947jackfm.com
Housing Assessment Scheduled For Wausau Metro Area
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) –The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is completing a regional housing assessment for the area. The assessment will be for the Cities of Wausau and Schofield, Town of Rib Mountain, Villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston. This project uses Census data, real...
947jackfm.com
Martial arts studio displaced by fire
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A martial arts studio is recovering from a fire that broke out early Saturday morning. Halama’s Championship Martial Arts Studio in Wausau suffered an attic fire over the weekend. Officials were alerted to the blaze after a bystander called first responders. The owners said because of that action the fire was contained.
Five more of the best places to go camping in Wisconsin this year
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TripSavvy website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some of the best places to camp in the state of Wisconsin this summer, you've come to the right place.
947jackfm.com
Point Council Votes to Continue Discussions on Business 51
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — After well over an hour of discussion on how to handle the proposed redesign of Business 51 in Stevens Point, the City Council has voted to go back to the drawing board with AECOM and the state Department of Transportation. Alders voted 10-1 to...
947jackfm.com
Everest Breaks Ground On New Administration Building
WESTON, Wis. (WAOW-WSAU) — By this time next year, the D.C. Everest School district could have a new administration building. A groundbreaking took place Monday at the corner of Alderson St. and Jelinek Avenue. Officials call it a welcome replacement for the building they were in for 50 years...
947jackfm.com
Portage County Farm Ordered To Install Monitoring Wells For Nitrates
NELSONVILLE, Wis. (WAOW-WSAU) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Gordondale Farms in Portage County will be required to install monitoring wells to test for chemicals like nitrate. The DNR issued a permit on Friday after discussions with residents in recent months. Katy Bailey, who lives in Nelsonville,...
WSAW
Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
thecitypages.com
A young couple took their clothing store dream from their basement to downtown storefront in CK Clothing and Spa￼
McKenzie Chagala and Clifford Hayes began their entrepreneurial empire in their basement in January, and, since May, have busted out of it and into a storefront on North. 6th Street across from Lil’ Ole Winemaker Shoppe in Wausau. The space they are making into something which will stand the...
947jackfm.com
Wausau Teen Arrested for Trespassing, Intoxication in Lincoln County
TOWN OF SCOTT, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau resident was arrested last week in Lincoln County after a report of trespassing at the old Scott school property. Officers were called to the area on Thursday for an anonymous complaint. They were able to make contact with a group of people inside a vehicle, and while interacting with the driver they noticed signs of impairment.
947jackfm.com
Aspirus Health Foundation Golf Classic Raises Thousands
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Organizers are calling the 2022 Aspirus Health Foundation Golf Classic a success. The event, held on August 1st at Wausau Golf Club, raised $68,600 for various causes supported by the Foundation. “We are extremely thankful for the generosity of those who participated, sponsored, donated, volunteered,...
Backups, delays expected on Hwy. 51
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to expect delays and backups on US Hwy. 51 southbound north of State Highway 29 this week due to road construction. Deputies have reported traffic backing up to County Road WW at times. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in...
Wausau area obituaries August 8, 2022
Daemon A. Lee, 18, of Rothschild, passed away on August 6, 2022. Daemon was born January 2, 2004, in Wausau. He was the quiet kid in the corner until you got to know him. He was extremely smart and had a genius-level IQ. He loved games! Board games and video games. He never met a puzzle he couldn’t conquer. Daemon played trumpet in the marching band and graduated from DC Everest in 2022. He worked at Briq’s and loved his Briq’s family. Daemon loved to read- he was always reading a book, if not three. He enjoyed collecting trinkets- anything shiny, dice, coins, and rocks. Daemon is deeply missed and forever in our hearts. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
stevenspoint.news
Kage retires, Britz joins WIAA staff
STEVENS POINT – Julie Kage, administrative coordinator for the executive director at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) for the past 34 years, retired July 31, and Kristin Britz began her position alongside executive director Stephanie Hauser on Aug. 9. Kage served as assistant to three different directors during...
onfocus.news
Wood County Clean Sweep Provides Opportunity to Dispose of Hazardous Chemicals
Wood County Clean Sweep is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 8 a.m. to noon at Marshfield Ag Research Station South Campus, 2611 Yellowstone Drive, Marshfield. Clean Sweep is a voluntary program for the legal and safe disposal of hazardous wastes from homes, farms and businesses....
947jackfm.com
Plea Deal Reached In Schofield Beating
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A West Bend man reached a plea agreement on charges that he participated in the beating of a Wausau man back in May of 2021. Kevin Weston reached the agreement one day before his trial was scheduled to start. Weston and Trey Houghtaling were charged...
Wausau teen accused of attempted homicide in near-fatal shooting
A Wausau teenager is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man in the head on Saturday in a Wisconsin Rapids parking lot. Christopher Stevens, 17, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after an initial appearance Wednesday in Wood County Circuit Court. The shooting was...
947jackfm.com
Woodchucks Stay Alive In Northwoods League Playoffs
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) –The Wausau Woodchucks bounced back to take down the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 11-1 and force a Game 3 in the playoff series. The Woodchucks scored four runs in the second inning with a home run by Drew Stengren (Central Michigan University), RBI double by Chase Hug (University of Evansville) and RBI single by Eli Kligman (Wake Forest University). Hug led the team with three hits including a double, home run and three RBI. Kligman reached base four times with two hits and two walks driving in one run.
947jackfm.com
Rafters Rally Over Woodchucks For Playoff Win
WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters rallied back to take down the Wausau Woodchucks 6-3. Garrett Broussard (Utah Valley University) drove in the first run of the game in the first inning with a single to right field. Broussard had two hits with one RBI on the night. Andrew Semo (University of San Diego) led the team with three hits including a home run on the top of the ninth inning to provide insurance runs for the Rafters. Colin Tuft (University of Virginia) contributed to the offense with two hits, a double, two RBI and a stolen base.
wtaq.com
Shawano County Campground Owner: “I am officially homeless” After Paying $16,800 Bail
SHAWANO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Shawano County campground owner facing a variety of legal charges and the forced sale of her property made her first court appearance Thursday since posting her cash bail. Ann Retzlaff’s current legal troubles include charges for a two-county police chase and felony bail jumping...
947jackfm.com
Woodchucks Fall in Regular Season Finale
MADISON, WI (WSAU) – In their regular season finale Saturday night, the Wausau Woodchucks were defeated 9-3 by the Madison Mallards. The Woodchucks finish their regular season with a record of 38-33. With last night’s clinching victory, the Woodchucks already qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They have completed back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2008.
