If you were lucky enough to be at Municipal Ballpark this last Saturday night you were blessed to be a part of something that even Hollywood couldn't do better. Her name is Monica Blake, she has been with the Bismarck Larks for four seasons, in that span she also aided in the Bismarck Marathon, the Mandan Rodeo, and other community events. She's smart, experienced.. has tremendous people skills, and like 100% of all the people who work in the Bismarck Larks organization, she cares about her city. Unfortunately for us, she's moving to Minot.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 19 HOURS AGO