TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Blair Tormey is on a decade-long mission to help find forgotten graves in North Carolina. “Just about every cemetery that you can think of has some section or some portion that they know people are buried there, but they don’t know who they are. The graves have at least lost their markings or markings were damaged, or the headstones were removed,” he explained.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO