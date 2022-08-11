Read full article on original website
wendy
3d ago
I don't think anyone is forcing anything on your kids. If you don't want your kids to read these books, then don't check them out.
Reply
2
Related
KETV.com
Logan public library board hears opinions Over LGBTQIA+ books on the shelves
LOGAN, Iowa — Tough talk in Logan, Iowa over LGBTQ inclusive books at the public library. They're all staying on the shelves for now but the library board still heard plenty of push back Monday night. There was a ton of back and forth. It all stems from two...
KETV.com
NOH8 Campaign's Saturday stop in Omaha supporting LGBTQ rights
OMAHA, Neb. — A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it's worth just two — no hate. "Gay rights are human rights, and it's really important to show that we support them," Karla Gronenthal, an Aurora resident, said. The nationwide NOH8 Campaign is standing...
KETV.com
NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday
A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
KETV.com
Event a chance for community to find resources, learn and celebrate one another
OMAHA, Neb. — The Bryant Center hosted a community event Sunday, giving hundreds of people a chance to find resources, learn about businesses in the area and gather to celebrate one another. The event had a booth to register to vote, information on daycares, various job opportunities and information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa is Home to One of the Best Places to Go Antiquing in the U.S.
If you're looking for antiques, there's one Iowa town that's full of them!. According to a new article from Only in Your State, Walnut, located in Western Iowa, is one of the best places in the U.S. to go antiquing. Why? The article reads:. "Overall, Walnut, Iowa is home to...
KETV.com
How Omaha school districts are planning a safe return for students this fall
OMAHA, Neb. — As thousands of students in the Omaha area get ready to return to the classroom, districts are preparing their health and safety plans for the upcoming school year. It's the third year of pandemic protocols being on back-to-school lists. Masks will be optional this fall and,...
KETV.com
Ukrainian family adjusting to Omaha after fleeing war-torn homeland
OMAHA, Neb. — As her toddlers learn their English A-B-Cs, Ukrainian mom Miriam Tiutiunnyk is developing a new vocabulary of her own. She was six months pregnant when war erupted, and left Lviv when baby Sophia was two-and-a-half weeks old. “Doesn’t matter if it was the nighttime or daytime,...
WOWT
Eligible Nebraska families to receive P-EBT benefits this week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will disburse P-EBT benefits this Tuesday. The P-EBT program assists families with children that are eligible for free or reduced-price meals and were affected by COVID-related absences in school. The program was authorized by the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Suspect barricades himself inside Iowa church after police pursuit
WINTERSET, Iowa — A man suspected to be involved in a homicide barricaded himself inside a Winterset church Sunday morning. West Des Moines Police said they located a vehicle with a person wanted for a homicide in the Omaha area. The man led police on a pursuit that led to the St. Paul Lutheran Church […]
KETV.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in his...
KETV.com
'It's a jump start': Latino Center of the Midlands builds foundation to keep young professionals in Omaha
Young professionals are getting competency training to enter the workforce and contribute, rather than being a checked box. Omaha's largest Latino-serving organization is working with large companies to create more opportunities for people who sometimes work low-paying jobs with limited growth, according to the Latino Center of the Midlands. "The...
KETV.com
'Great pride in your park': Platte River State Park celebrates 40th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Neb. — A hidden gem nestled between two major communities. "It's a very beautiful park. It's amazing how many times you hear oh, I didn't even know it was here and somebody has grown up in Omaha and Lincoln their whole lives and they don't even know we're here," said Adam Johns, a superintendent of the Platte River State Park.
This Gigantic Recreation Complex is Opening in Nebraska Soon
When you think of Gretna, Nebraska, you may picture the Schramm State Park or the shopping outlets. But there’s actually a lot more coming to this eastern Sarpy County town. In 2023, Gretna will welcome a massive recreation complex and it is sure to be amazing. Keep reading to learn more.
KETV.com
Omaha's bikeway from midtown to downtown continues to see consistent usage
OMAHA, Neb. — Bike Walk Nebraska issued Monday its report on the first year of the Midtown to Market bikeway project. The pathway runs along Harney Street between 10th Street and Turner Boulevard. The report said bike usage is down slightly compared to 2021 but still above data from...
KETV.com
WATCH: Team of truckers park on Interstate 680 in Omaha as law enforcement rescues woman
OMAHA, Neb. — A team of truckers parked on Interstate 680 in Omaha as first responders helped someone suffering a mental health crisis. The incident occurred around 10:15 a.m. Monday morning near Blondo Street on I-680 when officers saw a woman holding onto the fence on the interstate bridge, according to authorities.
KETV.com
Omaha community playhouse gearing up for 2022-2023 season
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Community Playhouse is about to open its new season and theater fans can't wait. Saturday, Brady Patsy stopped by First News to talk about the opening of the legend of Georgia McBride. Georgia McBride is the tale of a southern straight boy and out-of-work...
Harvest underway at Milk Unlimited: Hot and Dry Growing Conditions Showing up in the Yield
(Lewis) Kelly Cunningham, Managing Partner of Milk Unlimited, a dairy operation Northeast of Lewis, began chopping corn silage on August 9. Cunningham says the hot and dry weather pattern this summer affected the yield. Despite the results, Kelly remains optimistic. Cunningham says some of the corn is yielding about half...
iheart.com
Hopeful Weekend Forecast For Rain
The Omaha office of the National Weather Service says, believe it or not, the region will see increasing rain chances beginning Sunday night and continuing into Tuesday. While not a drought buster, this rain event could be a bit more widespread with locations from northeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa having the best chance of seeing 1” or more.
KETV.com
Outlandia Festival day two, featuring Wilco as headline act
BELLEVUE, Neb. — Bands are currently taking the stage for the second day of the inaugural Outlandia Festival in Bellevue. It's in the newly expanded Falconwood Park that was flooded in 2019. Organizers say that while this event is new, the team of six has put on more than...
KETV.com
One person found dead after shots are fired in Omaha neighborhood
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police open a homicide investigation after officers found one person dead while responding to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood. Lt. Sean Sheridan told KETV NewsWatch 7 that officers received "multiple calls" about shots fired near 63rd and Jaynes streets around 11:35 p.m. Monday. Officers found one male victim dead. They were not able to confirm his age or name.
Comments / 9