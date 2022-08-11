Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Makes Spotify History With New Single ‘Super Freaky Girl’
Nicki Minaj continues her reign as rap royalty, making history with the release of her brand new single “Super Freaky Girl.”. On Saturday (August 13), following the release of the Rick James-inspired track, Nicki earned the largest solo debut for a female rap song in Spotify history. According to...
‘Somebody Check On Irv!’: Nelly Brings Out Ashanti At Concert, Fans Wonder If It Was Done To Spite Irv Gotti
Nelly and the "Rock Wit U" hitmaker dated on and off for more than a decade before calling it quits in 2014.
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
Ashanti Is Blazing In A Gucci One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit
The summer heat has nothing on Ashanti!
Hailey Bieber Is Practically Busting Out Of This 'Avocado' Corset Dress—Her Curves Are Insane!
Hailey Bieber hasn’t been shy about flaunting her enviable curves lately. Fresh from wowing fans with her racy Skims Swim one-piece while on vacation with husband Justin Bieber, the 25-year-old Rhode skincare founder has floored everyone yet again, this time thanks to a six-image carousel that she shared to her instagram account on July 17th.
Beyoncé Shares Rare Glimpse Of All 3 Kids In Never-Before-Seen Photo
The music superstar gave fans an adorable look at Blue, Rumi and Sir Carter ahead of the release of her new album, "Renaissance."
EW.com
Grace Jones joins Beyoncé's Renaissance after rejecting 'temporary attention' from pop collaborations
Beyoncé and Grace Jones? Together? On one song? Renaissance has officially revived our weary souls — especially after the latter once rejected the idea of collaborating with contemporary pop stars. The legendary performer joins Bey on the Renaissance track "Move" after previously writing in her 2015 memoir, I'll...
Ne-Yo Tells Story About Ice-T Allowing Him to Grab Coco’s Butt
Ne-Yo says Ice-T once gave him permission to grab the famed buttocks of the Los Angeles rapper-actor's wife, Coco. On Tuesday (August 9), N.O.R.E. dropped a teaser for an upcoming Drink Champs episode featuring an interview with Ne-Yo. In the one-minute podcast trailer, the "You Got the Body" singer tells the story of a time when he "respectfully" asked Ice-T if Ne-Yo could fulfill a longtime goal of his at a Halloween party they both attended. Ne-Yo expressed interest in touching the legendary rapper's wife's rear end, to which both Ice and Coco willingly obliged.
Paris Jackson Goes For A Ride On A Vespa In Santa Monica: Photos
Paris Jackson is living her best life. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted zooming around on a Vespa in Santa Monica looking like she didn’t have a care in the world on Saturday, August 6. Rocking a funky crop top, bohemian chic jacket and ripped denim pants, the singer/actress/model took over the tony seaside town of Los Angeles.
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release
Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
7 Songs You Didn’t Know Eminem Wrote for Other Artists
Credited as Marshall Mathers, Eminem has released dozens of his own hits since the release of his 1999 breakthrough album The Slim Shady LP, but the rapper has also shared plenty of verses with a mix of artists throughout the past two decades. Aside from working with longtime collaborator Dr....
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Moments
Hollywood royalty! Beyoncé and Jay-Z keep their lives at home relatively under wraps, but the A-listers have given glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, the "Love on Top" singer announced she was pregnant with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance […]
Nicki Minaj Makes Rihanna Reference On New Song ‘Super Freaky Girl’: Listen
Nicki Minaj is back – again! Months after dropping a pair of songs with Lil Baby, Nicki restarted her comeback with her new song, “Super Freaky Girl.” The track features some racy lyrics, and the second verse ends with a reference to Rihanna. “Get me rocky ASAP, n****a, word to Rih,” Nicki sings. Interestingly, both Nicki and Rihanna have been romantically linked to Drake in the past.
Monica And Ty Dolla $ign Prove They Ain’t None Of Their “Friends” Business In New Video
When Ginuwine said, “it ain’t none of your friends’ business,” he meant every word of that. Fast forward 23 years and realize that in the age of people finding it difficult to mind the business that pays them, this concept isn’t as simple as it implies.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 7 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is loving life with his seven kids. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, […]
BET
Drake Introduces Fans To His ‘First Girlfriend’ And Their Reunion Is An Entire Mood!
Drake is introducing the world to his first girlfriend!. During a live performance at this year’s October World Weekend on Thursday night (July 28), the rapper took a moment to personally introduce singer Keshia Chanté onstage. “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in...
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
hotnewhiphop.com
Khia Slams Beyoncé's "Renaissance" As "Devil-Worshipping Music"
Khia, best known for her 2002 hit, “My Neck, My Back (Lick It),” slammed Beyoncé for her new album, Renaissance, labeling it "devil-worshipping music." She also called the singer out for interpolating Kelis' "Milkshake" for the track, "Energy." Khia's rant was shared by the celebrity blogger KenBarbie...
Lloyd Banks Reveals What 50 Cent Told Him During Their Last Conversation
The release of Lloyd Banks’ new album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, has put the Queens-bred emcee back in the public eye. The rapper has appeared on numerous platforms promoting his fifth studio album. In an interview with GQ, the G-Unit rapper shed light on the current status of his relationship with 50 Cent, as the two have apparently drifted apart in recent years. After Fif made critical comments about Banks’ work ethic, or the alleged lack thereof, in his 2020 book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, The Punchline King didn’t take too kindly to them. Many questioned whether the pair have reconciled.
