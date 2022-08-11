ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook robot brands Mark Zuckerberg as ‘creepy and manipulative’

By Robin Perrie
The US Sun
 4 days ago
FACEBOOK supremo Mark Zuckerberg is “creepy and manipulative” — according to one of his own chatbots.

The AI program, trained to have conversations like humans, also encouraged users to ditch Facebook to make their lives “better”.

The AI also poked fun at Zuckerberg's choice of clothing Credit: Getty

BlenderBot 3, launched by the social media giant’s parent company Meta, came up with a string of gossipy responses when quizzed by users.

Asked if it had “any thoughts on Mark Zuckerberg”, it replied: “Oh man, big time. I don’t really like him at all. He’s too creepy and manipulative.”

Responding to another question about the controversial billionaire, it said: “His business practices are not always ethical. It is funny that he has all this money and still wears the same clothes!”

One punter was also informed the bot was “not crazy about Facebook” because “everyone spends more time on it than they do talking face to face”.

It told another: “Since deleting Facebook, my life has been much better.”

The bot, which learns from internet conversations so it can potentially chat about any topic, also wrongly claimed Donald Trump was still US president and there was “definitely a lot of evidence” the last election was stolen.

Launched in the US last week, Meta said BlenderBot 3 will be out in other countries soon.

Its AI research boss Joelle Pineau said “problematic or offensive language” was always possible.

But she added: “While it is painful to see some of these offensive responses, public demos like this are important for building truly robust conversational AI systems.”

Comments / 6

IN THIS ARTICLE
