Hampshire County, WV

Maryland board seeking earlier mail-in ballot count

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State Board of Elections voted Monday to file an emergency petition in court that seeks an earlier count of mail-in ballots for the general election in November. The board voted 4-0 to seek a legal remedy in hopes of speeding up the vote...
WVa providing free COVID tests, vaccines at schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's health agency has bought 16 vans to provide free COVID-19 testing and vaccines at school and community events, officials said. A grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid for the vans, the state Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Monday. Some of the vans have already been deployed to health departments. Others will be delivered in the coming months.
Trial starts in challenge to new Montana voting laws

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Native Americans who must travel long distances to election offices and cope with unreliable and infrequent mail delivery are further disenfranchised under election laws approved last year, a lawyer said Monday during opening statements in a trial challenging the laws' constitutionality. Jacqueline De León, an...
Mobile FEMA centers open in Kentucky for flood victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — New FEMA mobile disaster recovery centers opened on Sunday to assist Kentucky flood survivors. The new centers are at the Magoffin County Health Department in Salyersville and the Owsley Recreation Center in Booneville. The centers will be open on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. They will reopen on Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 22-23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
North Dakota recreational pot measure approved for ballot

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
Reincarceration order dropped for 18 Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections has dropped its order that 18 prisoners who were released from prison to protect their health during the coronavirus pandemic report back to prison. The state had ordered the 18 to return to prison by Monday. But, a Ramsey...
Emergency funding provided for Death Valley flood repairs

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — Nearly $12 million has been made available to the National Park Service to repair flood damage to roads in Death Valley National Park, the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration said Monday. Most roads in the desert park have been closed...
New commander of Tennessee State Guard taking post Oct. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A new commander of the Tennessee State Guard has been appointed. Retired U.S. Army Col. Kevin Stewart will assume command during a ceremony on Oct. 1 at Nashville's Joint Force Headquarters. Stewart was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee, said Tennessee's adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Jeff...
Abortion foes tap credit cards to get partial Kansas recount

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas plans to do a partial hand recount that won't change the outcome of this month's decisive vote in favor of abortion rights after abortion opponents charged almost $120,000 to credit cards Monday to cover the cost. The Kansas secretary of state's office said the...
4 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd

BERWICK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say four people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire earlier this month, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is charged...
Arizona Team Stax

