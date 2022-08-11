ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Garland needs to tell the world exactly what’s behind the Mar-a-Lago raid

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13C1JG_0hE2Qxc800

Half a cheer for Attorney General Merrick Garland: He’s asked a court to unseal the warrant for the unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence.

Yet that’s nowhere near enough.

The public needs to know what the heck’s going on. Why was it so urgent to retrieve possible classified documents ? What led a federal judge to OK raiding a former president’s home?

And why exactly did Garland personally approve the raid? (Without, he says, even alerting the White House.)

Trump argues that he was cooperating with the feds, and we know that material was returned to the government as recently at June. What’s changed? Precisely why did the FBI raid Trump’s home? If it was predicated on anything less than a serious abuse of the presidential records power, the whole spectacle will be revealed as a Dem power play.

Garland likes to complain about “unfounded attacks” on the integrity of the agency he runs. Well, here’s his chance to prove they really are unfounded.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White House#Fbi#Dem
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
55K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy