ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
KPBS

San Diego County's COVID hospitalizations decline by 15

The number of patients in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped by 15 to 331, according to the latest state data. The number of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday who were in intensive care declined by three to 32 and the number of available hospital beds decreased by 10 to 250.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

California at increased risk of megaflood, new research says

While San Diego continues to experience hot and humid weather, climate researchers say warmer temperatures make it more likely that California will be hit by megafloods. Then, over the weekend, violent drug cartels brought cities in Baja California to a standstill. Next, a new California initiative aims to improve the disfunction plaguing some school boards. Next, a new city program gives qualifying homeowners the chance to add solar to their homes at little-to-no cost. Then, a study of accelerated aging shows that a person’s biological age may be very different from what their birth certificate says. Finally, local author Madhushree Ghosh writes about the good and bad aspects of her journey from India to San Diego– the legacy of colonization and the racism she’s encountered – all through a connection with the food that has sustained her.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
KPBS

San Diego lifts boil water notice for Tierrasanta neighborhood

The city of San Diego Monday lifted a boil water notice for about 600 residential customers in a portion of the Tierrasanta neighborhood who were affected by fluctuating water pressure issues following a burst pipeline last week. Multiple tests showed no quality issues with water coming from the tap. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Local author seeks connection with home country through food

Memories can take many forms, from sights and sounds to smells and tastes. For Indian-American author Madhushree Ghosh, food plays a major role in keeping her bonded to her native country, despite living thousands of miles away in San Diego. "Food is a connection that you can have a conversation...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Monsoon pattern over San Diego County to continue through the week

A monsoon weather pattern for San Diego County was predicted to continue through this week, leading to a daily risk of thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoons over the mountains, the National Weather Service said. Modest drying was expected to lead to fewer thunderstorms early this week, but moisture appears to...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy