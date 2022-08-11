Read full article on original website
A single trusted resource for multiple stages of life
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The AAA HealthCONNECT™ is a membership community that supports healthy aging by providing a single-source platform of reliable information, trusted resources and personal support for those 55-year-old and more to connect with others and navigate through life's transitions. As we age, we often find ourselves faced...
Adopt-a-Pet: Nomad hopped on a bus to get to Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care remains over capacity and would like to see some dogs like Nomad get a forever home. Nomad literally hopped on a Metro bus and came to the shelter. She's been the office dog this week. She loves her toys and loves affection.
'We are burning out': Cincinnati Police leaders advocate for officer retention bonuses
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With rising inflation and low recruitment numbers, leaders in the Cincinnati Police Department are asking for a bonus to keep officers coming back to work. Breaking down the numbers, Cincinnati FOP President Dan Hils says the department sits at 951 officers -- more than 100 short of the usual total.
Local charity hosts gun collection event in Westwood, gives away free gift cards
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The local charity "Street Rescue" is collecting guns Saturday in an attempt to make communities safer. Street Rescue hosts three of these events a year. This is the second one in 2022. The group will collect any unwanted firearms, weapons, and ammunition with no questions asked....
New local lodging property is a perfect Europe-themed staycation spot
MT. AUBURN, Ohio (WKRC) - A lodging platform has a new Amsterdam-inspired property for those looking for a Europe-themed staycation. The Roxanne is on Sycamore Street in Mount Auburn by lodging platform Airriva. It features two one-bedroom suites based on the architecture of Medieval Amsterdam. Guests can enjoy the nest...
Brown County veteran first responder diagnosed with cancer passes away
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A long-time first responder sadly passed away on Sunday. Wayne Bingaman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June. He served as a firefighter, sheriff's deputy, and EMT for more than 40 years in Brown County. The Ripley Fire Department posted the news of his passing...
Hamilton County Fair offers livestock displays, petting zoo, and lots of rides
CARTHAGE, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton County Fair takes place at the Fairgrounds in Carthage. You can find all sorts of agricultural and livestock displays, plus a petting zoo. The $10 admission gets you on all the rides. The popular demolition derby took place Saturday in the Grandstand. The fair...
TANK bus catches fire outside Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A TANK bus caught fire just outside of the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired on Gilbert Avenue Saturday afternoon. The bus is a total loss, but fortunately, everyone was able to get out safely. There is no word yet on what caused...
10,000 Mason students return to school
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - It’s the first day of school in Mason. The district is home to the biggest high school in the state of Ohio. This year, the district is welcoming back 10,000 students district-wide. For the first time in a couple of years, it feels a little...
School bus crashes into home in College Corner
COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - A school bus crashed into a house in College Corner Monday morning. The bus hit the home on Ramsey Street. The bus driver was taken to the hospital. None of the 32 children on the bus were reportedly injured, according to Butler County dispatch. First...
Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
Covington restaurant holding 'Fill the Trailer' event for Eastern Kentucky
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can dine out on August 16 and help out the flooding vcitims in Eastern Kentucky. Rachel Appenfelder from Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington and Laura Robbins from Appalacian Strong talk about what's needed talk about what donations are needed plus how sales will help the area.
2 displaced after fire in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in North College Hill Monday night. It happened on Goodman Avenue near Savannah. The fire started on the porch around 11:45 p.m. and spread to the house. Nobody was home at the time of the...
Father accused of causing OVI crash with 6 kids in the vehicle
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A father crashed his minivan with his six children in the car. Police say Edgar Chun was under the influence. Chun crashed his Toyota Sienna on Glenway Avenue near Sunset Sunday evening just before 9 p.m. According to his court papers, Chun was driving on the wrong...
Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
And the winner is... Cincinnati Zoo announces name of baby hippo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fiona's new baby brother is named Fritz. That was one of two finalists for the baby boy born on August 3. Fritz got 56 percent of the more than 220,000 votes, according to the zoo, beating out Ferguson. “We would have been happy with either name, but...
Spirit Airlines agent suspended after viral fight video inside airport, airline says
DALLAS — A Spirit Airlines agent, employed through a local partner company according to the airline, has been suspended after a video surfaced online that shows him fighting with a woman who called him racial and homophobic slurs in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW). Video of the fight...
Man who died in Middletown motorcycle crash identified
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Officials have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Middletown. Patton Edward Borders was pronounced dead at the scene after two motorcycles collided early Friday morning. The other motorcyclist was in critical condition after the crash.
Butler County man sentenced to 3 years for stealing over $700k from animal shelter
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man will serve three years in prison for stealing more than $700,000 from a local animal shelter. A judge in Butler County also ordered Jeremy Taylor to pay restitution to the Animal Friends Humane Society. Taylor pleaded guilty to theft. He was booked...
Man stabbed to death in Westwood
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after being stabbed early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille Avenue around 5 a.m. They found 41-year-old Andre Dockery suffering from a stab wound in his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
