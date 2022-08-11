ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horoscope today, Friday August 12: Daily guide to what your star sign has in store for your zodiac dates

By Mystic Meg
 4 days ago
♈ ARIES

March 21 to April 20

The full moon brings surprises linked to social life. You can get closer to special people or have another go at joining a group.

Your key skill is the ability to adapt to circumstances, and carry others along with you. So a leadership role can be an option.

A fitness challenge is mind over matter – you can make this work

♉ TAURUS

April 21 to May 21

Your success sector lights up in unexpected ways.

This can take you on to a celebrity panel, or towards some long-distance numbers.

Winning is less important to you than being true to your own rules – in life and in love.

Saturn may try to take the shine off a personal project, but push on regardless.

♊ GEMINI

May 22 to June 21

Maybe it’s tempting to slow down a travel plan, or include a few

diversions along the way.

But your chart asks you to stay focused, and firm up a destination and a date.

That way, the opposition you sense around you can disappear. Love is full of possibilities, do try not to write off anyone or anything.

♋ CANCER

June 22 to July 22

That sense of being able to read people’s minds and hearts can be so accurate as the full moon intensifies your emotional rapport.

So if you feel the need to contact anyone, do so. At work, starting to speak or write can unblock words and get your message through.

New love waits by a payment machine.

♌ LEO

July 23 to August 23

Forgiveness may not be easy to offer or ask for but you can lead the way on this and set a new standard for everyone around you.

A marriage full moon can set up surprise matchmaking links – and that face that keeps shining out of your memories can play a part.

Luck circles a French name.

♍ VIRGO

August 24 to September 22

Your key career approach is to simply wait and see, rather than pushing for a firm set of choices.

This allows the right people and projects the space to make a case. Instead of adding pressure to passion, sit back and enjoy it as it is.

If you are single, this can include a re-run of a recent date.

♎ LIBRA

September 23 to October 23

Turning real experiences or factors of your imagination into stories can be a breakthrough.

As soon as you start to write or speak, the next steps can develop fast.

Venus brings the right allies at the right time to be fans of all you do and say.

As for love, keep fun centre-stage, and the serious stuff can follow.

♏ SCORPIO

October 24 to November 2

With Venus at the top of your chart, no love ambition is too big or bold.

And it is easier to believe in yourself and what you genuinely deserve.

A full moon in your property-based sector can take you past a hot new home, even if you are not actively looking.

Lucky letters are printed in pink.

♐ SAGITTARIUS

November 23 to December 21

When you meet a quiet Capricorn you feel the trust is there and want to reveal more than usual.

In a work setting, this can be so positive, and sharing dreams, as well as any problems, can kick-start a new future.

As Venus settles in your new horizons zone, your first visit to a recent local enterprise can lead to love.

♑ CAPRICORN

December 22 to January 20

Quick-changing cash chats may feel hard to hold on to but the full moon shows you can make this work.

You can turn one fixed decision into several fluid options that can make everyone richer on many levels.

A family member who loves to sing can be your link to lucky number and celebrity selections.

♒ AQUARIUS

January 21 to February 18

You radiate mystery and magnetism thanks to the full moon in your sign – and if anything has cooled lately in a relationship you can get love heating up again.

Single? Someone next to you when you both look in a freezer or fridge, can be your soulmate.

Mars puts your name on a hot “R” property list.

♓ PISCES

February 19 to March 20

Saturn may try to get you to dial down your dreams but the full moon counters this with creative encouragement.

So even if you need to tweak a celebration plan, keep going with it.

The fashion world is opening up to you, starting today with a question – or a camera – in the street.

Luck adds up to 61.

