After reading the ridiculous letters on vote out representatives who caused Gunstock chaos last week, you should be able to see right through what the writer was telling the voters of Belknap. When someone says 10 of the 18 delegates must be voted out you really have to wonder why they say that. Does the writer really think the people that voted for these delegates two years ago are stupid, ignorant and made a mistake? People of Belknap County don’t fall for these progressive tactics, instead start looking at what really has happened at Gunstock (questions asked and an audit) and who the real RINOs are in the Belknap Delegation.

BELKNAP COUNTY, NH ・ 23 HOURS AGO