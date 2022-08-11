How 5 Bay Area artists’ pilgrimage to the past inspired ‘Sansei Granddaughters’ Journey’ in San Bruno

Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Northern California wildfire expected to push smoke into SF Bay Area
Smoke models Monday showed sooty air from a wildfire in Northern California pushing into the Bay Area.
California fire in Alameda County grows to 58 acres
A California fire sparked in the parched vegetation near Interstate 580 in Castro Valley late Monday afternoon and had grown to 10 acres by just after 5 p.m.
Rent Prices: The 10 Most Unaffordable Cities in America
The cost of living in the average American city is $5,111.17 per month. That comes out to $61,334 per year. For many, that would stretch their budgets to the absolute limit, but to renters in...
Bay Area weather to hit over 100 degrees in coming days
The Bay Area is in for sweltering heat this week, as weather experts forecast temperatures from the high 90s to the lower hundreds. Meteorologists are warning residents in the hottest areas to avoid outdoor activities.
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location
A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border
WALKER, Mono County – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 struck the east of the Sierra Nevada near the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, with shaking reportedly felt as far away as the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 1:44 p.m. and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the town of Walker in Mono County. Two smaller earthquakes, both magnitude 2.6, struck the same area at 1:53 p.m. and 2:16 p.m.Shaking from the magnitude 4.4 quake was reported in the Sierra Nevada range and in a wide swath of the Central Valley from Merced to Sacramento. Visitors to the USGS website from several Bay Area communities, including Vacaville, San Ramon and San Francisco, also reported feeling the quake.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Lost dog wearing Gilroy tags found in small German village
GILROY (CBS SF) -- Police are trying to figure out how a dog wearing a Gilroy license tag wound up lost in a small German village.The Gilroy Police Foundation said they received a message with a picture of a dog and its Gilroy tags in the shape of a four-leaf clover. According to a Facebook post, they still don't know how the dog wound up in a small village in Germany but confirm that someone -- not the owner -- picked up the dog. The Foundation speculates the owner may be in the military which would explain how the pup traveled more than 5,600 miles from Gilroy."We believe the dog belongs to a US military person," wrote a foundation spokesperson in the FB comments. "The airbase is only 41 miles from where the dog was found. Most likely someone who lives off base. It was a happy ending that leaves us all wanting more of the story."" Moral of the story, good idea to license your dog. You never know where they might turn up."
Man killed in shooting near Sherwood Mall in Stockton | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 12:00 a.m. Stockton Police said they have a large police presence along Telegraph Avenue in connection to the homicide outside of the Golden 1 Credit Union. Authorities told ABC10 that they were working to capture a suspect in a connection to the shooting and were...
2 shot, 1 dead, at Stockton grocery store
One person is dead and another person is being treated for gunshot injuries following a shooting incident at the South Side Market grocery store in Stockton Sunday night. The store is located at 2122 S. Airport Way. A Stockton Police Department spokesperson confirmed the passing of one victim. They say the other victim is being treated at a local hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Police have not released a description of the suspect. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
SF store owner shot with 'homemade gun' after man becomes furious he didn't win lottery
The store owner says the man came in with a lottery ticket and became angry when he was told it wasn't a winner.
One killed in Vacaville double shooting
VACAVILLE -- One man has died following a double shooting in Vacaville Friday afternoon.Police responded to the 500 block of Markham Avenue just before 4 p.m. after residents began calling 911 to report shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they say they found two men who appeared to have been shot. They were taken to a nearby hospital where one man died, according to police.Their identities have not been released.The incident is still under investigation.
The call of the wild: From paralyzed seagulls to skunks caught in bear traps, Peninsula wildlife rescue workers have seen it all
Meet the people who specialize in helping Silicon Valley’s orphaned and injured wild animals. Orphaned baby songbirds and poisoned seagulls. Small squirrels snapped up by cats. Skunks caught in bear traps. Wild animals in trouble like these throughout the Peninsula may – if they’re lucky – eventually find their way to one of a handful of wildlife rescue centers around the region.
Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12
The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
Empty open houses and double-digit declines: How the drastic shift in the housing market is hitting the Midpeninsula
Tumbling tech stocks, inflation and interest-rate hikes are pricing out prospective buyers. With talks of a recession looming, what’s next for the local real estate market?. The local housing market is cooling down from its record-high prices of the first quarter due to a drastic shift in the economy. Tumbling tech stocks, interest-rate hikes and inflation are among the underlying fundamentals of the housing market that are deteriorating at a speed faster than many of us have experienced.
Vegan variety: 10 Peninsula plant-based restaurants to try now
From vegan sushi rolls to dairy-free ice cream, there’s no shortage of options for plant-based eaters. For plant-based eaters on the Peninsula, it can often feel like there is a lack of fully plant-based restaurants or eateries that carry substantial vegan options. San Francisco may be home to many innovative vegan restaurants, but there are several establishments on the Peninsula serving up delicious plant-based food. This list is in no way exhaustive, but it provides plant-based options for made-to-order cakes, Chinese food, quick bites and more from Mountain View to Daly City.
Ethel’s Fancy opens soon. Its Michelin-starred chef says not to expect fine dining.
Scott Nishiyama is taking over The Prolific Oven’s former downtown Palo Alto space. For nearly three years, the iconic facade and tiled floors of The Prolific Oven lay vacant, though renovations hinted at the opening of Ethel’s Fancy, a restaurant with a notable pedigree. In January 2020, the...
Major Theme Park May Close Sooner Than Expected
Theme parks rarely close permanently, unless a major disaster occurs, such as when Hurricane Katrina devastated Six Flags New Orleans in 2005. The Louisiana Six Flags theme park never reopened and is soon slated for demolition. In some cases, a theme park may close, but reopen in a completely different...
Homebuyers Are Fleeing These 10 Cities — Here's Where They Want to Move Now
The housing market may be cooling off, but that doesn’t mean buyers can afford homes where they live. Sometimes, the only way to find a home that fits your budget is to pick up and move. That's exactly what many people are doing: As home prices continue to rise...
