Greater Waco YMCA is accepting registration for its Mother’s Day Out and All About Me programs. The programs will start next week and will follow the Waco ISD schedule. Mother’s Day Out is for 4- and 5-year-olds and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. All About Me is for 2- and 3-year-olds and will run at the same time Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $180 for YMCA members and $210 for community members.

WACO, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO