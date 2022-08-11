ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Anna
4d ago

Take your green & stick it where the sun doesn't shine. FRACKING!

WRGB

Heastie open to funding bail laws, but "not enough data" for special session

New York State (WRGB) — The leader of the New York State Assembly weighed in Monday on calls for a special session to address state laws blamed for high rates of crime. Mayor Eric Adams (D- New York City) and District Attorney David Soares (D-Albany County) want Governor Kathy Hochul (D-New York) to bring lawmakers back to Albany to tweak bail reform laws and the state's 'Raise the Age' laws to give judges more discretion to set bail for teen and adult defendants.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

NYS Cannabis Control Board approves first 15 processors to make cannabis products

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Cannabis Control Board approved its first 15 Adult-Use Conditional Processor Licenses. The processor licenses are a key part of the supply chain supporting the opening of the state’s adult-use cannabis market as processors will take adult-use cannabis currently being grown by New York farmers and turn it into consumer cannabis products.
AGRICULTURE
State
Texas State
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
mynbc5.com

Man drowns in northern New York

ALTONA, N.Y. — A Northern New York man drowned on Friday morning after swimming in Miner Lake in Altona. New York State Police said Donald Perry, 60, was found near his kayak. There were no signs of foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of...
ALTONA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores

New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
WRGB

CDTA and Downtown Albany BID announce new riding partnership

Albany, NY (WRGB) — CDTA and the Downtown Albany BID are announcing a new partnership. Employees of restaurant, retail, and retail-related businesses that are part of the Downtown Albany BID will have unlimited ridership within CDTA’s service network. Employees can use any of CDTA’s transit service by swiping...
ALBANY, NY
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Chuck Schumer
urbancny.com

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Announces “Utica” Community Gun Buyback

New York State Attorney General Letitia James Community Gun Buyback In collaboration with the City of Utica Police Department. When & Where: Saturday, August 27, 2022 10am-1pm Utica Recreation Center 220 Memorial Parkway Utica, NY 13501 Gun Buy Back to be held in the Upper Parking Lot off of Elm Street. “Click” on link for downloadable flier OAG-GunBuyback-Utica-August27.
UTICA, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Officials in New York State Say Minivan Hit Amish Buggy From Behind

There are a lot of things you have to look out for when you're traveling the roads of New York state. Wildlife and fallen tree limbs aren't the only potential hazards. A 55-year-old New York state man was issued multiple tickets recently after colliding with a horse-drawn buggy from behind, according to officials. The reason he gave to troopers was that he simply didn't see the carriage in front of him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Green Chips#U S Senate#The Green Chips Bill#Upstate New York#Democrats#Cbs 6
Jalopnik

Someone Tried to Pass This Masterpiece Off as a New York State Inspection Sticker

Listen, arts and crafts are always tough – especially when forging a government document. That didn’t stop one guy in Johnstown, New York though. We’ve all been there. The inspection on our car is coming due and we aren’t 100 percent sure the shitpile will be up to snuff. This fella apparently was in that exact situation, so it took matters into his own hands… with some not so great success.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
AOL Corp

Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
MANHASSET, NY
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office

An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

