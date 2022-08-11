Read full article on original website
Fall Quilt Show to include Mysterious Quilt Journey
LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters Guild will feature a Mysterious Quilt Journey in combination with their Harvest of Quilts Show on Saturday, Sept.24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mysterious Quilt Journey participants will receive an entry form...
Artist, Barbara Morse opens show in Meredith Aug. 18
MEREDITH —Artist, Barbara Morse will display her work in an upcoming art show at The Galleries at 30 Main. An exhibit titled “Concepts in Sharp Focus” begins on Thursday, Aug. 18 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 28. An artist reception will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend and meet the artist.
Needle felt a cupcake trinket box
MEREDITH — Join artist Patsy Frasier at the League of New Hampshire Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Friday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., for a needle felted cupcake trinket box workshop. It may look like a cupcake, but lift off the top to find a cup to tuck treasures,...
Meredith Chamber hosting intro to web 3.0 workshop Aug. 16
MEREDITH — Can I buy a cup of coffee with a Bitcoin? Was the metaverse on Star Trek? Why are people spending millions on NFTs or non-fungible tokens?What is an NFT? Technology has become so integrated in our personal and professional lives; it can be intimidating to understand all the new terms.
Barbershop Harmony Jamboree moves to Meredith
MEREDITH — “Harmony-on-the-Lake” is back. The Barbershop Harmony Jamboree event showcases the American art form of a cappella harmony known as barbershop and is now appearing in Meredith after over 60 years in other lakeside towns. It’s all happening the weekend of Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19-20,...
Bristol Old Home Day set for Aug. 27
BRISTOL — Area residents and visitors are invited to come out and “Celebrate Bristol” with a series of fun community-wide events, being held on Saturday, Aug. 27. This family-oriented celebration will kick off at 8 a.m. with a 5K Community Fun Run hosted by Stand-Up Newfound. Pre-register in advance at the TTCC, or arrive at the Kelley Park Tennis Courts by 7:30 a.m. to complete your registration. Race starts at 8 a.m.
Reconsidering the World War II rationing programs in the 21st Century Aug. 23
WOLFEBORO — Professor Marion Dorsey to give lecture on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at the Wright Museum. This is the 14th program of the Wright Museum’s 2022 Ron Goodgame and Donna Canney Education Series. In a century in which we are told to spend money to support the economy...
Connor J. O’Neill
LACONIA — Kelley L. Stonebraker, Mark E. Waldner Jr., and Connor J. O’Neill are alumni of th…
Thomas Tardif: Drivers shouldn't be fined if there is nowhere else to park
The City of Laconia’s ordinance, chapter 201-13 Streets and Sidewalks amended on Sept. 23, 2019, is unfair, if not illegal. The majority of the city streets affected are located on streets off of Highland Street, all have the same situation, sidewalk on each side of the street, one side having utility- poles, fire hydrants, the other side clear of obstructions.
‘Rage’ or ‘insanity'? Jury hears opening arguments in Sapry trail
LACONIA — Prosecutors argued that Hassan Sapry killed Wilfred Guzman Sr. in a fit of rage. But Sapry’s lawyer told jurors during opening arguments Monday that Guzman’s death was the consequence of a deranged mind. For more than one hour the jury of nine men and seven...
Karel A. Crawford: She's ready to serve Moultonborough in new District 3
My name is Karel Crawford, I am running for re-election to the New Hampshire House of Representatives. My new district, if elected will be Moultonborough, Tamworth and Madison. I have represented Carroll District 4 for the past 10 years.
John Sellers: What is motivation behind voting out current representatives?
After reading the ridiculous letters on vote out representatives who caused Gunstock chaos last week, you should be able to see right through what the writer was telling the voters of Belknap. When someone says 10 of the 18 delegates must be voted out you really have to wonder why they say that. Does the writer really think the people that voted for these delegates two years ago are stupid, ignorant and made a mistake? People of Belknap County don’t fall for these progressive tactics, instead start looking at what really has happened at Gunstock (questions asked and an audit) and who the real RINOs are in the Belknap Delegation.
Wolfeboro resident sentenced to 5 years for intent to distribute fentanyl
CONCORD — David Carlton Hall, 39, of Wolfeboro, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute on Aug. 15, U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said in a press release. According to court documents and statements made in court, on June 19,...
Rick DeMark: Once reasonable governor is now enabling extreme agenda
Gov. Christopher Sununu’s recent comments about the disgraceful actions by Free State members of the Belknap County delegation (Mike Sylvia, Norm Silber and Gregg Hough) concerning Gunstock were gratifying. But in the same breath, Sununu reversed his condemnation by saying, “I don’t have any problem with the Free State movement.” Really, governor? You can’t have it both ways.
Wescott Law welcomes three new attorneys
LACONIA — Kelley L. Stonebraker, Mark E. Waldner Jr., and Connor J. O’Neill are alumni of the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, formerly known as the University of New Hampshire School of Law, with each completing the school’s prestigious Daniel Webster Scholar Honors Program. All are admitted to practice law in the State of New Hampshire and are members of the New Hampshire Bar Association.
Belmont Police Log
BELMONT — Police handled 172 service calls from 11 a.m. on Aug. 1 until 11 a.m. Aug. 8. Nine people were arrested.
DO NOT RUN, COUPLE FOUND SAFE Police seek public's help in finding missing persons ages 90, 80
BRISTOL — Police seek the public's help in locating two elderly people missing since Aug. 13. At the request of the Bristol Police Department, the New Hampshire State Police has issued a silver alert to find a couple last seen in Bristol, driving a rented vehicle. Missing are Marlin...
Planned maternity ward closure draws AG’s attention, raises concerns among health care leaders
Midwife Kate Hartwell will close the Concord Birth Center, which she opened in 2006, next year because the cost of malpractice insurance has tripled and reimbursement rates from commercial insurers and Medicaid are too low. (Courtesy)
Sanbornton Police Log
SANBORNTON — Police responded to 22 calls for service for the week ending Aug. 13.
GAC disbands controversial subcommittees, as Strang, Sylvia threaten legal action
GILFORD — The Gunstock Area Commission voted to disband its audit and legal services subcommittees and to pay and release legal invoices from its ongoing internal investigation at its special meeting Monday morning. In doing so, Commissioners Doug Lambert, Jade Wood and Denise Conroy started the process of putting...
