College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Hearne Eagles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Hearne Eagles are coming off an 8-4 season that ended in the second round of the playoffs. This year’s squad is known for its speed. They’re hoping that can help them go deep into the playoffs this season. However, a challenge for this...
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Lexington Eagles

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the Lexington Eagles last season was full of ups and downs and injuries. They went 6-5 and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Entering this season they didn’t lose any offensive linemen. However, they did lose their starting quarterback to graduation, and the plan is to have a freshman QB starting varsity.
LEXINGTON, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies focused on “finishing”

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football held its first scrimmage this fall on Saturday. It’s usually a good benchmark of how the team is progressing ten practices into camp. The Aggies are determined to have a better season than 8-4 last year. None of those losses were...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies focused on better start to games

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football has had ten practices of fall camp and had its first off day on Sunday. As the Aggies inch closer to the start of the season, one thing they’re working on is getting closer to that 2020 team that finished 9-1 rather than last year’s squad that went 8-4.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BOOT CAMP IN MEMORY OF MIKE SMITH-CONROE HIGH TONIGHT

Mike Smith, an Army veteran who made a huge impact on the surrounding areas of The Woodlands. He was the founder and CEO of Tha Body Specialist and touched SO many lives. He passed away, unexpectedly, yesterday. He leaves behind a wife, 3 older children, and 1 baby boy. Amazing...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies Ranked No. 6 in AP Preseason Poll

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their college football preseason poll on Monday and Texas A&M comes in ranked No. 6. The Aggies were also ranked 6th in last year’s preseason poll which is their highest spot since entering the 1995 season at No. 3. A&M finished last year unranked after going 8-4. This marks the 16th time A&M has earned a top-10 ranking in the AP preseason poll. The Aggies were ranked No. 7 in last week’s USA Today Preseason Coaches Poll.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized following College Station crash

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A motorcyclist was injured Sunday afternoon following a crash on Harvey Mitchell Parkway at George Bush Drive in College Station. Police say the motorcyclist was northbound on Harvey Mitchell when they ran a red light and slammed into another vehicle. The motorcyclist was wearing a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Iola Bulldogs

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - Iola will have a new coach on the sidelines this seaosn Bo Barrow replaces Kerry Bamburg and inherits 14 returning starters off a team that was 2-7 a year ago. Barrow, who was the offensive coordinator at Seguin, says he is going to switch the Bulldogs offensive attack from the Wing ‘T’ to the Spread.
IOLA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRAINER AND MENTOR TO HUNDREDS PASSES AWAY SATURDAY MORNING-MEMORIAL BOOT CAMP HELD IN HIS HONOR

“THA BODY SPECIALIST PASSED AWAY SATURDAY MORNING”. A boot camp was held Sunday in memory of a beloved trainer. It was held at Conroe High School in honor of Mike Smith, founder of Tha Body Specialist. Smith was an Army veteran who passed away unexpectedly on Saturday morning. Smith had been holding a free boot camp at Conroe High School for 15 years. He’s made a huge impact in the areas surrounding The Woodlands. Tha Body Specialist, located at 118 Shenandoah Drive in Shenandoah, is a group of trainers coached by Mike Smith who are not just personal trainers but are an example in the fitness community.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Centerville Tigers

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - 2021 might be the year that Kyle Hardee and the Centerville Tigers punch their ticket to the 2A Division 1 State Championship game. The Tigers have made deep runs in the playoffs over the year. In 2014 and 2016 they advanced to the state semifinals, but have been denied playing in the last game of the season.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Normangee Panthers

NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) - The Normangee Panthers were 5-6 last season and are doing some rebuilding this year. Gone is long jump state champion Izaha Jones who was a force on the football field playing nearly every snap. Not only will the Panthers have to replace Jones, but head coach Keith Sitton as well.
NORMANGEE, TX
KBTX.com

Community back-to-school bash sets the tone for upcoming school year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The vast majority of students living in Brazos County will return to class this week. Ahead of a brand new school year the Brazos County Health District along with the Bryan Independent School District and several community organizations and non-profits teamed up to send students back to school on a positive note.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

RCI Sports starting ‘Recess Like an Adult’ on Friday evenings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Who said only kids can participate in recess and run around having fun? RCI Sports Management Solutions is changing the rules. Starting Friday, Aug. 26, Travis Fields at Bryan Midtown Park will be hosting Recess Like an Adult. Amber Guthrie, the Assistant General Manager of RCI, joined First News at Four to share more about the free event.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hometown Heroes: Leon Cougars

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon Cougars may have finished with a 4-7 record, but having played 11 games meant they made it to the playoffs. They will look to not only build on that, but will do so as Derek Thomas returns to his alma mater to be the new head coach.
JEWETT, TX

