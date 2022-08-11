Read full article on original website
Anna
4d ago
Take your green & stick it where the sun doesn't shine. FRACKING!
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Upstate New York now infested with Spotted Lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
WRGB
Heastie open to funding bail laws, but "not enough data" for special session
New York State (WRGB) — The leader of the New York State Assembly weighed in Monday on calls for a special session to address state laws blamed for high rates of crime. Mayor Eric Adams (D- New York City) and District Attorney David Soares (D-Albany County) want Governor Kathy Hochul (D-New York) to bring lawmakers back to Albany to tweak bail reform laws and the state's 'Raise the Age' laws to give judges more discretion to set bail for teen and adult defendants.
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
WRGB
NYS Cannabis Control Board approves first 15 processors to make cannabis products
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved its first 15 Adult-Use Conditional Processor Licenses. The processor licenses are a key part of the supply chain supporting the opening of the state’s adult-use cannabis market as processors will take adult-use cannabis currently being grown by New York farmers and turn it into consumer cannabis products.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Man drowns in northern New York
ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?
If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores
New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
WRGB
CDTA and Downtown Albany BID announce new riding partnership
Albany, NY (WRGB) — CDTA and the Downtown Albany BID are announcing a new partnership. Employees of restaurant, retail, and retail-related businesses that are part of the Downtown Albany BID will have unlimited ridership within CDTA’s service network. Employees can use any of CDTA’s transit service by swiping...
RELATED PEOPLE
urbancny.com
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback
New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind
There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
WRGB
Albany mayor lifts emergency declaration on city's biggest eyesore after unsafe condition
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan has lifted the state of emergency over the city’s biggest eyesore after pieces of it came crumbling down, falling near railroad tracks. While the mayor says emergency repairs have been made, there are still millions of dollars that need to...
What’s Actually an ‘Oversized Load’ for NY State Bridge Authority?
You see the signs nearly every time you go across one of the New York State Bridge Authority Bridge, wide-loads or over-sized loads can only go across the bridges during certain times of the day, and some have to be escorted across the bridge, plus there is usually a phone number for that driver to call.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jalopnik
Someone Tried to Pass This Masterpiece Off as a New York State Inspection Sticker
Listen, arts and crafts are always tough – especially when forging a government document. That didn’t stop one guy in Johnstown, New York though. We’ve all been there. The inspection on our car is coming due and we aren’t 100 percent sure the shitpile will be up to snuff. This fella apparently was in that exact situation, so it took matters into his own hands… with some not so great success.
AOL Corp
Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
New York Mayor Called Governor Abbott an Anti-American Governor
The back-and-forth comments between Texas Governor and New York Mayor continue over the migrants that were bused to New York. Now, Mayor Eric Adams said he may send the migrants back to Texas on a bus that Governor Greg Abbott sent to New York and Washington, D.C.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
Vermont GOP won’t back winner of U.S. House primary
The state party won't back Liam Madden, citing his "unwillingness to commit to caucusing with Republicans in Congress."
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
Comments / 10