ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
KSLTV

Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition

DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
DRAPER, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Society
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Volunteers#Refugee Children

Comments / 0

Community Policy