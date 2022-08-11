Read full article on original website
Overturned tractor-trailer closes ramp in Spartanburg Co.
An exit ramp is closed after a truck overturned in Spartanburg County.
NC Truck driver recognized for decision that may have saved lives
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a truck driver from North Carolina was recently recognized for wearing a seat belt during a crash in 2021 that could have been worse. Officials said North Carolina resident Donald Maines was given the North Carolina...
Spartanburg non-profit aims to revitalize Duncan Park
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Spartanburg’s largest parks might soon be getting some upgrades. Duncan Park is tucked away on the other side of the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail. The park is surrounded by six different neighborhoods. Seems like it would be a very popular spot for outdoor lovers but a Spartanburg non-profit found that’s not entirely the case. Now they’re trying to bring it back to life.
Former Spartanburg firefighter killed in crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A former firefighter with the Spartanburg Fire Department was killed in a crash on Sunday in New York. Officials said James Dotter began working for Spartanburg Fire Department several years ago but recently moved back to New York to be closer to his 3-year-old son, Henry.
SC Restaurant Week: Fork and Plough
Man arrested after Dollar Tree armed robbery in NC mountains
A man is facing several charges including safecracking and assault on a female after the Dollar Tree armed robbery, deputies said.
Judson Mill Shooting Investigation
Unity Park damaged by ‘makeshift sleds’, city says
"Slide, scoot and roll, but keep the cardboard at home," the City of Greenville said.
Greenville County roads need $1B. New fees and taxes are on the table.
Greenville County business leaders peg the area's road needs at more than $1 billion over the next decade. As the county falls further behind on maintenance, and as infrastructure costs soar, it also expects to welcome an estimated 200,000 new residents by 2040. To deal with the swell of drivers, county leaders are discussing how to pay for a growing backlog of congestion problems and crumbling roads.
North Carolina man’s search for lost and forgotten graves
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blair Tormey is on a decade-long mission to help find forgotten graves in North Carolina. “Just about every cemetery that you can think of has some section or some portion that they know people are buried there, but they don’t know who they are. The graves have at least lost their markings or markings were damaged, or the headstones were removed,” he explained.
Greenville Co. Deputies looking for woman last seen on Monday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said they’re looking for Melissa Hart, a missing 31-year-old. Deputies said Hart was last seen on Monday morning at around 11:00 a.m. She was driving a white 1999 Nissan Sentra. Deputies described Hart as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around...
Greenville Restaurant Week preview: Fork and Plough
Crash causes delays in McDowell County
MCDOWELL, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash in McDowell County is causing traffic delays. According to officials, Mill Creek Road in Old Fort is now blocked due to the crash. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work to learn more.
Abandoned puppy found with dog bed in dumpster, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after a puppy was found abandoned in a dumpster in South Carolina. On Thursday, WHNS reports that environmental enforcement officers were called about a black and tan puppy, approximately 6 to 7 weeks old, inside a commercial dumpster in Spartanburg County.
Greenville County student head back to class
Deputies investigating Saturday night shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone opened fire in a crowd on Saturday night. According to deputies, the shooting happened near Hawkins and Ninth Street in the Judson Community at around 8 p.m. Deputies say someone drove by a group of...
Ware Shoals Shooting Update
Local authorities investigating string of stolen tow trucks used to steal other cars
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in the foothills are investigating a string of tow truck thefts. Officials said the thieves are then using the stolen wreckers to steal cars in neighboring counties. The thefts are happening late at night and police said they’re targeting older tow trucks that don’t...
NC man charged following armed robbery at Dollar Tree in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect is in custody after a Dollar Tree on Brevard Road was allegedly robbed on July 24. Deputies said after they investigated the incident, Charles Shawn Gary was charged with the following on July 28.
Rescued beagles coming to The Upstate
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A few rescued beagles are getting new homes in The Upstate. The U.S. Humane society found over 70 animal welfare violations following an inspection at The Envigo Breeding Facility, in Virginia. 4,000 beagles will be transferred across the states. Hundreds have been seized already. Carolina...
