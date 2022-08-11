Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Waco-area news briefs: YMCA, city offer after-school programs beginning next week
Greater Waco YMCA is accepting registration for its Mother’s Day Out and All About Me programs. The programs will start next week and will follow the Waco ISD schedule. Mother’s Day Out is for 4- and 5-year-olds and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. All About Me is for 2- and 3-year-olds and will run at the same time Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $180 for YMCA members and $210 for community members.
fox44news.com
Drive-Thru Food Distribution coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Central Texas Food Bank and the Salvation Army of Bell County are holding their monthly Drive-Thru Food Distribution event on Tuesday. This event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at noon, or until the supplies are gone. It is being held at 712...
WacoTrib.com
Accountability grades up for state, Waco schools
Texas sent out school district report cards Monday in the form of the first accountability ratings since 2019 and the results had Waco-area school officials smiling at the results. The Texas Education Agency released grade-letter accountability scores for 1,195 school districts and 8,451 schools for the first time since 2019,...
KWTX
Humane Society of Central Texas in need of help following rescue of 17 dogs in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a dozen dogs were rescued from a McLennan County home over the weekend, but the work is far from over. The dogs are now at the Humane Society of Central Texas. “Who knows how long they were locked up in that house,” Kandi Hillyer,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Construction prep, new Waco ISD principals mark beginning of school year
Waco Independent School District families can expect a few changes this year as class begins Tuesday, starting with new faces in campus leadership. In addition to 12 new principals at various Waco schools, students will also see stricter security measures, relaxed pandemic protocols and some changes related to upcoming construction at Waco High School and other campuses.
Back to school bashes happening tomorrow
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Most of the Central Texas schools will be opening their doors next week for the first day of school. To make sure the school year starts smoothly, the Waco Police Department alongside, Ascension Providence Medical Mission at Home are providing assistance to the community free of charge. Backpacks filled with […]
Remembering the life of Sa'Kyra Young
WACO, Texas — "I would do anything to hear her voice. To give her a hug. I can't do those things," Latoya Wells, Sa'Kyra Young's mom, said. "And it's very painful." Two years have passed since Latoya Wells has been able to see her daughter's smiling face. Today marks the anniversary of her death.
KWTX
‘We live in Texas and it’s family’: Killeen band travels to Uvalde to provide hope through music
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen-based band Divine Connection is traveling hours away to perform for the students of Uvalde before they head back to school. The band is composed of husband and wife duo Tonetta and Azeez Jinandu who sing gospel, rap, rhythm and praise. Divine Connection practiced for weeks...
RELATED PEOPLE
KWTX
Killeen ISD kicks off first day of school with added safety features
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD schools are officially in session, and this new school year brings new safety features. Taina Maya, who is the chief of communications for KISD, said the school applied a few new additions to make the school a safer place. She said there are numbers...
fox44news.com
Waco Police’s Back to School Bash hands out 1600 backpacks
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — The Waco Police Department helped students jump back into school with it’s annual back to school bash. The back to school bash not only means a free backpack and school supplies, but it’s also a chance to make sure kids are ready for the new year.
Meta donates over $57,000 to Temple for new composter
TEMPLE, Texas — Meta, the parent company of Facebook, is donating over $57,000 to the City of Temple to purchase a composter, according to an announcement made Monday. The composter is expected to operate in Fall 2022. It will hold 500 pounds of food scraps and biodegradable materials, as well as create 50 pounds of soil amendment after processing, which can be used to organically grow plants, according to the announcement.
fox44news.com
Unshakeable Milkshakes raises money for Sunshine Recovery House
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Unshakeable Milkshakes in Union Hall has flavors among flavors of ice cream and deluxe milkshakes, but that’s not the only reason to go give it a try. The business doesn’t keep the money, instead they donate it. “So we’re a social enterprise,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCEN TV NBC 6
The first day of school for Killeen ISD spotlights new safety measures and more
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD went back to school Monday morning with new safety measures, along with new programs to bridge the learning gap set by the pandemic. Superintendent, John Craft, of Killeen ISD said one new safety provision in place will be metal detectors. "This is going to...
WacoTrib.com
Waco revises drought restrictions, citing success in protecting lake
The city of Waco will give water customers an additional two hours to water their yards on their designated watering days under its Stage 2 drought restrictions, after city officials cited success in curbing Lake Waco water use. Effective immediately, customers may water until 8 a.m. instead of 6 a.m....
KWTX
Local citizens, law enforcement work together for dog rescue in Waco
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A team effort between local citizens and law enforcement lead to the rescue of multiple dogs from what appeared to be an abandoned home. A video taken the night of August 12 showed a dozen dogs wandering around inside a home, alone, with no way out.
Military serviceman from Texas travels across globe for wife’s graduation ceremony
On Friday, more than 100 A&M Central Texas graduates are going to walk across the stage to celebrate their accomplishments. For one special graduate, her enlisted husband traveled halfway across the globe to experience this special moment with her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Killeen designates district ‘safe place’ in case teens, or anyone needs somewhere to turn
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - When parents are dropping off your kid at school next week you may see some new signage at Central Texas’ largest district. Campuses at the Killeen Independent School District are now considered Safe Place locations and can provide any community member with help or safety.
City of Waco giving extra hours to water lawns in updated water restrictions
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is loosening up on its mandatory water restrictions imposed on the city, giving residents a little more time in the mornings to water their lawns. On July 13, the city imposed Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan due to low water...
WacoTrib.com
Waco City Council to vote on dam project, TSTC facility
The Waco City Council on Tuesday will consider spending $12.4 million for a training center in Waco’s industrial park and $9.5 million for shoring up the riverbank around the Brazos River dam. The council will vote on the items at its 6 p.m. business session at the Waco Convention...
1 Person Dead In Fatal Accident In Temple (Temple, TX)
Official authorities of Temple are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that took place on the southbound I-35 on Sunday early in the morning. Officers state that they responded at around 2 AM. to reports [..]
Comments / 3