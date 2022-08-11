Harlem Week kicks off with one-year anniversary of Uptown Night Market

Harlem Week kicks off with Uptown Night Market 01:22

NEW YORK -- Harlem Week kicked off Thursday with the one-year anniversary of the Uptown Night Market under the tracks on 12th Avenue.

As CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports, it was their biggest event to date with 75 vendors.

The monthly market features food, clothing, music and dancing. Organizers created the event to display the flavors of the neighborhood and give business owners a chance to meet new clientele.

"Especially micro-businesses. Those are family-owned of immigrants, POC, female-owned businesses, and you know, doing this over here in Harlem, in the Bronx and in Brooklyn basically gives our community, our small community of 300, 400 different small businesses, opportunities to kind of go and engage with the communities," said Marco Shalma, co-founder of Uptown Night Market.

Harlem Week continues Friday with Senior Citizen Day at Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building plaza, and there's a full roster of events supporting small businesses around the neighborhood all through next week.

Thursday's party continues until 10 p.m.

For more details, visit uptownnightmarket.com .