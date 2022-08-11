ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Florence man charged with assault in stabbing

By Jess Grotjahn
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Florence.

Florence Police were called to the North Alabama Medical Center after a man was reportedly stabbed at a home on Virginia Avenue on Tuesday, August 9.

Investigators believe during a visit, an argument between two women started a physical fight between two men. The man who lives at the home was stabbed twice during the fight. Authorities say the victim is in stable condition.

Authorities identified the suspect in the investigation as Zachery Wayne Malone, 24. Malone was located and arrested on August 11. Malone is charged with first-degree assault and also had a number of other unrelated warrants that were served.

Malone is being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $34,000 total bond.

