Read full article on original website
Related
Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash, officials say
A motorcyclist was killed and another person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Police responded to a report of a crash just after 3 p.m. near Tennent Road and Peregrine Drive in Marlboro, officials said. A Harley David motorcycle, a...
Motorcyclist, 19, Rear-Ended, Killed In I-195 Crash: State Police
A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he was rear-ended by an SUV on Interstate 195, authorities said. Mohammad A. Abbas was riding west near milepost 5.7 in Robbinsville at 8:41 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 when a Nissan Rogue driven by Shannon B. Monsell, 34, of Ringoes struck his motorcycle from behind, New Jersey State Police said.
Motorcyclist, 19, killed after being rear-ended by SUV on I-195, cops say
A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle on Interstate 195 in Robbinsville on Sunday night, authorities said. Mohammad A. Abbas was riding west near milepost 5.7 at about 8:40 p.m. when an SUV driven by a 34-year-old Ringoes woman struck his motorcycle from behind, State Police said Monday.
Motorcyclist killed in North Jersey crash, authorities say
A Woodland Park man was killed Sunday night when a motorcycle he was driving left a borough road and crashed, authorities announced Monday. Police were called to the area of 204 Rifle Camp Road at 10:25 p.m. and found 42-year-old Javier Sanchez seriously injured, they said. He was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen critical after she’s thrown from minivan in Garden State Parkway crash
A 14-year-old girl remains hospitalized in critical condition after she was thrown from a minivan during a one-vehicle crash on the Garden State Parkway over the weekend. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving the minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth, Union County, around 9:30 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Five hurt in Jersey Shore boat crash, officials say
Five people were injured Sunday night after a boat ran aground in the in Barnegat Bay off Toms River and passengers were thrown from the vessel, officials said . Eight people were on the boat before it crashed Middle Sedge Island at about 9 p.m., State Police said. All were...
Motorcyclist Killed In Woodland Park Crash ID'd
A motorcyclist who was killed in a weekend crash in Woodland Park was identified Monday as a 42-year-old local resident. The single-vehicle crash occurred when the motorcycle left the roadway on Rifle Camp Road outside the Garrett Park Estates shortly before 10:25 p.m. Sunday, responders said. The Passaic County Sheriff's...
Five-car collision in Manchester, NJ sends 3 Ocean County residents to hospital
MANCHESTER — Two individuals were airlifted to a local hospital's trauma center following a multi-car crash in the area of Manchester Boulevard and Lacey Road. A third person was sent to the hospital by ambulance for injuries. According to Manchester police, a five-car collision occurred Sunday morning after the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver caught with 420 lbs. of weed in car after traffic stop on I-95, cops say
A New York City man was arrested in Bergen County on Thursday after investigators found about 420 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle after he was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 95, authorities said. Li Fan Feng, 20, of Flushing, was charged with possession with intent to distribute more...
Cops: Driver Cuts Off Motorcycle, Causes Crash
MANCHESTER – A motorcyclist was injured after a driver pulled out in front of him and he had to swerve to avoid them. Police said that Mark Britt, 32, of Manchester, was driving a Honda motorcycle east on Manchester Boulevard at around 2:45 p.m. on August 13 near the intersection with Lakewood Avenue.
ocscanner.news
MANAHAWKIN: COUPLE ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE LARGE HOME DEPOT SHOPLIFTING ADVENTURES
On Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a shoplifting in progress at the Home Depot located on Route 72 West in Manahawkin. Upon arrival, the suspect later identified as Ronnie Bridgelal 20 years old of Carteret, New Jersey attempted to flee...
NJ Man Wanted For Killing Victim, Dumping Body On PA Highway: Report
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a New Jersey man wanted for killing another Garden State resident and dumping his body along a Pennsylvania highway, PennLive reports. Robert Christie, 36, of Trenton, was charged Friday, Aug. 12 with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash
A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Garage fire spreads to 7 N.J. condominiums, leaving 3 uninhabitable, police say
A fire on Saturday left three condominiums uninhabitable on Chelsea Circle in Raritan Township, police confirmed on Monday. Firefighters responded at 2 p.m. to a report of a fire inside the garage of one of the units, police said. The fire quickly spread throughout the unit and to connecting units. A total of seven units were damaged, and three were deemed uninhabitable.
String of armed robberies under investigation in Franklin, NJ
FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A trio of armed robberies within the span of a week is under investigation, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities say police responded to early morning robberies on Aug. 6, 9, and 10. The first incident last weekend took place shortly after 5 a.m....
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle at busy intersection near Jersey Shore
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed along Route 37 in Toms River on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The person — an adult — was hit near the intersection with Hooper Avenue shortly before 6:15 a.m., a Toms River police spokeswoman said. The driver stopped and...
Person struck, killed by NJ Transit train at North Jersey station
A person was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train early Tuesday in Passaic County, officials said. The person was hit by a Suffern, New York-bound Main Line train near the Passaic station at about 2 a.m., a New Jersey Transit spokesman said. Train 1101 left Hoboken shortly...
Police: 2 killed, 9 others injured in horrific crash in West Philadelphia
Police say a speeding Dodge Charger ran a red light and crashed into a Hyundai at 52nd and Walnut streets.
Man airlifted after being struck by boat propeller on LI: police
A 53-year-old man was seriously injured after being struck by a boat propeller in the waters off Meadow Island on Sunday afternoon, Nassau County police said.
It's 420 — As In Pounds Of Pot Seized In Bergen County Stop
A Queens driver stopped by detectives was charged with hauling more than 400 pounds of marijuana through Bergen County -- 420, to be exact. Lifan Feng, 20, of Flushing, Queens was stopped at an undisclosed location in Ridgefield, not far from the George Washington Bridge, by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotic Task Force.
NJ.com
NJ
205K+
Followers
117K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 1