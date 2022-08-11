Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Students attend Science STEM Camp in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Before the school year starts, some students are getting in one more week of learning at the Gateway to Science STEM summer camp. These students are learning what the life cycle of a tree is, by doing tree yoga, mimicking the cycle of a tree’s life.
KFYR-TV
As college application season begins, so do scholarship scams
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School starts next week in Bismarck, but some high school seniors are already looking ahead to next year. Scholarships are an important asset when paying for college, but not all are trustworthy. As college application season begins, so does the push to apply for scholarships. Higher...
KFYR-TV
Elk Ridge Elementary to open despite ongoing construction
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the hustle and bustle of summer winds down, the hustle at Elk Ridge Elementary is picking up. Students and teachers at the new school in Bismarck might have to be flexible when coming back into the classroom. There’s a lot of excitement around Elk Ridge...
KFYR-TV
2% of North Dakota experiencing drought
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been a fairly wet year in North Dakota after a pair of spring blizzards came through the state, but not exceptionally wet. While April was the second-wettest month on record, May and June in Bismarck were both below average. And although this year is a night-and-day difference from last year when every corner of North Dakota was covered by extreme drought, some parts of the state are getting drier.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
City of Mandan seeks Premiere Sponsor for flower project
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan is looking for a sponsor to ensure their 2023 Mandan Flowers program brightens sidewalks once again. The program started in 2019 with just a few hanging baskets along Main Street but has since grown to include 40 hanging flower baskets and four planters. The program brings a sense of beauty to downtown Mandan and city leaders said they hear positive feedback.
KFYR-TV
Mandan Rural Fire Department celebrates 60 years
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Rural Fire Department is celebrating its 60th year being open. The volunteer firefighters have been serving the eastern half of Morton County since 1962. Don Friesz has been volunteering for 50 years and is just one of the many firefighters that have found their second...
KFYR-TV
Kids Safety Day helps prevent accidental deaths in children
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Kids Safety Day brought parents and excited kids to the Capitol lawn on Friday. Area vendors gathered to share easy ways to keep kids safe. Topics ranged from car seat safety to helmet checks, even ATV and water safety. Coordinator Alyssa Preszler says it’s a day for the parents as much as the kids.
North Dakota National Guard To Shut Down Desert South Of Bismarck
What kind of training? NNNNATIONAL GUARD TRAINING!!*
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Bismarck-Mandan Heart Walk raises money for American Heart Association
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the CDC, one person dies every 34 seconds in the U.S. from cardiovascular disease. Dozens walked around the North Dakota State Capitol Grounds Saturday to promote heart health, raise donations and celebrate heart and stroke survivors. The American Heart Association will use the money...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In North Dakota For 2022
Is North Dakota "Nice" still a thing? I believe it is, but some of the riff-raff comes with population growth. Most of the top 15 cities for crime in North Dakota are bigger cities but not all of them. There are a few surprises on the list courtesy of USA.com.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota Outdoors: researching how cattle and birds coexist
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson takes us to the prairies where researchers and ranchers are learning how cattle and birds coexist. University of North Dakota Graduate student Taylor Linder is researching how grassland birds respond with high intensity short duration...
KFYR-TV
City of Mandan reconstructing Cemetery Road
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Mandan is planning to reconstruct Cemetery Road. The road, located near Union Cemetery, is the main access point for an area used by the city for snow storage. Due to years of traffic from heavy snow removal vehicles, the asphalt road is in need of repair. The project will be finished prior to snowfall, with additional chip seal work planned for next summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFYR-TV
PHOTOS: Tornadoes spotted in northeast McLean County
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple funnel clouds and tornadoes were observed in northeast McLean County on Monday evening between 5:20 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. CDT. Here are some of the photos we’ve received and visit SkySpyPhotos.com for a full gallery. A tornado warning was in effect from 5:23 p.m. through 6:15 p.m. CDT Monday for parts of northeast McLean County.
KFYR-TV
Conservationists look forward to bringing in native grasses to Clairmont Family Conservation Park
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A multi-year restoration project on 117 acres of land in Bismarck is making headway. Plans for the Clairmont Family Conservation Park near Burnt Boat Drive and Clairmont Road were unveiled in March. Since then, conservationists have been hard at work. “We have prepped the seedbed for...
Bismarck Police Department continues search for runaway teenager after second sighting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl, 17-year-old Jenessa Ironroad, after a recent sighting of her was reported to the department. Originally reported as missing on May 17, Jenessa was reported to have left her place of work at a hotel in the 1400 block […]
trfradio.com
Teen Injured In Otter Tail County Roll-Over Accident
A Little Falls man was injured in a two vehicle accident Friday in Otter Tail County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Nathaniel James Becker, 19, was injured when the 2004 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving was struck by a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by Patrick Daniel Howard Wrigley, 19, of Bismarck, North Dakota.
kxnet.com
Murals paint the way in Fort Yates
FORT YATES, N.D. (KXNET) — This month, a large mural festival painted beautiful images through the Standing Rock nation, leaving behind over a dozen murals. These works of art were painted by local and national artists. Babe Walls partnered with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to bring to life these murals. They are all throughout Fort Yates. The festival lasted from August 4 – 7, but the murals are still around — and on KX’s website too, for those who couldn’t be there to see them in person.
KFYR-TV
High School Soccer is underway
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - High school sports are back in North Dakota. Saturday was the first full day of boys soccer, with five non-conference games taking place. Here’s a recap of most of the games.
Bismarck’s Perfect Proposal – An Emotional “Yes” Kicks Off Fireworks
If you were lucky enough to be at Municipal Ballpark this last Saturday night you were blessed to be a part of something that even Hollywood couldn't do better. Her name is Monica Blake, she has been with the Bismarck Larks for four seasons, in that span she also aided in the Bismarck Marathon, the Mandan Rodeo, and other community events. She's smart, experienced.. has tremendous people skills, and like 100% of all the people who work in the Bismarck Larks organization, she cares about her city. Unfortunately for us, she's moving to Minot.
KFYR-TV
‘I know you can do this’: Linton community surrounds family with love and support after tragedy strikes
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On June 28, the Schmidt family was rocked by the death of Erin Schmidt due to cancer. Weeks later, her infant son James, who was born at 23 weeks, died as well. In the face of tragedy, the Linton community surrounded the family with love and support.
Comments / 2