Shelby County, TN

Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner confirms he is running for mayor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Van Turner confirms he is running for Memphis mayor. Van Turner served two terms as county commissioner and president of the local NAACP chapter. Turner says he wants to address Memphis, Tennessee’s public safety, jobs, and education issues. He says if elected--- community policing programs...
City Board appoints Bond-Johnson and Aldermen Flagg

Newly reelected Alderman Carolyn Flagg has been reappointed Vice-Mayor. Mayor Bill Rawls made the recommendation this week and won approval of the city board. Amongst the four aldermen, Flagg has the most senior experience. The board also appointed Andrea Bond-Johnson to Brownsville/Haywood County Industrial Development Board. The IDB is most...
Public safety session held by retired deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Public Safety Information session was held at Apostolic Deliverance Temple Church. Retired deputies hosted a Public Safety Information Forum at Apostolic Deliverance Temple Church on Aug. 14. The organizer, retired Deputy Sheriff of Shelby County Mary Evans, said there’s nothing more impactful about getting up...
Mississippi man gets more than 6 years in prison for $6 million COVID relief money fraud

A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two months after Lick pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
Olive Branch Wingstop franchise owner ordered to pay $114,000 by Dept. of Labor for illegally deducting training, uniforms and background checks

The operator of five Wing Stop franchise locations in Mississippi who made employees pay for their uniforms, safety training, background checks and cash register shortages – and violated child labor regulations – has been held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor, and paid $114,427 in back wages, liquidated damages and civil penalties.
Standoff comes to deadly end in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – A standoff with deputies came to a deadly end around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, after nearly four hours. Officials evacuated several homes on Sawmill Creek Lane in East Shelby County, where a person was barricaded inside a home. One neighbor, Cedric Hall, was sitting outside when it all happend. “I was sitting […]
Problems pile up for one apartment building. What can residents do?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG sorted out the rights and responsibilities tenants and landlords have when it comes to a decent place to live. It’s become all too familiar — high-rise apartments that have fallen into disrepair, leaving tenants frustrated and demanding help. WREG has been reporting about the problems at Serenity Towers and Memphis Towers, […]
Escaped rapist believed to be in Tunica County

DeSoto County deputies assisting the search for Samuel Hartman. An escaped rapist from an eastern Arkansas detention facility could be in Tunica County, according to sheriff’s officials there. Schools have been placed on lockdown and several agencies, including DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputies, are assisting in the search.
Ceiling collapse forces closing of Cummings school; three staffers injured

Cummings Optional K-8 School is 1.5 miles from LaRose Elementary School, which is where Cummings’ students will be rerouted for the remainder of the week after the tile ceiling in the school’s library collapsed on Monday. According to Memphis Fire Department officials, the collapse of the library’s tiles...
State issues four Lafayette County businesses medical cannabis licenses

Mississippi has issued four businesses in Lafayette County a license to dispense medical cannabis. On Aug. 5, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program released a list of licensed medical cannabis businesses in the state. Mississippi officially has 107 licensed medical cannabis establishments. Of the 107, 93 are dispensaries. Within Lafayette County,...
Police departments: Case of missing Mississippi college student isolated does not indicate larger threat to LGBTQ+ community

Two police departments have issued public statements refuting claims that the ongoing investigation of a missing University of Mississippi college student indicates a larger threat to LGBTQ+ community. The Oxford Police Department and University Police Department issued a public statement denying that the Jimmie “Jay” Lee case implicates a larger...

