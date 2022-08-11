ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kuer.org

Efforts are underway to create a new prison college degree program in Utah

The landscape of higher education in Utah’s prisons will soon expand. Starting this fall, men in some correctional facilities could be taking college-level classes like statistics, anthropology and American history. They’ll also have access to practical programs in computer essentials, financial literacy and a possible coding boot camp. That’s on top of longstanding offerings in fields like automotive repair, machining and construction.
ksl.com

Most gun deaths in Utah are suicides. Could this law help prevent them?

SALT LAKE CITY — Suicides account for the vast majority of gun deaths in Utah, and more than half of all suicides in the state are by firearm. A similar trend can be seen nationally with firearm suicides accounting for 54% of gun deaths and 53% of suicides involving a firearm, according to Pew Research Center.
kjzz.com

Utah governor talks about possibility of MLB expansion team at Draper prison site

What’s going in at the site of the old Utah state prison?. According to state leaders, there will be a wide variety of amenities on the 600-acre site near the Point of the Mountain. That will include 8,000 to 10,000 new homes – mostly multi-family units – along with parks and trails, stores, businesses, and even higher education offerings.
ABC4

In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing

Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
kjzz.com

GALLERY: Officials tour Utah state prison in Draper before demolition begins

DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Abatement on the now-defunct Utah State Prison in Draper is set to begin soon ahead of demolition in the next few months. Gov. Spencer Cox, former Gov. Gary Herbert, and other state leaders toured the inside of the old prison Monday morning before holding a news conference outlining the next steps for the land at the Point of the Mountain.
ksl.com

Can car washes help in the fight to conserve Utah's water?

WEST JORDAN — Robert Bartholomew runs his fingers through the bristles of a massive cloth brush inside a Mister Car Wash tunnel. This brush, a tool to help clean off the 550 to 1,000 vehicles that come through this location daily, is temporarily off at this moment to reduce the noise inside the tunnel while there's a lull in traffic on a recent morning.
Idaho State Journal

Mormon lawmaker pushes abuse reporting reform in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A Republican state lawmaker in Utah said Friday he plans to introduce legislation that would require clergy to report child abuse to authorities, eliminating the clergy-penitent privilege in a state where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is the predominant religion. Rep. Phil Lyman’s news release came a week after The Associated Press published an investigative story focusing on cases in Arizona and West Virginia that found the church’s abuse reporting system can be misused by church leaders to...
kslnewsradio.com

How much is inflation impacting those in Utah on a lower income?

SALT LAKE CITY — New inflation numbers from the Joint Economic Committee, lead by Sen. Mike Lee, shows inflation in Utah is up 15.4% compared to January 2021. DNBA Personal financial planner Gerika Espinosa said she’s seeing inflation have a bigger impact on lower income families. “The majority...
upr.org

Utah Transit Authority opens Vineyard Frontrunner station, announces future development plans

For the first time in ten years, a new stop is being added to the Utah Transit Authority’s Frontrunner line. The station will be located in downtown Vineyard close to the Vineyard Connector Overpass and building costs are expected to be over $20 million. The UTA contributed $16.9 million to station costs and over $5.5 million were allocated from the Utah legislature.
ABC 4

Unique souvenirs from Utah

Mary Lindsey and Shane Breezel, owners of Everything Utah SLC joined us on GTU hour 2 to share where you can snag unique souvenirs from our great state. Everything Utah SLC, is a Premier Immersive Souvenir store located at 311 S State St, in Salt Lake City. They feature local artists including:
Mix 104.3 KMXY

OH MY HECK! Your Guide To Utah Swear Words

When people move to Utah, one of the most common observations people make are how often we substitute clean words for swear words. Everybody gets upset and everybody is capable of saying some things that could get them in trouble. So why risk it? Here's how to swear, The UTAH way!
