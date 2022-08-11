Read full article on original website
WJLA
7News Drone over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland
WOW! The 7News Drone captured an incredible summer view over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland.
The Dispatch
Va. Man Sentenced To 10 Years Following Truck Theft
OCEAN CITY – One half of a Virginia couple arrested in April for motor vehicle theft of a truck allegedly stolen from a funeral home and cemetery after a license plate reader on the Route 50 bridge alerted resort police pleaded guilty to multiple counts last week and was sentenced to a combined 10 years in jail.
Bay Journal
Data center decisions won’t wait for drinking water study, Virginia board decides
Elected officials in a Northern Virginia county have rejected a move that would have paused decisions on several major development projects until experts could evaluate the potential impacts to a major drinking water supply. The Prince William County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Aug. 2 to go forward with the...
Augusta Free Press
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
Metro News
Huge plat of Tabler Station Logistics Park acquired along I-81 cooridor
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A 1.6 million square-foot industrial space is coming to Berkeley County. Global Real Estate firm Hines has announced it has partnered with MetLife Investment Management (MIM), MetLife, Inc.’s institutional asset management business, to acquire a large site at the Tabler Station Logistics Park south of Martinsburg.
wvtf.org
Va. News: Stafford County outdoor event fallout, a Centerville cold case
Police are hoping the public will provide more than just information to help solve a Centerville cold case from the 90’s. And, Stafford County school division leaders are apologizing for holding an outdoor event in weather that left many people struggling in the heat. Those have been among the...
Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia
(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Fairfax, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and is compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Fairfax.
sheriff.loudoun.gov
Ashburn Assault Suspect Arrested in Frederick County, Maryland
Loudoun County, VA (August 15, 2022) – Earlier today, deputies from the Frederick County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) assisted the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and successfully executed a search and seizure warrant and detained assault suspect, Ever Cruz, age 24, from Ashburn, Virginia. Cruz faces charges in...
royalexaminer.com
The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?
This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
fox5dc.com
Video shows people running and flames flying after Irish bar fire
ARLINGTON, Va. - New video posted online shows the frightening scene at Ireland's Four Courts bar in Arlington, VA after a car plowed into the building igniting a fire and sending patrons running for their lives. The video was recorded by Zahid Shah around 6:45 p.m. Friday outside the pub...
WUSA
A day in the life of a School Resource Officer
MIDDLETOWN, Md. — Frederick County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer Andy Smothers had dozens of doors to check. "I’ll just push on them and make sure they’re secured," Smothers said. Officer Smothers did more than secure the perimeter of Middletown, Maryland’s Middle and High Schools. He cared...
At least 15 people injured after vehicle crashes into Virginia pub, police say
At least 15 people were injured on Friday after a vehicle crashed into an Arlington, Virginia pub and caused a structure fire, police said.
theriver953.com
Page County warns of the cellphone mail scam
The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports the cellphone mail scam has been reported in the county. The scam appears to come from a number of postal services. Usually the scam starts with the message by text on your cellphone. The message typically reads that you have a package that...
WUSA
Votes certified in race for county executive in Montgomery County
The Maryland State Board of Elections certified votes today. Incumbent Marc Elrich won by a whisper of 35 votes over David Blair as of certification.
Route 1 open after crash in Prince William
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the intersection of Richmond Highway and Port Potomac Avenue. All northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are currently closed in the area.
WUSA
Here's how urban heat mapping works in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — It's been a scorching hot summer across the DMV. Some areas naturally get hotter than others due to where they are located. Other areas have man-made influences that cause their temperatures to climb higher than locations around it. These areas are often called urban heat islands.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
Virginia City On List of Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.
( lucky-photo/Adobe Stock Images) From every corner of the United States, the most expensive cities have been ranked. Eleven cities in total made the list of the most expensive cities in the country.
Loudoun County fire marshals make arrest in arson case in Aldie, Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man is now in custody and facing charges of "burning or destroying dwelling house", after a deck caught on fire in Loudoun County causing about $45,000 in damages. On May 14 just before 8 a.m. Loudoun County fire was called for a reported...
