Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
Chagas: less neglect for a neglected tropical disease
One thing you might want even less than a ‘kiss’ from a kissing bug is its feces. Scientifically referred to as triatomine bugs, these blood-sucking insects can carry in their feces and pass on to humans the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi that causes Chagas disease, a lifelong infection that takes a heavy toll on community health in poor populations, particularly in El Salvador.
bioengineer.org
CNIC scientists uncover opposing roles of p38 proteins in cardiac hypertrophy
A study carried out by scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and led by Dr. Guadalupe Sabio has identified a key role for the MKK3/6–p38γ/δ signaling pathway in the development of cardiac hypertrophy. The results, published in the journal eLife, suggest that inhibition of p38γ/δ could be a useful therapeutic strategy for diseases such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; however, this avenue remains unexplored because of the lack of specific inhibitors for these kinase enzymes. The study also shows the opposite effect upon inhibition of another member of this protein family, p38α, indicating that long-term clinical use of p38α inhibitors to treat chronic disease risks damage to the heart.
bioengineer.org
Sugar chain on cell surface directs cancer cells to die
A cytokine named TRAIL binds to TRAIL receptors and kills cancer cells, but not normal cells. Therefore, various anticancer drugs targeting TRAIL receptors have been developed and gained great attention as a promising cancer therapeutics, but a certain population of cancer patients does not respond to the therapy. Therefore, many researchers have tried to identify a key molecule that determine the sensitivity of cancer cells to the TRAIL therapy.
bioengineer.org
Peptide delivered by nasal spray can reduce seizure activity, protect neurons in Alzheimer’s, epilepsy
AUGUSTA, Ga. (Aug. 16, 2022) – A novel peptide augments the brain’s natural mechanism to help prevent seizures and protect neurons in research models of both Alzheimer’s and epilepsy, scientists report. AUGUSTA, Ga. (Aug. 16, 2022) – A novel peptide augments the brain’s natural mechanism to help...
Comments / 0