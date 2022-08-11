ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County

By Howie Gordon
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RQAZ1_0hE2RItu00

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County through 6:30 pm CST. At 5:47 pm CST, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Telferner, or near Victoria, moving south at 10 mph. Some hazards are winds in excess of 30 mph (50 mph) and pea size hail that was radar indicated. Impacts are gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include: Victoria, Guadalupe, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Dacosta, Wood Hi, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria College, Victoria Mall, Saxet Lakes, Brentwood Subdivision, Inez, Salem, Victoria Regional Airport, Telferner, Ball Airport Area and Downtown Victoria.

Comments / 3

Related
KIII 3News

Local power outages reported by AEP Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
NUECES COUNTY, TX
Q92

Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017

Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Victoria#Victoria Regional Airport#Pea#Weather#Victoria College#Brentwood Subdivision
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A word from Superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D.

A word from superintendent Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. The one question I have been asked more than any other at the start of this school year is, “are the. campuses safe?” Imagine walking into the Victoria Fine Arts Center and finding the room stacked from floor to ceiling and wall to wall with documents. That image accurately describes what I see in my mind when asked this very simple question because the honest answer is, “it depends.” Please continue reading.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!

The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Ganado ISD Superintendent releases statement following phone threat incident

GANADO, Texas – Ganado ISD Superintendent Dr. Brian E. McCraw, Ed.D. released the following statement on Thursday afternoon on Ganado ISD’s Facebook page:. At approximately 8:56 am, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, my office received a notification from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department concerning a phone threat called into a church located in close proximity of Ganado ISD campuses. Out of an abundance of caution, I initiated a district-wide lockdown of all campus buildings and facilities. At no time were students, staff, parents, or visitors under any threat during the lockdown procedures.
GANADO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland

GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Officials investigate threats made towards Catholic Church staff member

GANADO, Texas – On Thursday morning, the Catholic Church in Ganado, Texas received a phone call from someone making threats directed to a staff member of the church. The subject directed all threats to the Catholic Church. Dispatch received a call for services from the Catholic Church. Out of abundance of caution, officials placed Ganado ISD schools under lockdown. Several...
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Sone Quinero Rojas faces five charges

VICTORIA, Texas – Sone Quinero Rojas is now at the DeWitt County Jail facing five charges. Rojas has been placed in isolation and is facing a murder charge in the fatal shooting of Bradley Bowles that occurred on March 6, 2022 in Cuero. Rojas also faces an aggravated assault charge, theft charges in Victoria, and an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge.
CUERO, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy