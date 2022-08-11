ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

947jackfm.com

Housing Assessment Scheduled For Wausau Metro Area

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) –The North Central Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission is completing a regional housing assessment for the area. The assessment will be for the Cities of Wausau and Schofield, Town of Rib Mountain, Villages of Kronenwetter, Maine, Marathon City, Rothschild, and Weston. This project uses Census data, real...
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Martial arts studio displaced by fire

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – A martial arts studio is recovering from a fire that broke out early Saturday morning. Halama’s Championship Martial Arts Studio in Wausau suffered an attic fire over the weekend. Officials were alerted to the blaze after a bystander called first responders. The owners said because of that action the fire was contained.
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Point Council Votes to Continue Discussions on Business 51

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — After well over an hour of discussion on how to handle the proposed redesign of Business 51 in Stevens Point, the City Council has voted to go back to the drawing board with AECOM and the state Department of Transportation. Alders voted 10-1 to...
STEVENS POINT, WI
947jackfm.com

Everest Breaks Ground On New Administration Building

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW-WSAU) — By this time next year, the D.C. Everest School district could have a new administration building. A groundbreaking took place Monday at the corner of Alderson St. and Jelinek Avenue. Officials call it a welcome replacement for the building they were in for 50 years...
WESTON, WI
947jackfm.com

Portage County Farm Ordered To Install Monitoring Wells For Nitrates

NELSONVILLE, Wis. (WAOW-WSAU) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Gordondale Farms in Portage County will be required to install monitoring wells to test for chemicals like nitrate. The DNR issued a permit on Friday after discussions with residents in recent months. Katy Bailey, who lives in Nelsonville,...
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Sweet corn season returns for central Wisconsin

ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Food lovers, rejoice. Sweet corn season is finally back. Sweet corn season is a yearly routine in which customers become anxious to grab some delicious, locally grown food. Many farmers around central Wisconsin have prepared months to provide fresh, locally grown foods for customers. Before that, though, farmers take several careful months preparing to provide the best food possible.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau Teen Arrested for Trespassing, Intoxication in Lincoln County

TOWN OF SCOTT, WI (WSAU) — A 17-year-old Wausau resident was arrested last week in Lincoln County after a report of trespassing at the old Scott school property. Officers were called to the area on Thursday for an anonymous complaint. They were able to make contact with a group of people inside a vehicle, and while interacting with the driver they noticed signs of impairment.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Aspirus Health Foundation Golf Classic Raises Thousands

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Organizers are calling the 2022 Aspirus Health Foundation Golf Classic a success. The event, held on August 1st at Wausau Golf Club, raised $68,600 for various causes supported by the Foundation. “We are extremely thankful for the generosity of those who participated, sponsored, donated, volunteered,...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Backups, delays expected on Hwy. 51

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding motorists to expect delays and backups on US Hwy. 51 southbound north of State Highway 29 this week due to road construction. Deputies have reported traffic backing up to County Road WW at times. Motorists are urged to drive with caution in...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 8, 2022

Daemon A. Lee, 18, of Rothschild, passed away on August 6, 2022. Daemon was born January 2, 2004, in Wausau. He was the quiet kid in the corner until you got to know him. He was extremely smart and had a genius-level IQ. He loved games! Board games and video games. He never met a puzzle he couldn’t conquer. Daemon played trumpet in the marching band and graduated from DC Everest in 2022. He worked at Briq’s and loved his Briq’s family. Daemon loved to read- he was always reading a book, if not three. He enjoyed collecting trinkets- anything shiny, dice, coins, and rocks. Daemon is deeply missed and forever in our hearts. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
ROTHSCHILD, WI
stevenspoint.news

Kage retires, Britz joins WIAA staff

STEVENS POINT – Julie Kage, administrative coordinator for the executive director at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) for the past 34 years, retired July 31, and Kristin Britz began her position alongside executive director Stephanie Hauser on Aug. 9. Kage served as assistant to three different directors during...
STEVENS POINT, WI
947jackfm.com

Plea Deal Reached In Schofield Beating

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A West Bend man reached a plea agreement on charges that he participated in the beating of a Wausau man back in May of 2021. Kevin Weston reached the agreement one day before his trial was scheduled to start. Weston and Trey Houghtaling were charged...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau teen accused of attempted homicide in near-fatal shooting

A Wausau teenager is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man in the head on Saturday in a Wisconsin Rapids parking lot. Christopher Stevens, 17, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after an initial appearance Wednesday in Wood County Circuit Court. The shooting was...
947jackfm.com

Woodchucks Stay Alive In Northwoods League Playoffs

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) –The Wausau Woodchucks bounced back to take down the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 11-1 and force a Game 3 in the playoff series. The Woodchucks scored four runs in the second inning with a home run by Drew Stengren (Central Michigan University), RBI double by Chase Hug (University of Evansville) and RBI single by Eli Kligman (Wake Forest University). Hug led the team with three hits including a double, home run and three RBI. Kligman reached base four times with two hits and two walks driving in one run.
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Rafters Rally Over Woodchucks For Playoff Win

WAUSAU, Wi (WSAU) — The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters rallied back to take down the Wausau Woodchucks 6-3. Garrett Broussard (Utah Valley University) drove in the first run of the game in the first inning with a single to right field. Broussard had two hits with one RBI on the night. Andrew Semo (University of San Diego) led the team with three hits including a home run on the top of the ninth inning to provide insurance runs for the Rafters. Colin Tuft (University of Virginia) contributed to the offense with two hits, a double, two RBI and a stolen base.
WAUSAU, WI
947jackfm.com

Woodchucks Fall in Regular Season Finale

MADISON, WI (WSAU) – In their regular season finale Saturday night, the Wausau Woodchucks were defeated 9-3 by the Madison Mallards. The Woodchucks finish their regular season with a record of 38-33. With last night’s clinching victory, the Woodchucks already qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They have completed back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2008.
WAUSAU, WI

