Irmo, SC

News19 WLTX

Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
COLUMBIA, SC
Eastern Progress

'I love this profession and I love my kids'; OCSD teachers, staff, honored

A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Wednesday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff of the year for 2022-23. Edisto High School English teacher Carol Dean was named Teacher of the Year and Whittaker Elementary first-grade teacher assistant Tiffany Grant was named Support Staff of the Year.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year

Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Mother memorializes son with random acts of kindness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A single act of kindness can make ones day, week, or in one woman’s case , a lifetime. When a car accident took her son’s life in February 2020, she was devastated. With her tragic loss, comes triumph. Now giving back to all,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia looks for volunteers in national city planning project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is asking for volunteers in a national project that helps with city planning. The National Bicycle and Pedestrian Documentation Project aims to count traffic at key intersections that see heavy traffic. Columbia’s release said,. “The survey will help us better understand...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
