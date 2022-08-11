A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County through 6:30 pm CST. At 5:47 pm CST, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Telferner, or near Victoria, moving south at 10 mph. Some hazards are winds in excess of 30 mph (50 mph) and pea size hail that was radar indicated. Impacts are gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Locations impacted include: Victoria, Guadalupe, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Dacosta, Wood Hi, Victoria Detar Hospital North, Victoria Riverside Park, Victoria College, Victoria Mall, Saxet Lakes, Brentwood Subdivision, Inez, Salem, Victoria Regional Airport, Telferner, Ball Airport Area and Downtown Victoria.
