Connecticut State

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

GOP committee pulls money from Arizona Senate race; Court battles rage over 3 Arizona voter initiatives; How to make galette

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. The National Republican Senatorial Committee has cut some of its planned ads in Arizona's U.S. Senate race, but it maintains it isn't giving up. Proponents of three voter initiatives are trying to beat back legal challenges...
HollywoodLife

Florida Candidate Janelle Perez Aims To Be First LGBTQ Woman in the State Senate: 'Bring It'

For Janelle Perez, a seat in the Florida state senate is not a matter of if, but when. "I am openly gay," she told HollywoodLife in an interview ahead of the mid-term elections. "So When I win, I'll be the first LGBTQ parent in our Florida legislature. I'll be the first LGBTQ Latina in the state senate, and the first LGBTQ woman in the state senate. And it's a huge responsibility, but representation matters."
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Flip the sky: Other ways to look at the world around us

Many years ago, I spent a weekend at a cabin near the top of Mt. Evans in Colorado with three acquaintances — an anthropologist, a geologist, and a biologist. There was no television, no internet, and we spent a couple of nights together at over 14,000 feet with probably too much cognac for that high […] The post Flip the sky: Other ways to look at the world around us appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

