KSLTV
Staffing shortages plague many Utah school districts on the first day of school
SALT LAKE CITY — Ready or not, Monday was the first day of school for many kids in Utah. KSL found many school districts were dealing with some major staffing shortages. In some cases, they used creative measures to get by and find qualified candidates. The Davis School District...
KSLTV
Utah officials tour the Draper prison before its demolition
DRAPER, Utah — The Draper prison facility is officially closed. It’s the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of a new chapter in this area. While demolition will start soon on the closed Draper prison, there will be a piece of it that is saved. The persevered...
KSLTV
Utah family takes in Ukrainian family fleeing war after meeting on social media
SYRACUSE, Utah — A family from southcentral Ukraine is now calling Utah their home after meeting a Utah couple online who were total strangers. That couple welcomed the family of five, plus their dog, into their Syracuse home. Family time around the kitchen table is often time to bond...
KSLTV
Thousands of Virginia Latter-day Saints celebrate the rededicated Washington D.C. Temple
WASHINGTON — President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has traveled for the first time since the pandemic to rededicate the Washington D.C. Temple. The Washington D.C. Temple has been a landmark in the nation’s Capitol for nearly 50 years. It has been...
KSLTV
One more day of monsoons expected, possible flooding at Utah’s Big Five, weather service says
SALT LAKE CITY — The Nation Weather Service said there is at least one more day of monsoons possible across most of Utah and southwest of Wyoming. After Sunday, the weather service expected much drier weather ahead. KSL Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke said:. “Showers and storms are once again...
KSLTV
Utah player suffers tragic accident just days before Little League World Series
History is in the making for a Utah Little League team from St. George that becomes the very first team from Utah to get into the Little League World Series. But unfortunately, a tragic accident has put one of the players in the hospital in critical condition from a head injury.
KSLTV
After loud boom across Utah, here’s why you should check your yard for treasure
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah astronomer says it’s possible that the meteor that streaked over Utah on Saturday exploded and scattered. If you can find any of the space rock, it can be extremely valuable. “Some of them are more expensive than gold,” said Patrick Wiggins, a...
KSLTV
Meteor causes loud boom heard across northern Utah, National Weather Service says
SALT LAKE CITY — It took a while to be sure but experts said a meteor caused the loud boom that echoed across northern Utah Saturday morning. The National Weather Service confirmed the meteor as the source around 10:00 am. University of Utah Seismograph Stations tweeted “We’ve received many...
KSLTV
Gephardt Busts Inflation: Can Google’s eco-friendly routes really save you gas money?
HERRIMAN, Utah – Gas prices have edged down from their record highs, but they are still a far cry from being affordable for many Utah families. So, when Google rolled out a new feature for its Google Maps navigation app and claimed it could save you money on gas by using suggested eco-friendly routes, the KSL Investigators decided to put it to the test.
