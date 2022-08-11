Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Making Its Way To The Big Screen
I remember being in Mrs. Baker's 5th-grade class at the Asa C. Adams School in Orono when we first read "Lost On A Mountain in Maine." This was the edition. The picture of the young boy against the backdrop of the Maine wilderness was captivating. As we read through the...
A Reddit Post Asks ‘What’s The Best Maine Commercial?’
This is a blast from the past. Watching these ads will bring back some memories!. In a post on Reddit, someone posed an excellent question, when asked what the best "Maine" commercial was. Not only were there some spot-on answers, it gave me the idea to find all the iconic...
Former Bangor Meteorologist Goes Viral After Live Reaction To Map
Many years ago, when I did a small stint as a television reporter for WABI TV 5, there was a guy I worked with named Greg Dutra. Hired straight out of college, "Dutra" as we affectionately called him, was definitely brand-spanking-new. His energy and enthusiasm for the job were palpable although he had yet to refine his on-air presence.
Stay in a Tiny Home With Big Vibes at This Airbnb in Passadumkeag, Maine
Minimalism is the new norm. Simple means more these days and more and more people are starting to sell their things, purge what they don’t need, pack their stuff into tiny homes, vans, and busses, and live simply on the bare minimum. The trend of minimalism can even be seen with modern decor and company logos that take away the razzle-dazzle and strip things down to simplicity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor Historical Society To Host A Movie Night at Mt. Hope Cemetery
I hope beyond hope that it's a scary movie. I came across this post at the Bangor Historical Society Facebook page and got pretty excited. I enjoy having the crap scared out of me from time to time. At least in groups of people. Whenever I'm scared when I'm alone, I scream like a 10 year-old girl. Like, all high pitched and terrified. It usually just ends up being the de-humidifier.
Happy Retirement to One of Maine’s Best Conductors, Mr. Farnham
To the Bangor Band, he's Conductor Curvin, but to me, he will always be my high school band conductor, Mr. Farnham. Wasn't Curvin Farnham at the University of Maine, As Well?. I was sorry that I had to miss last night's Bangor Band concert at Maine Savings Amphitheater when I learned that it was the conductor's last performance with them. He's retiring and it's a well-deserved rest for a man who has had a huge impact on Maine's music scene. In the later years of his career, he taught at the University of Maine in Orono and then, after retiring from the college, became conductor of the Bangor Band.
Look at These Amazing Photos From A Nearly $2 Million Home In Bangor
My house feels small all of a sudden. My wife and I were lucky. We bought our house about a year before the pandemic changed the entire landscape of real estate in Maine. To the point where we joke that there's no way we could afford our house if we had to buy it now. Not that it's particularly awesome, but it suits us just fine.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Needs Teams to Pull a Plane in Bangor
A fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine involves pulling a jet airplane 20 feet. How hard can it be, really? I mean, the plane has wheels, right? So you're not really pulling the plane so much as rolling it. Okay, it will take some muscle to get the thing started. And you can't let up or you could lose the momentum. But it should be a snap. Right? Judge for yourself with this video from the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine Facebook page.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wine Lovers! Bangor Uncorked Returns to the Cross Insurance Center on Oct. 15
The event wine fans have been waiting years for is back. Bangor Uncorked returns to the Cross Insurance Center ballroom Saturday, October 15, and this year we’re uncorking more than wine! Sample dozens of wines from Maine and around the world, plus crisp Maine ciders and signature cocktails featuring local Maine spirits.
It’s Fun When Maine’s Wildlife Interacts With Us, Unless It’s These 20 Animals
Wild animal interactions are bound to happen, especially in a rural state like Maine. I'm sure every person reading this has a story of their own experience that's good, bad, or ugly. This includes a couple from Cutler that have quite a story to tell after a cute encounter with...
Did You Know Someone Is Making Wicked Good Chocolate In Hampden?
Sometimes working from home can be awesome. At the beginning of the pandemic, I worked from home for a few months. Heck, my wife worked from home for the better part of a year. While I enjoyed the novelty of it, ultimately I'd rather be in the office. Mostly because of the inherent technical challenges of doing live radio from my house. Otherwise, I'd have wanted to do it forever.
Ava’s Got Your Back, And Over 200 BackPacks for Maine Kids
For those that like to hear Good News. Especially local good news. And good news that involves not only people doing good deeds to make good news, but local youth stepping up and being proactive in charity. Meet Ava Burke. Ava Burke is an 11 year old who lives in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Step Back in Time With This Amazing Wilderness Retreat in Orland
A rustic but stunningly grand retreat on Craig Pond is a hidden gem that seamlessly combines indoor and outdoor living in the Maine woods. As I looked through the pictures of this amazing home at 135 Hartview Circle in Orland, I was reminded of the summer my family toured the Roosevelt home on Campobello Island. This incredible home harkens back to the days of grand 3-season retreats handed down, generation to generation, in well-to-do families. Grand in scale, it has a rustic charm that's irresistible. Case in point, the great room with a huge stone fireplace and a canoe hanging on the wall. No, not a picture of a canoe. A whole canoe.
Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat
An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for 9 weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
Popular Eastern Maine Brewery To Expand Into Androscoggin County
It's always nice to report about a local business, that's been working hard, getting a chance to expand because all of that work they've been doing has paid off. That's just the case with the local Brewer brewery, Mason's Brewing Company. According to a post on the Mason's Brewing Company's...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Another Cyclist Falls Victim to a Hit & Run, This Time in Belfast
A woman is recovering after being hit on her bicycle by a passing motorist, who then fled the scene. I've reported on far too many of these types of crashes this summer. And in too many of those cases, the victim didn't fare as well as the woman in Belfast over the weekend. Belfast Police say the woman was riding her bicycle in the area of 268 Belmont Avenue, also known as Route 3, just before 9 p.m. Friday when she was struck by a vehicle. She fell, injured, into the ditch while the driver sped away. She sustained facial injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Anyone Else Having Trouble Getting Their Clynk Bags To Fit In the Kiosk?
That's a heck of a lot of bottles and cans. My wife just brought our Clynk bags back to Hannaford in Hampden last week. She often throws them in the car when she's headed to the transfer station. When she came back over the weekend, she was saying she had a hard time getting them to fit because the inside of the drop-off location was absolutely stuffed to the rafters with bags.
Carrier’s in Bucksport Back open Today-What Happened? [PHOTOS]
After running an errand yesterday late morning, I was thinking lunch. Being close enough to Bucksport my destination was Carrier’s Mainely Lobster on Routes 1 & 46. What did I have you ask? Lobster roll? No. Oh, then a crab roll? No. Hmm, the haddock nuggets and fries? No again.
Challenger Learning Center Ditching E-Waste Event, But With A Better Plan
Getting rid of e-waste is a huge pain in the butt. Ever try to get rid of an old computer monitor? Especially a super outdated one? It's practically impossible. There are all sorts of things that make it so you can't just chuck that old dinosaur in the garbage. Never mind trying to donate an outdated one. No place wants your old monitor from 2002. Your only choice is to chuck it. But where?
Q106.5
Brewer, ME
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Q106.5 plays the best country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0