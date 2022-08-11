ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa Downtown Partnership to host 2 hiring events

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Downtown Partnership is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions in two upcoming hiring events, the non-profit organization said in a news release Monday. The available job openings are for Tampa's Downtown Guides and the Clean Team. People who attend the events will have the...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Celebrate 813 Day at Sparkman Wharf

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa residents are getting ready to celebrate 813 Day and Sparkman Wharf is launching an online fundraiser to further invest in the city. 813 Day is inspired by the Tampa area code matching the date, Aug. 13 (8/13). Sparkman Wharf's social media fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, is as simple as taking a picture.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
City
Bradenton, FL
Bradenton, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
10 Tampa Bay

Grand Prix Tampa items sold at auction

TAMPA, Fla. — Everything must go! Maybe not everything, but most items at Grand Prix Tampa Family Fun Center were auctioned off Tuesday morning. Over the last 40 years, many people across the Tampa Bay area have spent birthdays and celebrations at the event space that's now closed. The...
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

How to spend a day in Lakewood Ranch's Waterside Place

It’s been a long time coming — and it’s finally happening. Waterside Place has opened its doors to the world, and there’s more to come in the next few months. We spent a day there in mid-summer wandering the streets of this sparkling enclave on the water’s edge of Kingfisher Lake.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast residents take home the gold in U.S. Rowing Championships

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park hosted the 2022 U.S. Rowing Masters National Championships concluded over the weekend with local rowers taking home more than 40 medals. According to Sarasota County Rowing Club, 98 teams from across North America competed in over 200 races in the four-day event. The...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Conventions#Comic Books#Sarasotacon
macaronikid.com

Listing of the Week - 5301 Wishing Arch Drive, Apollo Beach

Make your waterfront dreams come true in the premier coastal community of Shell Cove at Mirabay. Built in late 2020 by Park Square Homes, this one-story fully upgraded 1, 964 sqft, three bedrooms, two bathrooms plus office home also comes with a brand new 10, 000 lb. boatlift. Step inside...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Longboat Observer

New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota

Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
NORTH PORT, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care

Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Old Florida charm back in business at Bradenton's Linger Lodge

If owner Rita Lewis ever wondered about the dedication of her Linger Lodge Restaurant customers, she was provided testament when the East County restaurant reopened Aug. 5 after two long years of closure due to the pandemic and a construction project. On Aug. 5-7, Lakewood Ranch's Tom Pomper and his...
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Missing 78-year-old man visiting Tampa found safe

TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department say they have found the 78-year-old man who had been missing since Friday. He is safe. Leon Iverson was initially last seen stepping outside of his Airbnb home located near North Nebraska Avenue and East Ida Street. After just two minutes, police said the family went outside and he was gone.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Golf carts now allowed on downtown Tampa streets; rentals available

TAMPA, Fla.; - They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa. Major improvements have been made in Tampa, so the roadways are safer for people to walk, bike and scoot around downtown. Transportation leaders say they welcome all alternatives to car traffic.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy