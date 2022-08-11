ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Columbiana schools planning drill using new security measures

When Columbiana Exempted Village School District students return to class this fall, they can expect a drill utilizing some of the recently added safety measures. In a message on the district’s website, superintendent Don Mook updated students, staff, and parents on efforts to beef-up security at school buildings. Mook...
COLUMBIANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles School Board makes contingency plan as teachers consider strike

Holding up signs and demanding answers, teachers came to the Niles Board of Education building as they prepared to strike on September 1st. Those teachers and other supporters of the teacher's union gathered at Monday's school board to make sure their voices were heard. Two more negotiation sessions are set...
NILES, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Struthers, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Education
City
Liberty Township, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Education
Mahoning County, OH
Government
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
County
Mahoning County, OH
WFMJ.com

Free back-to-school haircuts for Campbell students

Campbell students have the chance to get a free haircut before they head back to school later this month. The school district is hosting its students' first free back-to-school haircuts event. On Wednesday, August 17th, students can get their hair cut at 430 Struthers Coitsville Road near the Campbell Library.
CAMPBELL, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#School Safety#School Security#Threat Assessment#Boardman Local School
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | August 16th

Vindicator file photo / August 17, 1989 | During a reunion of former employees of the Strouss department store 33 years ago, some of the women paged through a scrapbook that was similar to a family album. From left, Peg Conway, 70, of Youngstown; Martha Weyer Cotiaux, 56, of East Hampton, N.Y., and Mary Jarvis Aey, 55, who hosted the event at her Canfield home.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WFMJ.com

Niles to repave East Federal Street and Salt Springs Road

Drivers will have some road work to maneuver around in Niles beginning this week. East Federal Street and Salt Springs Road are set to be repaved as part of a citywide street resurfacing program. Starting Wednesday, August 17th, both streets will be closed to thru traffic. They will remain open...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Goodbye Gazebo on the Green; demolition set for Thursday in Canfield

It's official - the Canfield Gazebo is coming down Thursday, Aug. 18. The announcement of demolition of the Canfield Gazebo was initially announced just as summer was starting. It was to be closed for the demo on June 28. And then things got complicated. It was believed that the city...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown sets special meeting to avoid losing out on millions for 20 Federal

Youngstown's Board of Control has set a special meeting for Monday afternoon in order to approve a lease agreement for 20 Federal Place. City council's building and grounds committee heard a series of concerns Thursday afternoon over the city's handling of the evictions of nearly two dozen tenants in the building, all of whom need to be out by mid-September in order for major renovations on the building to begin.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
erienewsnow.com

Raccoon Refuse Employees Speak out

Many residents in both Erie and Crawford county are frustrated as their trash continues to go unattended. The Warren transfer station recently posted signs stating they are closed to the public. They have been operating with a broken loader for over a month. The public transfer station is typically cleared nightly, but has not been cleared out in several weeks.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy