A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part II
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her Killer
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football History
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part I
4 Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
Parent calls apartments 'bait-and-switch' as students arrive to 'filthy' conditions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It was a tale of two experiences on Sunday as the University of South Carolina held its official move-in day on campus. At the university, there was excitement from families moving students into the dorms. "This is our second one here," Lakeyah Jones, a parent, said....
House to help families of VA patients is coming soon in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The six-year-long vision for the Columbia Fisher House is finally taking shape, as the that will serve families of veterans being treated at the Dorn VA Hospital by providing a place to stay is nearing completion. The construction project started back in November 2021 with a...
Eastern Progress
'I love this profession and I love my kids'; OCSD teachers, staff, honored
A festive atmosphere filled Orangeburg County School District headquarters Wednesday morning as the district named its teacher and support staff of the year for 2022-23. Edisto High School English teacher Carol Dean was named Teacher of the Year and Whittaker Elementary first-grade teacher assistant Tiffany Grant was named Support Staff of the Year.
golaurens.com
Thomas honored as SCABSE Superinendent of the Year
Laurens County School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas was honored as the Superintendent of the Year in Columbia on Saturday by the South Carolina Alliance of Black School Educators. The award was presented during their White Attire Jazz Brunch Social at the Gala Event Center. “As I accept this...
'We’re in this together': Trail of prayers held for South Carolina schools
IRMO, S.C. — Riverland Hills Baptist Church held a back-to-school prayer ride on Saturday. The church partnered with the Apostles Motorcycle Club to pray over several schools across the Midlands. The group made six stops. The first was at Mid-Carolina High School at 8:45 am. From there the riders...
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
carolinapanorama.com
‘Passion for serving people’: ODPS chief featured in training video
“I still believe this is a noble and honorable profession and we can, in fact, make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve, but you’ve got to want to do it,” Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Director Charles Austin Sr. says. Austin will be...
SC State students run into housing issues ahead of first day of classes
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — This week will be the first week of classes at South Carolina State University, but multiple students say they ran into some problems with their housing assignments. “I know people who came here from Georgia on Friday, that slept in their car throughout the weekend hoping...
The Post and Courier
Columbia could be getting a new homeless shelter — and it has divided city council
COLUMBIA — Transitions Homeless Center is planning to open a new facility for elderly people. Transitions CEO Craig Currey confirmed that the largest homeless services organization in the Midlands will expand but said he couldn’t provide any more information Aug. 15, including when the new facility will open.
Barbecue, buildings and homes: The landscape of Chapin continues to change
CHAPIN, S.C. — Sitting at the heart of the I-26 interchange project, residents in Chapin are no strangers to construction But this community is also seeing additional construction as several other projects are popping up across the town. "We have several projects from a commercial standpoint that are under...
Local Camden artist hoping to bring color to the buildings of the city
CAMDEN, S.C. — Camden has become a hub for large-scale murals coming up on the wall of several different businesses and inside them, and it's thanks to local artist Colt Shirley. "I lived in Camden my whole life," Shirley says. "I realized when I was probably about three years...
Students can't bring home less than a 50 in certain schools across the state
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some parents in Lexington-Richland School District 5 discovered a "grading floor" that has sparked mixed feelings district wide. In a Facebook post a mother explained that Crossroads Intermediate School does not give grades lower than a 50 on report cards. This sparked more than 100...
wach.com
Mother memorializes son with random acts of kindness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A single act of kindness can make ones day, week, or in one woman’s case , a lifetime. When a car accident took her son’s life in February 2020, she was devastated. With her tragic loss, comes triumph. Now giving back to all,...
WTGS
SC law to give teachers personal break time won't go into effect until 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A bill signed into law that gives teachers a much needed break won’t be in effect for the new school year. Senate Bill 946 was passed in May and it guarantees 30 minutes of personal break time for all teachers. Steve Nuzum with SC...
Volunteers sought for Bicyclist & Pedestrian counts in City of Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is searching for volunteers to take part in a routine Bicyclist & Pedestrian Count during the month of September in an effort to make the city a safer place to walk and ride. Oftentimes pedestrians, bicyclists and transit bus riders are not...
WIS-TV
Columbia looks for volunteers in national city planning project
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is asking for volunteers in a national project that helps with city planning. The National Bicycle and Pedestrian Documentation Project aims to count traffic at key intersections that see heavy traffic. Columbia’s release said,. “The survey will help us better understand...
Start of 'SC Aviation Week' kicks off with student discovery flights in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — It's South Carolina Aviation Week, a week dedicated to inspiring more people to get involved with the industry. Fairfield County Airport is doing their part through their student discovery flight day. Two seniors from the Fairfield County school district are the lucky winners of these flights.
Lexington SC Rocks Facebook group encouraging students, teachers as they head back to school
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A local Facebook group called "Lexington County SC Rocks" is challenging everyone to paint motivational rocks for teachers and students to be distributed across Lexington this week. They are spreading the love, sharing kindness and smiles to start the school year. These small decorated stones are...
News19 WLTX
