ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

AR teachers say they’re ‘disheartened’ pay raises were not part of special session

By Jessica Ranck
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ba7wh_0hE2OVS800

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Teachers in Little Rock say they’re disheartened pay raises were not discussed in this week’s special session.

“Shame on every legislator that chose to end that session early,” said Central High School Teacher Roy Vaughn.

In the past week, Democrats have voiced their plans to extend the session and discuss two bills covering raises and bonuses for teachers in the state.

Arkansas Legislature passes tax cut and school safety grant legislation

At the sound of the gavel, the session ended Friday morning, without any talk of teacher pay.

“This is all about priority,” said State Senator Keith Ingram (D) in an interview with our station earlier this week. “The Republicans’ priority was tax cuts, [and] our priority was teacher salary raises. The sad truth of all of this is that we can do all of it.”

Those against pay raises being discussed say they wanted more time to look the proposals over.

“A lot of the work on all of those issues is already taking place and we’re going to be ready to go when we get back in January,” said State Senator Jonathan Dismang (R).

Arkansas Democrats draw distinction, support teacher pay

A decision made in the people’s house has those outside up in arms.

“School starts literally in a few days,” said Vaughn. “Imagine teachers say just wait until January and we will start teaching. That doesn’t make good sense.”

Vaughn says he has fears teachers will walk, leaving behind a business they say they’re tired of waiting for.

“If educators chose to wait like that, educators would be without a job,” said Vaughn.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
ualr.edu

UA Little Rock Will Celebrate BBQ @ Bailey Oct. 14

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock will celebrate the return of the campus community for the new school year with the popular BBQ @ Bailey event Friday, Oct. 14. The tailgating-style event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Bailey Alumni and Friends Center on the UA Little Rock campus. Members of the UA Little Rock community can also look forward to a special announcement about the university with Chancellor Christina Drale and Dr. Danyell Crutchfield Cummings, president of the Alumni Board of Directors, on hand to help celebrate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ingram
Person
Roy Vaughn
THV11

Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand

BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
BENTON, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Central High School#Democrats#Arkansas Legislature#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ktoy1047.com

Authorities seeking escaped rapist from Arkansas prison

Samuel Hartman, 38, escaped Friday morning from the East Arkansas Regional Unit in Brickeys, 96 miles east of Little Rock, the. The DOC said Hartman escaped from a work detail in a field near the prison. DOC spokeswoman Cindy Murphy said Hartman and a suspected accomplice fired at correctional officers who were chasing them, but the officers weren’t injured.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy