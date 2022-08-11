ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The AAA HealthCONNECT™ is a membership community that supports healthy aging by providing a single-source platform of reliable information, trusted resources and personal support for those 55-year-old and more to connect with others and navigate through life's transitions. As we age, we often find ourselves faced...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

New local lodging property is a perfect Europe-themed staycation spot

MT. AUBURN, Ohio (WKRC) - A lodging platform has a new Amsterdam-inspired property for those looking for a Europe-themed staycation. The Roxanne is on Sycamore Street in Mount Auburn by lodging platform Airriva. It features two one-bedroom suites based on the architecture of Medieval Amsterdam. Guests can enjoy the nest...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

10,000 Mason students return to school

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - It’s the first day of school in Mason. The district is home to the biggest high school in the state of Ohio. This year, the district is welcoming back 10,000 students district-wide. For the first time in a couple of years, it feels a little...
MASON, OH
WKRC

School bus crashes into home in College Corner

COLLEGE CORNER, Ohio (WKRC) - A school bus crashed into a house in College Corner Monday morning. The bus hit the home on Ramsey Street. The bus driver was taken to the hospital. None of the 32 children on the bus were reportedly injured, according to Butler County dispatch. First...
COLLEGE CORNER, OH
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

2 displaced after fire in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in North College Hill Monday night. It happened on Goodman Avenue near Savannah. The fire started on the porch around 11:45 p.m. and spread to the house. Nobody was home at the time of the...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WKRC

Father accused of causing OVI crash with 6 kids in the vehicle

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A father crashed his minivan with his six children in the car. Police say Edgar Chun was under the influence. Chun crashed his Toyota Sienna on Glenway Avenue near Sunset Sunday evening just before 9 p.m. According to his court papers, Chun was driving on the wrong...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Driver crashes into front of Westwood Walmart

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - A driver crashed into the front of a local Walmart Sunday night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. at the store on Ferguson Road in Westwood. A Walmart employee said the driver may have gotten farther had he not been slowed by a display case of water.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Man who died in Middletown motorcycle crash identified

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Officials have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash in Middletown. Patton Edward Borders was pronounced dead at the scene after two motorcycles collided early Friday morning. The other motorcyclist was in critical condition after the crash.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Man stabbed to death in Westwood

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after being stabbed early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Queen City Avenue near Lafeuille Avenue around 5 a.m. They found 41-year-old Andre Dockery suffering from a stab wound in his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CINCINNATI, OH

