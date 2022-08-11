Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Staffing shortages plague many Utah school districts on 1st day of school
SALT LAKE CITY — Ready or not, Monday was the first day of school for many kids in Utah. KSL found many school districts were dealing with some major staffing shortages. In some cases, they used creative measures to get by and find qualified candidates. The Davis School District...
kuer.org
Efforts are underway to create a new prison college degree program in Utah
The landscape of higher education in Utah’s prisons will soon expand. Starting this fall, men in some correctional facilities could be taking college-level classes like statistics, anthropology and American history. They’ll also have access to practical programs in computer essentials, financial literacy and a possible coding boot camp. That’s on top of longstanding offerings in fields like automotive repair, machining and construction.
upr.org
Nonprofit Ella Rises hosts three day workshop to inspire Latina youth in Utah
Ella Rises, a nonprofit in support of empowering Latina young women in Utah Valley, held a three-day summit for youth to listen to motivational speakers and attend art classes. Ella Rises seeks to empower Latina youth by exploring their culture and heritage through art and leadership workshops. The nonprofit held...
ksl.com
Most gun deaths in Utah are suicides. Could this law help prevent them?
SALT LAKE CITY — Suicides account for the vast majority of gun deaths in Utah, and more than half of all suicides in the state are by firearm. A similar trend can be seen nationally with firearm suicides accounting for 54% of gun deaths and 53% of suicides involving a firearm, according to Pew Research Center.
kjzz.com
Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site
What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing
Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
$750,000 in Education Grants Offered for Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah
Recently, the VELA Education Fund announced a $750,000 fund in partnership with the Daniels Fund to provide support for education entrepreneurs in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming. Up to $10,000 are provided in microgrants, and in Wyoming, VELA has provided around $160,000 to three organizations, including the Teton Science...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
ksl.com
Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?
WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
Utah school districts detail loosening of COVID-19 restrictions
New COVID-19 guidelines out from the CDC are far less restrictive than previous recommendations, and they were released just days before most Utah students go back to school.
Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil Lyman’s news release came a week after The Associated Press published an investigative story focusing on cases in Arizona and West Virginia that found the church’s abuse reporting system can be misused by church leaders to...
kjzz.com
School districts across Utah report critical shortage of employees in advance of return
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — School districts across Utah are reporting a critical shortage of employees in advance of the return to class. Kelly Orton has been feeding Salt Lake City school children for two decades. As director of child nutrition for the district, finding employees to serve up...
cntraveler.com
How a Glamping Trip to Utah Taught Me to Follow My Daughter’s Lead
City kids are tough, in a dappled way. Pigeons and rats can be tolerated. But I have seen a dragonfly provoke terror. Maybe this isn't true for all city kids—but it's true for mine. Not that I myself grew up so close to the great outdoors. The main nature...
kslnewsradio.com
How much is inflation impacting those in Utah on a lower income?
SALT LAKE CITY — New inflation numbers from the Joint Economic Committee, lead by Sen. Mike Lee, shows inflation in Utah is up 15.4% compared to January 2021. DNBA Personal financial planner Gerika Espinosa said she’s seeing inflation have a bigger impact on lower income families. “The majority...
kjzz.com
Meteor confirmed as source of loud boom heard over Utah, Idaho, Wyoming
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake confirmed the source of a loud boom heard from northern Utah, southern Idaho and part of Wyoming was a meteor exploding upon entry of Earth's atmosphere. Dozens of people have reported hearing a loud boom over the...
upr.org
Utah Transit Authority opens Vineyard Frontrunner station, announces future development plans
For the first time in ten years, a new stop is being added to the Utah Transit Authority’s Frontrunner line. The station will be located in downtown Vineyard close to the Vineyard Connector Overpass and building costs are expected to be over $20 million. The UTA contributed $16.9 million to station costs and over $5.5 million were allocated from the Utah legislature.
KSLTV
One more day of monsoons expected, possible flooding at Utah’s Big Five, weather service says
SALT LAKE CITY — The Nation Weather Service said there is at least one more day of monsoons possible across most of Utah and southwest of Wyoming. After Sunday, the weather service expected much drier weather ahead. KSL Meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke said:. “Showers and storms are once again...
ABC 4
Unique souvenirs from Utah
Mary Lindsey and Shane Breezel, owners of Everything Utah SLC joined us on GTU hour 2 to share where you can snag unique souvenirs from our great state. Everything Utah SLC, is a Premier Immersive Souvenir store located at 311 S State St, in Salt Lake City. They feature local artists including:
OH MY HECK! Your Guide To Utah Swear Words
When people move to Utah, one of the most common observations people make are how often we substitute clean words for swear words. Everybody gets upset and everybody is capable of saying some things that could get them in trouble. So why risk it? Here's how to swear, The UTAH way!
kvnutalk
Mount Logan Middle School teacher named Utah History Teacher of the Year – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — The Gilder Lehrman Institute has named Mount Logan Middle School Teacher Ryan Mueller the 2022 Utah History Teacher of the Year. “It’s a huge honor to get this recognition,” Mueller said. “I was honestly really surprised when I found out a couple of weeks ago.”
