Texas State Fire Marshal's Office joins investigation into fire that destroyed the home of Earl Thomas
ORANGE, Texas — Officials are investigating the cause of the fire that engulfed the home of former National Football League player, Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas in flames. The Orange County Sherriff's Office is the lead investigating party, but they're being assisted by the Texas State Fire Marshal's Office...
What challenges officials face in identifying bones believed to be of Port Neches man missing since 2008
PORT NECHES, Texas — Officials believe it could takes weeks or even months to identify human remains that were found in a canal along Texas Highway 73 near Memorial Boulevard. On August 10, 2022, while searching for a missing Port Arthur man, divers found bones that police believe could...
Port Arthur News
Bridge City’s Steve Worster, star of Texas’ national title team, passes away at 73
Orange County and Bridge City lost one of its most-beloved icons Saturday night as the legendary athlete Steve Worster passed away. Worster, 73, will long be remembered for his exploits as a running back at Bridge City High School and at the University of Texas. Worster helped power Bridge City...
Body found in Anahuac canal believed to be of missing woman, deputies say
Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.
KPLC TV
Hwy 171 southbound reopened following head-on crash
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The southbound lanes of Hwy 171 south of Moss Bluff have reopened after a closure Monday afternoon. The closure was caused by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver, state police said. An air ambulance was on the scene.
'This is not unusual' : Two empty vehicles pulled from Taylors Bayou near Highway 73 bridge, third vehicle still underwater
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers and tow trucks pulled two empty vehicles from Taylors Bayou Monday morning and are working to get a third one removed. The search for the cars began on Sunday. A fisherman identified what he thought was a car underwater near the Taylors Bayou Bridge along Texas Highway 73, Port Arthur Fire Department Chief Greg Benson told 12News.
kjas.com
Two go to hospital following Monday morning auto accident
Two residents of Buna in the south end of Jasper County, were transported by ambulance to Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for the injuries they received in a two-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Monday morning just west of Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department,...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team pulls 2 vehicles from water after fisherman’s discovery
For the second time in a week, the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team recovered two vehicles from a nearby waterway. According to Fire Chief Greg Benson, the latest search began after a fisherman called Sunday saying he believed he’d located a vehicle in Taylor’s Bayou while using his depth finder.
MySanAntonio
Trip to Waffle House leads 35-year-old's arrest
A Beaumont man was indicted in May after allegedly stealing a vehicle and heading to Waffle House. Police were first alerted to the situation March 21 when another man noticed his pickup truck was missing from his driveway around 5:30 a.m. after walking outside of his Beaumont home planning to go to work, according to court documents.
hotelnewsresource.com
Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, Texas Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 118-key Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, located at 1610 IH10 South, Beaumont, Texas 77707. The property, built in 1984 and renovated in 2020, was purchased by Pride Management, based in Beaumont, Texas, from American Liberty Hospitality (ALH), based in Houston, Texas.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Longhorn legend Steve Worster has died
Steve Worster, a Texas high school football legend who was a star on two Texas Longhorn national championship teams, has died at the age of 73. Worster was a three-time all-state running back at Bridge City High School in southeast Texas, and as a senior in 1966 he rushed for over 2,200 yards and led his school to a 30-6 win over McKinney in the Class 3A state championship game. In that 1966 state final he ran for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
Orange Leader
19-year-old killed in Sunday afternoon crash; Troopers say speeding involved
DEQUINCY, Louisiana — On Sunday, shortly before 4:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle fatal crash at the intersection of Camp Edgewood Road and Pilgrim Rest Road in Beauregard Parish. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Kyler Louis Lacy of Sulphur.
KPLC TV
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles mother charged with 2nd-degree murder after allegedly leaving 6-month-old in car for hours
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman is charged with murder after allegedly leaving her baby in her SUV for around five hours Sunday, resulting in the child’s death. “Somebody out there would have loved this child, somebody would have loved the opportunity to raise this child,”...
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Orange Saturday night, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — A Saturday night shooting that Orange Police officers are investigating has turned deadly. The shooting happened in the 100 block of 1st Street, according to an Orange Police Department release. Orange Police responded to call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound that came in around 9:30 p.m.
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 15th, 2022
Calls To Services (August 8 to August 14, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 76 calls. Jail Population: We currently have fifteen (15) inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were five (5) individuals booked into...
KNOE TV8
Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly running over a police officer and dragging him approximately 100 feet, police say. Police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Lafayette around 1:20 a.m., said Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department. Police say the driver was Jaylin Terrel Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles.
Suspect in custody after Louisiana police officer struck, dragged by fleeing vehicle
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Lafayette, Louisiana, is in critical but stable condition after being dragged about 100 feet behind a fleeing vehicle early Sunday morning. Jaylin Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles, was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. He faces charges of attempted...
fox4beaumont.com
DEVELOPING: Police in Orange investigating homicide
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 100 block of 1st Street. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died.
Watch Lafayette Police Officers Heroically Lift Car Off of Fellow Cop After it Dragged Him Nearly 100 Yards
A Lafayette Police officer is currently hospitalized after he was run over and dragged nearly 100 feet during a traffic stop over the weekend.
12NewsNow
Beaumont, TX
ABOUT
Beaumont local newshttps://www.12newsnow.com/
