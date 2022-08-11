Read full article on original website
Related
cpr.org
New History Colorado board member wants to make sure the southeastern part of the state gets some attention
There hasn’t been a History Colorado board member from the plains of rural southeastern Colorado in a very long time — or possibly not ever. But now this region has a new voice. Bent County Commissioner Kim MacDonnell was recently appointed when the board expanded and seats were...
Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons
MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southern Colorado is home to many successful crops, including the watermelon. In Rocky Ford and along the Arkansas River, watermelons are having a successful harvest season. "Here they grow in the right temperature," Colorado Kids Ranch owner JD Chapman said. "They have sun all day long and they're given irrigation and The post Why Colorado is the perfect place to grow watermelons appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 0