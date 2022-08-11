Read full article on original website
Columbiana schools planning drill using new security measures
When Columbiana Exempted Village School District students return to class this fall, they can expect a drill utilizing some of the recently added safety measures. In a message on the district’s website, superintendent Don Mook updated students, staff, and parents on efforts to beef-up security at school buildings. Mook...
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
Niles School Board preps for possible teacher strike
The Niles School Board Monday evening passed several resolutions to create contingency plans should the teachers union strike on Sept. 1.
Niles School Board makes contingency plan as teachers consider strike
Holding up signs and demanding answers, teachers came to the Niles Board of Education building as they prepared to strike on September 1st. Those teachers and other supporters of the teacher's union gathered at Monday's school board to make sure their voices were heard. Two more negotiation sessions are set...
Free back-to-school haircuts for Campbell students
Campbell students have the chance to get a free haircut before they head back to school later this month. The school district is hosting its students' first free back-to-school haircuts event. On Wednesday, August 17th, students can get their hair cut at 430 Struthers Coitsville Road near the Campbell Library.
Ohio U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance makes a stop in Columbiana County
Ohio U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance stopped in the Mahoning Valley Monday on his campaign trail. Vance was in Salineville at the Maskaluk well pads, taking part in what's called the "Ohio Energy Tour." "I think if people know what I stand for, if people know what my opponent...
Youngstown native creates YSU scholarship in his name
Ketuan Baldwin established the Ketuan Baldwin Legacy Scholarship as a way to help young African American men further their education in business or STEM.
19 train cars derail in Ohio
North Lawrence Fire Department has reported 19 train cars have derailed along state Route 93.
Years Ago | August 16th
Vindicator file photo / August 17, 1989 | During a reunion of former employees of the Strouss department store 33 years ago, some of the women paged through a scrapbook that was similar to a family album. From left, Peg Conway, 70, of Youngstown; Martha Weyer Cotiaux, 56, of East Hampton, N.Y., and Mary Jarvis Aey, 55, who hosted the event at her Canfield home.
Youngstown OVI checkpoint results released
An OVI checkpoint over the weekend netted some citations, arrests and a police chase.
County engineer shares insights on water main breaks
There have been a number of water main breaks in the Valley this summer. Monday morning alone saw breaks in Hubbard and Boardman. First News is looking into the possible causes.
Downed wires in Youngstown spark concern
Employees from a business on East Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown said a nearby line has been down for weeks.
Niles to repave East Federal Street and Salt Springs Road
Drivers will have some road work to maneuver around in Niles beginning this week. East Federal Street and Salt Springs Road are set to be repaved as part of a citywide street resurfacing program. Starting Wednesday, August 17th, both streets will be closed to thru traffic. They will remain open...
Benefit supports Lisbon student injured in accident
Sam Hart is an incoming junior at David Anderson Junior/Senior Highschool and was hurt in the accident in Steubenville on July 24.
Local church gives away shoes as back-to-school prep
A church in Hubbard is helping kids get ready to go back to school but they aren't giving them school supplies -- they're giving them shoes.
Goodbye Gazebo on the Green; demolition set for Thursday in Canfield
It's official - the Canfield Gazebo is coming down Thursday, Aug. 18. The announcement of demolition of the Canfield Gazebo was initially announced just as summer was starting. It was to be closed for the demo on June 28. And then things got complicated. It was believed that the city...
Rockabilly Ruckus raises $22K for Veterans at Trumbull Co. Fairgrounds
Organizers of a weekend event at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds report raising more than $22,400 dollars to help America’s military veterans. Ed and Nicolle Stanton tell 21 News that the three-day-long Rockabilly Ruckus will donate the dollars to the “It’s About the Warrior Foundation”. The Stantons...
Youngstown sets special meeting to avoid losing out on millions for 20 Federal
Youngstown's Board of Control has set a special meeting for Monday afternoon in order to approve a lease agreement for 20 Federal Place. City council's building and grounds committee heard a series of concerns Thursday afternoon over the city's handling of the evictions of nearly two dozen tenants in the building, all of whom need to be out by mid-September in order for major renovations on the building to begin.
Raccoon Refuse Employees Speak out
Many residents in both Erie and Crawford county are frustrated as their trash continues to go unattended. The Warren transfer station recently posted signs stating they are closed to the public. They have been operating with a broken loader for over a month. The public transfer station is typically cleared nightly, but has not been cleared out in several weeks.
Youngstown man accused in police chase arrested 2 days later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Reports said a North Side man who led police on a chase Wednesday into Liberty and Girard, colliding with another car, was taken into custody two days later.
