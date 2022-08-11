ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

The Dispatch

Va. Man Sentenced To 10 Years Following Truck Theft

OCEAN CITY – One half of a Virginia couple arrested in April for motor vehicle theft of a truck allegedly stolen from a funeral home and cemetery after a license plate reader on the Route 50 bridge alerted resort police pleaded guilty to multiple counts last week and was sentenced to a combined 10 years in jail.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Augusta Free Press

West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia

Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
VIRGINIA STATE
Metro News

Huge plat of Tabler Station Logistics Park acquired along I-81 cooridor

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A 1.6 million square-foot industrial space is coming to Berkeley County. Global Real Estate firm Hines has announced it has partnered with MetLife Investment Management (MIM), MetLife, Inc.’s institutional asset management business, to acquire a large site at the Tabler Station Logistics Park south of Martinsburg.
MARTINSBURG, WV
WUSA9

Man shoots at baby, man and woman in Prince William Co.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A baby, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man all faced a life-threatening situation Saturday evening when a man opened fire on their car in Woodbridge. Officers responded to investigate just after 10 p.m. on the scene at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center located...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Channelocity

Top 5 Seafood Restaurants in Fairfax, Virginia

(vichie81/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Fairfax, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and is compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Fairfax.
FAIRFAX, VA
sheriff.loudoun.gov

Ashburn Assault Suspect Arrested in Frederick County, Maryland

Loudoun County, VA (August 15, 2022) – Earlier today, deputies from the Frederick County, Maryland, Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) assisted the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and successfully executed a search and seizure warrant and detained assault suspect, Ever Cruz, age 24, from Ashburn, Virginia. Cruz faces charges in...
ASHBURN, VA
royalexaminer.com

The Pot calling the kettle black – Partisanship and Public Education: a move to isolate, defund, and weaken Warren County Public Schools from within?

This observer finds the Warren County School Board debate over continued membership in the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) disturbingly ironic and troubling in its timing. The latter as the county board of supervisors plods along six weeks into the new fiscal year without an approved public schools budget and cuts on the table that could lead to program and staffing cuts and additional losses, including a potential exodus of teachers facing contract cuts here to surrounding communities still looking to fill post-COVID teaching vacancies at already approved wage levels. And that public school budget debate here continues despite no increase in local funding being sought to support that FY-2023 WC Public Schools budget proposal.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
WUSA

A day in the life of a School Resource Officer

MIDDLETOWN, Md. — Frederick County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer Andy Smothers had dozens of doors to check. "I’ll just push on them and make sure they’re secured," Smothers said. Officer Smothers did more than secure the perimeter of Middletown, Maryland’s Middle and High Schools. He cared...
MIDDLETOWN, MD
theriver953.com

Page County warns of the cellphone mail scam

The Page County Sheriff’s Office reports the cellphone mail scam has been reported in the county. The scam appears to come from a number of postal services. Usually the scam starts with the message by text on your cellphone. The message typically reads that you have a package that...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Here's how urban heat mapping works in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — It's been a scorching hot summer across the DMV. Some areas naturally get hotter than others due to where they are located. Other areas have man-made influences that cause their temperatures to climb higher than locations around it. These areas are often called urban heat islands.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

