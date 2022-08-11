Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Queena's story to be featured in Lifetime show 14 years after library attack
BRANDON, Fla. — Queena Phu has been an inspiration to the Tampa Bay community since surviving a 2008 attack outside a Brandon library that changed her life forever. Now, the world will get to hear her story in a Lifetime true crime series. Queena will be featured on the...
Tampa Downtown Partnership to host 2 hiring events
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Downtown Partnership is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions in two upcoming hiring events, the non-profit organization said in a news release Monday. The available job openings are for Tampa's Downtown Guides and the Clean Team. People who attend the events will have the...
Tampa's vintage-style town 'Gallopsville' to auction collection Saturday
TAMPA, Fla. — It's been around for more than 40 years but by the end of the weekend, it will be part of Tampa Bay's past. "Gallopsville" is a vintage-style town one Tampa man built. Owner, Ronald Gallops, wants the public to take part of this history home with them through an auction on Saturday.
Celebrate 813 Day at Sparkman Wharf
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa residents are getting ready to celebrate 813 Day and Sparkman Wharf is launching an online fundraiser to further invest in the city. 813 Day is inspired by the Tampa area code matching the date, Aug. 13 (8/13). Sparkman Wharf's social media fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit, Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful, is as simple as taking a picture.
Grand Prix Tampa items sold at auction
TAMPA, Fla. — Everything must go! Maybe not everything, but most items at Grand Prix Tampa Family Fun Center were auctioned off Tuesday morning. Over the last 40 years, many people across the Tampa Bay area have spent birthdays and celebrations at the event space that's now closed. The...
Flag flown in memory of local vets one too many in Tampa community, sparks controversy
Friends of three Lake Wales veterans who recently passed away want to fly an American flag over a club in their gated community, but their HOA decided against allowing that display in a third common area.
Longboat Observer
How to spend a day in Lakewood Ranch's Waterside Place
It’s been a long time coming — and it’s finally happening. Waterside Place has opened its doors to the world, and there’s more to come in the next few months. We spent a day there in mid-summer wandering the streets of this sparkling enclave on the water’s edge of Kingfisher Lake.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast residents take home the gold in U.S. Rowing Championships
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park hosted the 2022 U.S. Rowing Masters National Championships concluded over the weekend with local rowers taking home more than 40 medals. According to Sarasota County Rowing Club, 98 teams from across North America competed in over 200 races in the four-day event. The...
'Orbeez challenge' on TikTok leads to injuries in downtown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Pete Police are investigating after several people were hit by gel beads in the downtown area. The viral social media trend called the Orbeez challenge involves teens shooting strangers with gel beads. Mike Schuman said last Saturday, he was saying goodbye to some friends...
15-year-old sets sail on pirate adventure through Make-A-Wish
CORTEZ, Florida — A Minnesota teen battling leukemia traveled to the Bay area to experience an adventure of a lifetime provided by the Make-A-Wish foundation. Joseph Row, 15, and his family got to experience a real-life pirate adventure on the waters between Cortez and Bradenton Beach. "He and his...
Weekend events Aug. 12-14, 2022: What's going on around the Tampa Bay region
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's looking like another great weekend is in store across the Tampa Bay area. And, as you know, there's no shortage of things you can do around the Bay. So, we've compiled some of the highlights right here that you can check out between Aug....
macaronikid.com
Listing of the Week - 5301 Wishing Arch Drive, Apollo Beach
Make your waterfront dreams come true in the premier coastal community of Shell Cove at Mirabay. Built in late 2020 by Park Square Homes, this one-story fully upgraded 1, 964 sqft, three bedrooms, two bathrooms plus office home also comes with a brand new 10, 000 lb. boatlift. Step inside...
Sarasota County schools introduces clear bag policy for athletic events
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As the new school year gets underway, Sarasota County Schools is introducing the school district's athletic event bag policy requiring clear bags, according to an announcement on Monday. As students, friends, parents and those attending athletic events show up to support their teams, guests should...
Public input wanted on possible Clearwater aerial gondola study
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Getting to and from downtown Clearwater to Clearwater Beach could become a little easier if a plan being studied by the Tampa Bay Regional Transit Authority comes to fruition. They are studying the possibility of offering an aerial gondola as a mode of public transportation to...
Longboat Observer
New 100-bed hospital in North Port to relieve pressure at SMH-Sarasota
Fifteen years after acquiring 32 acres near Interstate 75, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has begun planning and site work for SMH-North Port. It will be the third acute care hospital in the SMH network and the first hospital for North Port, which at 80,000 residents is the largest city in Sarasota County.
Florida is Very Specific when comes to Florida Statues on Dogs and Cats but Grady Judd does not care
Excerpt from FL Statute 823.15(1) Uncontrolled breeding results in the birth of many more puppies and kittens than are needed to provide pet animals to new owners or to replace pet animals that have died or become lost. This leads to many dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens being unwanted, becoming strays and suffering privation and death, being impounded and destroyed at great expense to the community, and constituting a public nuisance and public health hazard. It is therefore declared to be the public policy of the state that every feasible means be used to reduce the incidence of birth of unneeded and unwanted puppies and kittens. Determining which programs result in improved adoption rates and in reduced euthanasia rates for animals in shelters and animal control agencies is crucial to this effort.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Tampa, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Tampa from Tripadvisor.
Longboat Observer
Old Florida charm back in business at Bradenton's Linger Lodge
If owner Rita Lewis ever wondered about the dedication of her Linger Lodge Restaurant customers, she was provided testament when the East County restaurant reopened Aug. 5 after two long years of closure due to the pandemic and a construction project. On Aug. 5-7, Lakewood Ranch's Tom Pomper and his...
Missing 78-year-old man visiting Tampa found safe
TAMPA, Fla — The Tampa Police Department say they have found the 78-year-old man who had been missing since Friday. He is safe. Leon Iverson was initially last seen stepping outside of his Airbnb home located near North Nebraska Avenue and East Ida Street. After just two minutes, police said the family went outside and he was gone.
fox13news.com
Golf carts now allowed on downtown Tampa streets; rentals available
TAMPA, Fla.; - They are popular in beach towns, golf communities and subdivisions. Now, golf carts are becoming a much more common sight here in downtown Tampa. Major improvements have been made in Tampa, so the roadways are safer for people to walk, bike and scoot around downtown. Transportation leaders say they welcome all alternatives to car traffic.
