ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 74

CAI
4d ago

Wait until we see our gas prices and increased inflations and employee layoffs in a few months. If Biden says it is a good bill, it won’t be. He hasn’t done one good thing yet that benefits the hard working middle class.

Reply(1)
74
ClimbinC
4d ago

😑 nothing, NOTHING in this bill has anything to do with the name of this bill, nor does it help Pennsylvanians with inflation issues. This does the complete opposite!!!

Reply
66
BeansInBaconGrease
3d ago

Toomey’s right. Businesses will relocate outside the state and workers will lose jobs. As for solar panels and EV cars? that’s for the benefit of the rich, not avg. residents. Panels on rooftop easily cost $20,000 and EV cars will mean much higher electric bills for owners…this bill won’t help state’s poor or even middle-class.

Reply(2)
30
Related
Motley Fool

4 Social Security Changes Joe Biden Wants to Make

Although Social Security's solvency isn't in question, the program is facing a greater than $20 trillion funding shortfall over the next 75 years. During his campaign for the presidency, Joe Biden outlined an overhaul of Social Security based on four key changes. Despite readily apparent issues with Social Security, no...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley says a DOJ whistleblower has approached him to blow the lid on 'scheme' among FBI officials to bury negative information about Hunter Biden

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is holding the FBI and Justice Department's feet to the fire on Hunter Biden, demanding the agencies answer claims from a whistleblower they downplayed negative information on Hunter Biden in the lead up to the 2020 election. Grassley revealed on Monday that 'highly credible' whistleblowers have...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Government
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Washington Examiner

Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins

The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Affordable Care Act#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Pennsylvanians#Medicare#Senate#Republican#Americans
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
IRS
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
175K+
Followers
72K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy