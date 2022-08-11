ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture Online

How to offset land vs. non-farm assets between heirs

Problem: How can we offset land vs. non-farm assets between heirs when values constantly change?. We have one son who farms with us. Our other son has a great job two hours away. He appreciates the operation but will never come back to farm. We want to be fair to both, but the farm can’t grow if ownership keeps diluting between generations. We’d like both boys to get land, but our farming son needs most of it. We have sizable cash and retirement accounts that could help offset the difference, but how can we do that when asset values change so much? - Submitted by email from D.T.
Agriculture Online

China says economic recovery momentum slows, faces difficulties

BEIJING, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China's economic recovery momentum slowed in July, but the economy remains resilient despite facing difficulties, Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said at a news conference on Monday. Fu expects the economy to continue to recover and the employment situation to...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, corn extend losses on demand concerns, U.S. weather

SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean and corn futures lost more ground on Tuesday, with expectations of crop-friendly U.S. weather conditions and declining demand in top importer China weighing on the market. Wheat ticked higher after two sessions of losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy dives on China's economic uncertainty

CHICAGO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans fell on Monday, pressured by forecasts for beneficial rainfall in parts of the U.S. Midwest and unexpected data from China that suggested declining demand for U.S. agricultural commodities from the country. The People's Bank of China cut key interest rates on weaker-than-expected economic...
Agriculture Online

Australia, New Zealand say no issues with meat exports to China

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australia and New Zealand said on Tuesday they were aware of Chinese media reports of a ban on meat imports from both countries by Beijing but said they had not received any official notice and shipments had been clearing as normal. The Australian Financial Review...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans drop 2% on U.S. crop forecast, weather; corn, wheat down

SINGAPORE, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid more than 2% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat lost more than 1% each. "Traders...
Agriculture Online

Soy prices slide on U.S. crop forecast; corn also falls

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans slid almost 3% on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a U.S. government report raised the country's production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week. Corn and wheat prices also fell sharply. "Traders were expecting...
Agriculture Online

Chicago grains ease as China, Ukraine, and weather weigh

By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chicago corn, wheat and soybean futures lost more ground on Tuesday, dented by economic risks in China, rain relief forecast for U.S. crops and increasing shipments from war-torn Ukraine. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
Agriculture Online

Corn dough surges to 62%, now within 3% of average

The USDA released its 20th Crop Progress report of the growing season Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of August 14, 94% of corn is silking, slightly...
Agriculture Online

Prices end day down | Monday, August 15, 2022

Grain prices ended the day not far off their midday levels. Corn is down 13¢ and soybeans are down 41¢. CBOT wheat is down 7¢. KC wheat and Minneapolis wheat are down 9¢. Livestock ended the day mixed with live cattle and feeder cattle both down and lean hogs up 55¢.
