Steve Worster, a Texas high school football legend who was a star on two Texas Longhorn national championship teams, has died at the age of 73. Worster was a three-time all-state running back at Bridge City High School in southeast Texas, and as a senior in 1966 he rushed for over 2,200 yards and led his school to a 30-6 win over McKinney in the Class 3A state championship game. In that 1966 state final he ran for 249 yards and three touchdowns.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO