Anjad w/ van
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has…
WVa providing free COVID tests, vaccines at schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said. A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. Some of the vans have already been deployed to health departments. Others will be delivered in the coming months.
RCBI offers free manufacturing training as part of DoD initiative
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense. The bootcamps, for individuals who...
West Virginia's average gasoline price below $4, AAA reports
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The average price for gasoline across Northern West Virginia is 15 cents lower this week at $3.885 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Northern WV Average $3.885.
Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska's 2 elections on Tuesday
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters get their first shot at using ranked voting in a statewide race Tuesday in a special U.S. House election in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. Also, Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski faces 18 challengers in a primary in which...
Ohio governor and first lady welcome Dolly Parton to celebrate her childhood literacy program
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Last Tuesday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine welcomed Dolly Parton to Ohio to celebrate the statewide success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio, where every child under the age of 5 is eligible. The 2022 Inaugural First Lady’s Luncheon supported...
