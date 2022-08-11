ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

Comments / 3

Related
WacoTrib.com

Waco-area news briefs: YMCA, city offer after-school programs beginning next week

Greater Waco YMCA is accepting registration for its Mother’s Day Out and All About Me programs. The programs will start next week and will follow the Waco ISD schedule. Mother’s Day Out is for 4- and 5-year-olds and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. All About Me is for 2- and 3-year-olds and will run at the same time Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $180 for YMCA members and $210 for community members.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Drive-Thru Food Distribution coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Bell County are holding their monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Tuesday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until the supplies are gone. It is being held at 712...
BELL COUNTY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Accountability grades up for state, Waco schools

Texas sent out school district report cards Monday in the form of the first accountability ratings since 2019 and the results had Waco-area school officials smiling at the results. The Texas Education Agency released grade-letter accountability scores for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 schools for the first time since 2019,...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Health
Mclennan County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
County
Mclennan County, TX
State
Missouri State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Society
Waco, TX
Government
Mclennan County, TX
Government
WacoTrib.com

Construction prep, new Waco ISD principals mark beginning of school year

Waco Independent School District families can expect a few changes this year as class begins Tuesday, starting with new faces in campus leadership. In addition to 12 new principals at various Waco schools, students will also see stricter security measures, relaxed pandemic protocols and some changes related to upcoming construction at Waco High School and other campuses.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Back to school bashes happening tomorrow

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
WACO, TX
KCEN

Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young

WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
fox44news.com

Waco Police’s Back to School Bash hands out 1600 backpacks

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department helped students jump back into school with it’s annual back to school bash. The back to school bash not only means a free backpack and school supplies, but it’s also a chance to make sure kids are ready for the new year.
WACO, TX
KCEN

Meta donates over $57,000 to Temple for new composter

TEMPLE, Texas — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is donating over $57,000 to the City of Temple to purchase a composter, according to an announcement made Monday. The composter is expected to operate in Fall 2022. It will hold 500 pounds of food scraps and biodegradable materials, as well as create 50 pounds of soil amendment after processing, which can be used to organically grow plants, according to the announcement.
fox44news.com

Unshakeable Milkshakes raises money for Sunshine Recovery House

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Unshakeable Milkshakes in Union Hall has flavors among flavors of ice cream and deluxe milkshakes, but that’s not the only reason to go give it a try. The business doesn’t keep the money, instead they donate it. “So we’re a social enterprise,”...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Volunteers#Medical School#Catholic Health#Ascension
WacoTrib.com

Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake

The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
WacoTrib.com

Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility

The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam. The council will vote on the items at its 6 p.m. business session at the Waco Convention...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy