Caution: Major Paving Job Will Be Happening in Kingston, NY
You might want to plan ahead if you commute into the area. First, let's take a moment and thank all of the hard workers who keep the Hudson Valley roadways up. I'm sure it's a very tough job and everyone acts frustrated when they see work being done....it's pretty thankless.
Hudson Valley Man Fatally Hit By Vehicle Walking Up Hill At Night
A Hudson Valley was fatally hit by an SUV as he walked on a major road with a large hill. On Friday, August 12, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m. New York State Police from the Greenville barracks in Orange County, New York responded to Neversink Drive in the town of Deerpark, New York for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
Fatal motorcycle crash on Route 7 in Afton
Yesterday, at approximately 5:44 p.m., law enforcement responded a fatal motorcycle crash on State Route 7 in the Village of Afton.
Wappingers Rescue Welcomes 19 Beagles Saved From Breeding Facility
They're here! A Hudson Valley dog rescue has received a handful of young dogs after they were saved from deplorable conditions. At the end of July 2022, Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts of Dutchess County announced that they would be helping in the rescue efforts of over 4,000 beagle puppies from a breeding facility in Virginia. The story made national headlines as the puppies were found in terrible conditions. Today.com reported:
What Do Signs Like This Mean? I See Them All Over the Hudson Valley
The other day while I was driving in the Fishkill, Wappingers Falls area of Dutchess County I had my mind blown after seeing one of these signs. Like most adult drivers in the Hudson Valley, I consider myself a pretty knowledgable driver. I've been safely driving around the area for some thirty years so when I see something on the side of the road and don't know what it is or what it means, I have to investigate...LOL!
The Pancake Factory Serves Up Ice T and Coco in Pleasant Valley, NY
We've become accustomed to celebrity sightings in the Hudson Valley lately, as it feels like they're always popping up at various restaurants and local businesses, especially since so much filming has been happening in the area lately. Just last week this wildly popular broadway powerhouse was visiting Rhinebeck, a Stranger Things star was spotted at just south of the Hudson Valley, and remember the Hawk on Hawke action in Orange County just a few months back?
F-16 Vipers Now Part Of The Air Show In Orange County, New York
If you thought that Top Gun: Maverick was awesome in the theater this summer, get ready to be amazed in real life. The Orange County Airport in Montgomery will once again be the site for the New York Air Show where you can see not only the Thunder Birds but also our very own West Point Parachute Team among others.
Extended! Kingston Revealed Still Wants Your Best Unique Artwork
Are you an artist and want to be able to share you work with the world? Or at least the Hudson Valley, NY? There is an opportunity for you to do just that, but first you need to submit it. There is going to be an exhibit, starting in October...
The Best Meatball Parm in Beacon According to Locals
There are few things Hudson Valley residents hold more sacred than their favorite restaurants, so it was no surprise when an innocent question on Facebook about the best meatball parm in Beacon turned into one of the most detailed food discussions in recent memory. If you're looking for some old-fashioned comfort food in Dutchess County, the good news is that you'll be spoiled for choice.
Dutchess County Fair Includes Special Hours for Sensitive Persons
Going to the county fair (the Dutchess County Fair in this case) might be an annual tradition for you and your family. But what about families that include members that have developmental disabilities or are sensitive to sensory experiences?. Going to the fair takes on a whole new meaning when...
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
NYS Police Looking to Identify Human Remains Found in Oneonta, NY
Police in upstate New York are asking for the public's help in identifying human remains. On Thursday, August 11th, 2022, the New York State Police in Oneonta took to social media to update the public on a recent find. According to the post, NY State Police came discovered unidentified human remains in the town of Morris in Otsego County.
Fatal car-motorcycle accident in Orange County
TOWN OF WALLKILL – One person was killed and another injured in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday afternoon. The two people were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill where one was pronounced dead and the other was being treated for a serious leg injury. The accident...
Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
Kerhonkson, NY Farm Unveils Corn Maze Design for 2022 Season For a Great Cause
The summer months are winding down which means farms and orchards across the Hudson Valley are gearing up for the fall season. The Hudson Valley is bracing itself for an influx of visitors during the chillier months when thousands of people visit from near and far to embrace the fall foliage. The leaves will change and people will be running to their local farms to enjoy apple picking, pumpkin picking, hayrides, and corn mazes.
Police Say Drunken Hudson Valley Man Threw Food at Victim
Food is meant to be eaten, not thrown in the direction of another person standing there. Police say a local man tossed food at a victim recently during a verbal argument that spiraled out of control. Law enforcement was able to help the victim retrieve some of their personal belongings at the residence where the altercation took place. Now, this 32-year-old man is facing charges after police say he tried to physically remove the officer from the residence during the scuffle.
Investigation Continues For Early Sunday Morning Car-Pedestrian Accident on Dutchess Turnpike
Motorists in the area of Adams Fairacre Farms on Dutchess Turnpike/Route 44 in Poughkeepsie began sharing the news on social media of an auto-pedestrian accident early Sunday August 14th. Further details became available as the day went on regarding the situation that caused the pedestrian to be transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
PD: New York Man Set Fire To ‘Cheers Like Bar’ in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man allegedly knew people were inside of a "Cheers like bar" when he set the pub on fire. On Wednesday, August 8, the Village of Liberty Police Department confirmed a New York man was arrested for allegedly lighting a building on fire with people inside. PD: Sullivan...
Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY
It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.
Hudson Valley Firefighters Battle Devastating Home Fire
A Hudson Valley home was completely destroyed by a raging fire Thursday night. Images were posted online of a seemingly out-of-control house fire that lit up the dark night sky on Thursday evening. The photos show a home completely engulfed in flames as firefighters frantically race to put out the blaze. One of the horrifying images shows fire shooting out of both sides of the upper floor with the roof completely set ablaze.
