Wondering how your tax dollars are being spent?

Happy Friday! This is Tennessean Planning Director Madalyn Hoerr. Welcome to your Daily Briefing. If you enjoy this in your inbox every day, check out our full roster of specialty newsletters on the topics you care most about.

Something else many of you care about: How Nashville is spending taxpayer money. Well, there's an app for that (kind of)!

Nashville has over 800 capital projects underway equating to about $3.3 billion, and now there's a way for the public to track all of that, Tennessean reporter Kirsten Fiscus tells us.

The Neighborhood Improvement Tracker went live on Metro Nashville's website recently and plots all community safety, education, infrastructure and neighborhood projects on a county map.

"This is going to increase the accountability and transparency around these projects so that residents will know how their tax dollars are being spent," Mayor John Cooper said.

Learn more about the new tool — which I spent several minutes on looking at projects near my neighborhood — here.

Thanks for reading!