionnews5.com
Public safety session held by retired deputies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Public Safety Information session was held at Apostolic Deliverance Temple Church. Retired deputies hosted a Public Safety Information Forum at Apostolic Deliverance Temple Church on Aug. 14. The organizer, retired Deputy Sheriff of Shelby County Mary Evans, said there’s nothing more impactful about getting up...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud
A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Memphis police officer charged with first-degree murder has court appearance re-scheduled
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Memphis police officer indicted and charged for murdering a man in the back of his police car and disposing of the body while on duty was scheduled to appear in court Monday, August 15, but saw his court appearance re-scheduled. Patric Ferguson, 30, was...
Sexton: AG Can Remove DA-Elect Mulroy for Refusing to Prosecute Crime
Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R) is making one thing very clear before progressive DA-elect Steve Mulroy moves into 201 Poplar: Follow the law or go back to teaching it. Sexton took aim at the former University of Memphis law professor’s controversial campaign promises like eliminating cash bail...
MSCS named Level 5 School District, highest distinction available, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) made an exciting announcement Monday of a new distinction. According to a release, for the first time since the 2014/2015 school year, MSCS is a Level 5 school district. “This is the first time since the 2014-15 school year that our District...
DeSoto Times Today
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks
The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Services at Memphis area Baptist churches continue as DOJ opens abuse probe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a new wrinkle in the scandal that has rocked the Baptist community and its clergy. A report details the widespread coverup of sexual abuse by the Southern Baptist Convention and the U.S. Department of Justice is opening its own investigation. In an Associated Press...
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
Problems pile up for one apartment building. What can residents do?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG sorted out the rights and responsibilities tenants and landlords have when it comes to a decent place to live. It’s become all too familiar — high-rise apartments that have fallen into disrepair, leaving tenants frustrated and demanding help. WREG has been reporting about the problems at Serenity Towers and Memphis Towers, […]
desotocountynews.com
Escaped rapist believed to be in Tunica County
DeSoto County deputies assisting the search for Samuel Hartman. An escaped rapist from an eastern Arkansas detention facility could be in Tunica County, according to sheriff’s officials there. Schools have been placed on lockdown and several agencies, including DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies, are assisting in the search.
tri-statedefender.com
Ceiling collapse forces closing of Cummings school; three staffers injured
Cummings Optional K-8 School is 1.5 miles from LaRose Elementary School, which is where Cummings’ students will be rerouted for the remainder of the week after the tile ceiling in the school’s library collapsed on Monday. According to Memphis Fire Department officials, the collapse of the library’s tiles...
Sighting of escaped Arkansas rapist's truck leads to SWAT team raid of Tunica County trailer, Sheriff's Office says
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — A sighting of escaped convicted rapist Samuel Hartman's possible white Chevrolet pickup truck led to a raid on a Tunica County trailer home by the Tunica County Sheriff's Office, DeSoto County SWAT team, and U.S. Marshals Friday night, the Sheriff's Office said Saturday. According to...
Oxford Eagle
State issues four Lafayette County businesses medical cannabis licenses
Mississippi has issued four businesses in Lafayette County a license to dispense medical cannabis. On Aug. 5, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program released a list of licensed medical cannabis businesses in the state. Mississippi officially has 107 licensed medical cannabis establishments. Of the 107, 93 are dispensaries. Within Lafayette County,...
Police departments: Case of missing Mississippi college student isolated does not indicate larger threat to LGBTQ+ community
Two police departments have issued public statements refuting claims that the ongoing investigation of a missing University of Mississippi college student indicates a larger threat to LGBTQ+ community. The Oxford Police Department and University Police Department issued a public statement denying that the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case implicates a larger...
Comments / 2