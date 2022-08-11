ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KHOU

Body found in Anahuac canal believed to be of missing woman, deputies say

Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday around 8:30 p.m. on North Main St. near Lake Anahuac. A body was found in a canal near Miller St. Sunday morning. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and the volunteer search team TEXSAR assisted in the search along with a helicopter and Baytown Police K-9 units, but were unable to locate Robinson during the initial search.
ANAHUAC, TX
KPLC TV

Hwy 171 southbound reopened following head-on crash

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The southbound lanes of Hwy 171 south of Moss Bluff have reopened after a closure Monday afternoon. The closure was caused by a head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver, state police said. An air ambulance was on the scene.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
12NewsNow

'This is not unusual' : Two empty vehicles pulled from Taylors Bayou near Highway 73 bridge, third vehicle still underwater

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers and tow trucks pulled two empty vehicles from Taylors Bayou Monday morning and are working to get a third one removed. The search for the cars began on Sunday. A fisherman identified what he thought was a car underwater near the Taylors Bayou Bridge along Texas Highway 73, Port Arthur Fire Department Chief Greg Benson told 12News.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Two go to hospital following Monday morning auto accident

Two residents of Buna in the south end of Jasper County, were transported by ambulance to Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital, where they were treated for the injuries they received in a two-vehicle auto accident that occurred on Monday morning just west of Jasper. The volunteers of the Jasper Fire Department,...
BUNA, TX
MySanAntonio

Trip to Waffle House leads 35-year-old's arrest

A Beaumont man was indicted in May after allegedly stealing a vehicle and heading to Waffle House. Police were first alerted to the situation March 21 when another man noticed his pickup truck was missing from his driveway around 5:30 a.m. after walking outside of his Beaumont home planning to go to work, according to court documents.
hotelnewsresource.com

Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, Texas Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announces the sale of the 118-key Howard Johnson by Wyndham Beaumont, located at 1610 IH10 South, Beaumont, Texas 77707. The property, built in 1984 and renovated in 2020, was purchased by Pride Management, based in Beaumont, Texas, from American Liberty Hospitality (ALH), based in Houston, Texas.
BEAUMONT, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas Longhorn legend Steve Worster has died

Steve Worster, a Texas high school football legend who was a star on two Texas Longhorn national championship teams, has died at the age of 73. Worster was a three-time all-state running back at Bridge City High School in southeast Texas, and as a senior in 1966 he rushed for over 2,200 yards and led his school to a 30-6 win over McKinney in the Class 3A state championship game. In that 1966 state final he ran for 249 yards and three touchdowns.
AUSTIN, TX
kjas.com

Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Aug 15th, 2022

Calls To Services (August 8 to August 14, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered 76 calls. Jail Population: We currently have fifteen (15) inmates in the following Jails, 7 housed in Newton, 8 housed in Jasper. Jail Bookings: Last week there were five (5) individuals booked into...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KNOE TV8

Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.

Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly running over a police officer and dragging him approximately 100 feet, police say. Police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Lafayette around 1:20 a.m., said Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department. Police say the driver was Jaylin Terrel Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles.
LAFAYETTE, LA
fox4beaumont.com

DEVELOPING: Police in Orange investigating homicide

ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 100 block of 1st Street. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died.
ORANGE, TX
