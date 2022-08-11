Read full article on original website
KCPD confuses motorcyclist for homicide suspect in police chase
An extended Kansas City police pursuit of a motorcycle, holding speeds over 90 mph for about an hour, ended with an unexpected outcome.
KCTV 5
2 shot at Kansas City convenience store Monday night
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot in a late night incident at a Kansas City convenience store Monday, with one of the victims dying at the scene. Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting call at The Top Spot convenience store at East 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. There they found two victims just outside of the store suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried performing life-saving measures on one of the victims, but that person died at the scene. The other victim was transported by emergency crews to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Man’s suspicious death in Kansas City now ruled a homicide
Kansas City police said a man's death, previously being investigated as "suspicious," has now been ruled a homicide.
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for missing, endangered 60-year-old man
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking for a 60-year-old man who is considered missing and endangered. According to the Kansas City Police Department, Robert Kilgore was last seen at 8 p.m. Sunday leaving the 8300 block of Wabash Ave. on foot. He was wearing a white...
KCTV 5
KC police trying to identify suspect, vehicle following fatal crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is trying to identify a suspect and vehicle following a fatal crash that happened Friday. Few details were provided about the crash, other than it happened in the area of Truman Road and Main Street on Aug. 12. The...
KCTV 5
KCKPD investigating Sunday night homicide, asking for tips
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday night. According to the police, it happened at about 10 p.m. in the 1300 block of Ray Ave. When officers arrived, they found a man outside a residence who had...
Man dies from injuries sustained in KCK shooting on Sunday night
A man has died from injuries he suffered in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, on Sunday night.
KCTV 5
Man found lying in Elmwood Avenue roadway dead in homicide shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning has died. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
KCTV 5
School resource officer injured in Olathe East shooting back at work
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officer Erik Clark is back to work at Olathe East. He was the student resource officer shot during the shooting at Olathe East. Jaylon Elmore is accused in that shooting. Elmore is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
kcur.org
Kansas City Police won't respond to calls as retaliation against DeValkenaere verdict, lawsuit says
In the early morning hours of July 15, Daniel Fox heard a loud noise coming from his neighbor’s house on 53rd and Rockhill Road. When he went outside to investigate, he discovered someone had kicked in the door. Fearful for his family’s safety — he has two small children...
KCTV 5
Olathe officer, woman injured after police car responding to emergency strikes vehicle
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people suffered injuries Monday morning following a crash that involved a police vehicle. Overland Park police stated an Olathe police officer was responding to an emergency medical call near the intersection of West Dennis Avenue and South Parker Street just after 7:30 a.m. While driving with its lights and siren activated, the vehicle was headed north on Parker Street when it struck another car on the passenger side of the intersection, a release stated.
Independence woman frightened after man tries to break in to her home
One Independence woman no longer feels safe as a man tried to break in while she wasn't home.
Man killed in shooting Sunday night in Kansas City, Kansas
One man has died after a shooting Sunday night near 13th Street and Ray Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, police say.
Man shot, killed on Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City
A man was shot and killed early Monday morning near 25th Street and Elmwood Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.
KCTV 5
Double shooting at Kansas City convenience store
Parents in Gardner gathered at a school board meeting Monday to protest a proposed policy that would require students and staff to use pronouns that match their individual birth certificates. |. A proposed apartment complex on a 17.5-acre property is stirring up conflict in Overland Park. Gardner families protest proposal...
Kansas City, Missouri, Police investigating homicide near 25th, Elmwood
Police say a caller heard the sound of gunshots and looked out and saw a man in front of a home there.
KCTV 5
Blue Springs man charged in connection with riot at US Capitol will be first from state to go to trial
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - John G. Todd of Blue Springs will be the first Missouri resident charged in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol to officially have a trial. The trial will begin on Nov. 14, 2022. It is expected to last five days, according to online court records.
FBI announces 2 Kansas City minors saved in nationwide sting operation
The FBI announced it launched a nationwide sting operation to stop nationwide sex-trafficking ring, including in Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Family of 12-year-old killed by gun violence spreading awareness by giving back ahead of new school
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
KCTV 5
1 dead, another wounded following shooting at gas station
