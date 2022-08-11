ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Haverstraw men indicted in murder of Spring Valley teen

By Mike Randall, Times Herald-Record
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago
NEW CITY - A Rockland County grand jury indicted three Haverstraw men in the July 8 murder of a Spring Valley teenager.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh said Anthony Mitchell, 23, Ahmad Williams, 21, and Brian Thomas, 20, were indicted on charges including one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder, and four counts each of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. All the charges, announced Thursday, are felonies.

The three are accused of the shooting death of Treynahel Cineus, 17.

According to Walsh, Spring Valley police responded to a report of a male who had been shot in a parking lot on West Eckerson Road in Spring Valley around 2:30 a.m. on July 8. They found a young man, later identified as Cineus, suffering from a gunshot wound.

After receiving initial medical treatment from police and emergency responders, Cineus was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he died, Walsh said.

Walsh said Cineus was about to begin his senior year at Ramapo High School.

"The senseless killing of a high school student with such a bright future ahead of him has left our community shocked and in anger," Walsh said in a statement. "With the arrest of multiple suspects, we being the process of seeking justice for Treynahel Cineus"

The three defendants are being held at Rockland County Jail, pending appearances on Wednesday before Rockland County Court Judge Kevin Russo.

