KPBS
San Diego County's COVID hospitalizations decline by 15
The number of patients in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped by 15 to 331, according to the latest state data. The number of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday who were in intensive care declined by three to 32 and the number of available hospital beds decreased by 10 to 250.
KPBS
California at increased risk of megaflood, new research says
While San Diego continues to experience hot and humid weather, climate researchers say warmer temperatures make it more likely that California will be hit by megafloods. Then, over the weekend, violent drug cartels brought cities in Baja California to a standstill. Next, a new California initiative aims to improve the disfunction plaguing some school boards. Next, a new city program gives qualifying homeowners the chance to add solar to their homes at little-to-no cost. Then, a study of accelerated aging shows that a person’s biological age may be very different from what their birth certificate says. Finally, local author Madhushree Ghosh writes about the good and bad aspects of her journey from India to San Diego– the legacy of colonization and the racism she’s encountered – all through a connection with the food that has sustained her.
KPBS
Behavioral health employment needs explosive growth to keep up with demand
A report completed at the behest of county leadership found the San Diego region will need to add more than 18,500 behavioral health workers in the next five years to meet the mental health and addiction treatment needs of the community, it was announced Monday. The report by the San...
KPBS
Tijuana fear spreads to US, affecting struggling businesses near the border
Many businesses in San Ysidro depend on employees who live across the border in Tijuana. The Mexican Ministry of Economy estimates about 37,000 Tijuana residents cross the border every day to work in businesses in the U.S. On Saturday, many workers stayed home, forcing businesses in San Ysidro to close...
KPBS
San Diego lifts boil water notice for Tierrasanta neighborhood
The city of San Diego Monday lifted a boil water notice for about 600 residential customers in a portion of the Tierrasanta neighborhood who were affected by fluctuating water pressure issues following a burst pipeline last week. Multiple tests showed no quality issues with water coming from the tap. The...
KPBS
Local author seeks connection with home country through food
Memories can take many forms, from sights and sounds to smells and tastes. For Indian-American author Madhushree Ghosh, food plays a major role in keeping her bonded to her native country, despite living thousands of miles away in San Diego. "Food is a connection that you can have a conversation...
KPBS
Monsoon pattern over San Diego County to continue through the week
A monsoon weather pattern for San Diego County was predicted to continue through this week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains, the National Weather Service said. Modest drying was expected to lead to fewer thunderstorms early this week, but moisture appears to...
