KCCI.com
Veterans Day held at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday was Veterans Day at the Iowa State Fair. This year, all seven grand marshals of the parade were women, including one who may be the only woman in Iowa who served in Vietnam. Mary Ellen White says veterans are treated much differently these days.
Governor Reynolds signs two proclamations at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds signed two proclamations on Monday at the Iowa State Fair. One proclamation designated this week as "Iowa Employee Support of the Guard and Reserves Week" and also, designated Monday as "USS Iowa Submarine Day." The Iowa is a Submarine that is scheduled...
Seven new bee species discovered in Iowa for the first time
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) — A recent analysis of the bees found living on Luther College’s campus has turned up with a surprising find. Seven of the 55 species found on campus have never been recorded in Iowa, KCRG reports. “We have seven species that we are confident are...
Iowa chef back home after feeding thousands of people in flood-ravaged Kentucky
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Willie Ray Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, and his crew are back in town after spending six days in Kentucky providing meals to people recovering from historic flooding, KCRG reports. The flooding there left hundreds of people...
Many local politicians join the fun at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Pork Producers had a big crowd at the Pork Tent throughout Saturday. Senator Joni Ernst was flipping pork chops with Governor Kim Reynolds in the morning. Ernst also checked out animals in the barns. As she made her way around the fairgrounds, she says many people brought up inflation in their conversation.
Rain is on its way out of central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain is tapering back this morning and we're looking at a pretty nice Tuesday after it's gone. We are starting off with some patchy dense fog though that will continue throughout the morning. Sunshine returns this afternoon with temperatures back to near 80°. We'll keep...
Catholic Charities of Des Moines helping Afghan refugees
DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday marks one year since the U.S. military pulled out from Afghanistan, allowing the Taliban to take power. Iowa agreed to take in some of the Afghan refugees. The Iowa Department of Human Services says that more than 900 refugees now live in the state, 300 of which live in the Des Moines metro area.
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
