Pro-Trump FBI protest cancelled after not one demonstrator showed up
A pro-Trump protest that was scheduled to be held outside the FBI headquarters in Washington DC over the weekend was cancelled after it was promoted on far-right blogs as a suspected “trap”, The Daily Beast reported.Following the FBI raid at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, supporters of the former president began reupping a call to arms across social media platforms and alt-right blogs to coordinate protests outside the offices of the federal agency responsible for domestic intelligence and security service.A Sunday demonstration outside the headquarters in the nation’s capital was first promoted by the far-right Falun...
Some Trump Allies Reportedly Are Trying To 'Go Dark' Amid Search Warrant Revelations
Donald Trump’s allies are suddenly not quite so eager to defend him and attack the FBI over agents’ search of the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home amid new reports about what might have been found and possible charges he could face. “As people around him have learned more...
Donald Trump Labeled a 'Flight' Risk After Saying FBI Took His Passports
Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform Monday that the FBI "stole" the passports, one of which he said was expired, during the Mar-a-Lago raid.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund
Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Ex-White House chief of staff said Trump stashed records at Mar-a-Lago because 'he didn't believe in the classification system'
John Kelly, ex-White House chief of staff, said Trump didn't believe in the classification system. "His sense was that the people who are in the intel business are incompetent," Kelly told The Washington Post. Kelly's remarks come amid an FBI probe into the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. President...
Trump’s Vault of Secrets
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. Everything that crosses a president’s desk is valuable intelligence to our adversaries. Why were...
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocks Ex-FBI Agent After 'Selling T-Shirts' Comments
The Republican came under fire for selling "Defund the FBI" t-shirts following the raid on Donald Trump's home.
Former USSR Member Looks to Ban Russian Language in Blow to Putin
Latvian Deputy Prime Minister Janis Bordans said that Latvia could restrict the Russian language in workplaces.
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Trump Declassification Rationale 'Idiotic,' 'Chaos Inducing': Ex-FBI Agent
Not having a process for proper declassification would be "dangerous and bad for security," Asha Rangappa said Friday.
nationalinterest.org
Explosions at Crimean Air Base Did More Damage Than Russia Claimed
Kremlin officials have insisted that a strike against Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, would trigger swift and massive retaliation. Satellite images released on Thursday suggest the damage from the blasts at a Russian air base in Crimea is worse than initially claimed by Russian authorities. The two photos provided...
Trump in 'Very Substantial Legal Jeopardy' After FBI Search: Conway
The ex-president "had no business" bringing top-secret information to Mar-a-Lago, conservative lawyer George Conway said Friday.
The 27,000 'scumbags' investigators have set their sights on as flood victims are rocked by 'despicable' false claims
A furious government minister has lashed out at the 'scumbags' putting in dodgy claims for flood disaster payments. There have been more than 27,000 suspicious claims made for relief funds intended for victims of this year's floods in NSW and Queensland. Authorities have launched more than 793 investigations into alleged...
Poll: Voters approve of Mar-a-Lago raid
Close to half of the registered voters who participated in a poll this week following the F.B.I raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida said they supported the bureau’s decision to conduct the raid.
Trump Admin-Saudi Nuclear Probe Resurfaces Ahead of Warrant Unseal
Twitter users referred to the 2019 House committee report about transferring "sensitive nuclear technology" to Riyadh.
Mike Turner Confronted Over Doxxed FBI Agents in Tense Interview
The GOP lawmaker said "this is not an issue where violence is ever an answer," in response to the FBI's raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.
