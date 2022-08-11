ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady

Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis among pressure leaders in preseason Week 1

If preseason Week 1 is any indication, the Kansas City Chiefs might have solved some of their pass-rush woes in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis was one of the league’s defensive standouts in the opening games of the preseason, boasting some impressive stats by the conclusion of the game. In just 13 pass-rushing snaps, Karlaftis posted a game-high five pressures and a 31% pass-rush win percentage according to Pro Football Focus. One of those pressures was an extremely impressive sack, where the Purdue product showed off his effort and motor.
