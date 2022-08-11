ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sullivan County, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility

They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley

The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY

We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Best Meatball Parm in Beacon According to Locals

There are few things Hudson Valley residents hold more sacred than their favorite restaurants, so it was no surprise when an innocent question on Facebook about the best meatball parm in Beacon turned into one of the most detailed food discussions in recent memory. If you're looking for some old-fashioned comfort food in Dutchess County, the good news is that you'll be spoiled for choice.
BEACON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York

The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
STONE RIDGE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

NYS Police Looking to Identify Human Remains Found in Oneonta, NY

Police in upstate New York are asking for the public's help in identifying human remains. On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, the New York State Police in Oneonta took to social media to update the public on a recent find. According to the post, NY State Police came discovered unidentified human remains in the town of Morris in Otsego County.
ONEONTA, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car-motorcycle accident in Orange County

TOWN OF WALLKILL – One person was killed and another injured in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday afternoon. The two people were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill where one was pronounced dead and the other was being treated for a serious leg injury. The accident...
WALLKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season

It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
ULSTER PARK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Kerhonkson, NY Farm Unveils Corn Maze Design for 2022 Season For a Great Cause

The summer months are winding down which means farms and orchards across the Hudson Valley are gearing up for the fall season. The Hudson Valley is bracing itself for an influx of visitors during the chillier months when thousands of people visit from near and far to embrace the fall foliage. The leaves will change and people will be running to their local farms to enjoy apple picking, pumpkin picking, hayrides, and corn mazes.
KERHONKSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Police Say Drunken Hudson Valley Man Threw Food at Victim

Food is meant to be eaten, not thrown in the direction of another person standing there. Police say a local man tossed food at a victim recently during a verbal argument that spiraled out of control. Law enforcement was able to help the victim retrieve some of their personal belongings at the residence where the altercation took place. Now, this 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to physically remove the officer from the residence during the scuffle.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Investigation Continues For Early Sunday Morning Car-Pedestrian Accident on Dutchess Turnpike

Motorists in the area of Adams Fairacre Farms on Dutchess Turnpike/Route 44 in Poughkeepsie began sharing the news on social media of an auto-pedestrian accident early Sunday August 14th. Further details became available as the day went on regarding the situation that caused the pedestrian to be transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Firefighters Battle Devastating Home Fire

A Hudson Valley home was completely destroyed by a raging fire Thursday night. Images were posted online of a seemingly out-of-control house fire that lit up the dark night sky on Thursday evening. The photos show a home completely engulfed in flames as firefighters frantically race to put out the blaze. One of the horrifying images shows fire shooting out of both sides of the upper floor with the roof completely set ablaze.
CHESTER, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

