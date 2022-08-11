Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles are coming off an 8-4 season that ended in the second round of the playoffs. This year’s squad is known for its speed. They’re hoping that can help them go deep into the playoffs this season. However, a challenge for this...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Lexington Eagles
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the Lexington Eagles last season was full of ups and downs and injuries. They went 6-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Entering this season they didn’t lose any offensive linemen. However, they did lose their starting quarterback to graduation, and the plan is to have a freshman QB starting varsity.
KBTX.com
Back to School: College Station ISD Superintendent looking forward to the new year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for students in College Station ISD. Superintendent Mike Martindale was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the new academic year. He said the district expects about 14,600 kids this year. That’s an additional 400 students at...
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on “finishing”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held its first scrimmage this fall on Saturday. It’s usually a good benchmark of how the team is progressing ten practices into camp. The Aggies are determined to have a better season than 8-4 last year. None of those losses were...
KBTX.com
Back to School: Navasota ISD Superintendent excited to build on academic success, momentum this year
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The first day of school for Navasota ISD students is Monday, Aug. 22. Superintendent Dr. Stu Musick was on Brazos Valley This Morning Monday to talk about the upcoming year. “All the staff and teachers have been back on campus since last Monday. So this will...
KBTX.com
Aggies focused on better start to games
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has had ten practices of fall camp and had its first off day on Sunday. As the Aggies inch closer to the start of the season, one thing they’re working on is getting closer to that 2020 team that finished 9-1 rather than last year’s squad that went 8-4.
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: Ten thoughts on Sam Houston at the Aggies
I'm starting a series on each of the games on the Aggies' 2022 schedule. This isn't going to be a detailed breakdown of an opponent but instead a Texas A&M centric look at what to expect based on what we know about both teams at the present time. 1. Power...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT
Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
KBTX.com
Aggies Ranked No. 6 in AP Preseason Poll
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football preseason poll on Monday and Texas A&M comes in ranked No. 6. The Aggies were also ranked 6th in last year’s preseason poll which is their highest spot since entering the 1995 season at No. 3. A&M finished last year unranked after going 8-4. This marks the 16th time A&M has earned a top-10 ranking in the AP preseason poll. The Aggies were ranked No. 7 in last week’s USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll.
KBTX.com
Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola will have a new coach on the sidelines this seaosn Bo Barrow replaces Kerry Bamburg and inherits 14 returning starters off a team that was 2-7 a year ago. Barrow, who was the offensive coordinator at Seguin, says he is going to switch the Bulldogs offensive attack from the Wing ‘T’ to the Spread.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR
“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - 2021 might be the year that Kyle Hardee and the Centerville Tigers punch their ticket to the 2A Division 1 State Championship game. The Tigers have made deep runs in the playoffs over the year. In 2014 and 2016 they advanced to the state semifinals, but have been denied playing in the last game of the season.
State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?
Parents can search by district or school to see how their child's school is doing. You can check now to see every district from HISD to Fort Bend, Pasadena and beyond.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers were 5-6 last season and are doing some rebuilding this year. Gone is long jump state champion Izaha Jones who was a force on the football field playing nearly every snap. Not only will the Panthers have to replace Jones, but head coach Keith Sitton as well.
KBTX.com
Community back-to-school bash sets the tone for upcoming school year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The vast majority of students living in Brazos County will return to class this week. Ahead of a brand new school year the Brazos County Health District along with the Bryan Independent School District and several community organizations and non-profits teamed up to send students back to school on a positive note.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
KBTX.com
RCI Sports starting ‘Recess Like an Adult’ on Friday evenings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who said only kids can participate in recess and run around having fun? RCI Sports Management Solutions is changing the rules. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park will be hosting Recess Like an Adult. Amber Guthrie, the Assistant General Manager of RCI, joined First News at Four to share more about the free event.
KBTX.com
Hometown Heroes: Leon Cougars
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon Cougars may have finished with a 4-7 record, but having played 11 games meant they made it to the playoffs. They will look to not only build on that, but will do so as Derek Thomas returns to his alma mater to be the new head coach.
KBTX.com
Bryan-College Station residents paying more for gas than most cities in Texas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Last week, AAA announced the national average of regular gas dropped below $4 per gallon for the first time since March. While gas prices may be lower than they were earlier in the summer, Bryan and College Station residents are actually paying more for gas compared to the rest of Texas.
