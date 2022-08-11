ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

tornadopix.com

Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta

Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
ATLANTA, GA
wtvy.com

Love Your Neighborhood provides assistance to couple in need

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Changes are on the way for the Morris Haven neighborhood in Dothan. The Love Your Neighborhood Cleanup Project will be servicing them as their ninth area on August 20. Longtime residents of the area, Carl and Mazie Crutchfield see the opportunity as a blessing. Without any family...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Facebook scams target Henry County residents

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Police across the country are speaking out against recent social media scams, including right here in the Wiregrass. Community members in Henry County are being targeted on Facebook almost every day. Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship says this has been going on for three or four...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Georgia man arrested following high-speed chase in Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 in Florida on Sunday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red 2020 Dodge Charger. […]
HAMPTON, GA
wdhn.com

Investigation begins for early morning Dothan fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of a dog. Dothan Fire Department responded to a call on the 2000 block of Charlton Drive in Dothan, that a residence was engulfed in flames. Once on the scene, Dothan Fire...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Road work to begin soon on US 84

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan announces that the milling and resurfacing of US 84 will begin soon. Midsouth Paving is scheduled to begin milling US Highway 84 Tuesday, August 16th, after dark and is expected to be completed by Thursday, August 18th. Once the milling process...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

1 dead in Monday morning crash

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An elderly man was identified as the victim in a fatal Monday morning crash in Dothan, according to police. In a release from the Dothan Police Department, officers were dispatched at around 8:00 a.m. on August 15 to a serious wreck at Ross Clark Circle and Haven Drive.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Florida wreck claims life of Dothan resident

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A fatal car crash has left a Dothan man dead and a Marianna woman seriously injured. At 2:51 p.m. on August 12, 2022, the Dothan man (37), driving a delivery van was traveling east on HW 90 when another vehicle crossed over the center line.
DOTHAN, AL
wrganews.com

Public hearings set for 411 connector

The Georgia Department of Transportation is seeking feedback regarding the proposed Rome-Cartersville Development Corridor which would provide a direct connection from Highway 411 to I-75. There will be a live virtual 2-hour Question and Answer session on September 1 from 1 until 3 p.m. There will be an in-person public...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wtvy.com

Search ends for missing and endangered Houston County man

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The missing and endangered person alert for Rodney Rudd has been cancelled. News4 is working to learn more on where the Gordon resident was located. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. ORIGINAL:. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Henry County probate and commission offices to move buildings

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - For years the Henry County Courthouse has been overcrowded. Now, two main offices are in the process of moving to improve day-to-day operations. Commission and probate business will soon take place right across the street from the courthouse in the building previously known as a shell oil company.
HENRY COUNTY, AL
The Georgia Sun

Georgia’s electricity prices are higher than most neighboring states

The average retail price of electricity in Georgia is 9.93 cents per kilowatt hour, which is higher than most of its neighboring states but lower than the national average. That is higher than neighboring North Carolina (9.43 cents per kilowatt hour), Tennessee (9.52), Alabama (9.84) and South Carolina (9.9). However, it is lower than Florida’s average of 10.06 cents per kilowatt hour.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

Newton County man gored by buck in his backyard, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after officials say a Newton County man was gored by a buck in his backyard. A shocking video released by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division on Facebook shows the shocking encounter with the buck. A man appears to...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
wtvy.com

Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
ATLANTA, GA

