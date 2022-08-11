Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 22:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Riverside FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM PDT MONDAY FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 1017 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of eastern Riverside County. This includes the following highways CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 119 and 128. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Severe Weather Statement issued for Riverside, San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-14 13:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-14 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Riverside; San Bernardino THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SAN BERNARDINO AND RIVERSIDE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 200 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 02:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to 104 expected. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms
A Flood Watch is now in effect until 8:00 p.m. for Riverside County, including the cities of Coachella, Cathedral City, Indio, Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, Julian, Pine Valley, Idyllwild-Pine Cove and Borrego Springs. Please be especially cautious today and maintain safe driving practices when encountering flooded areas. Turn Around Don't Drown. Moisture The post First Alert Weather Alert issued for Saturday for threat of thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
SoCal to see sunny skies, hot temps Tuesday
Southern California will be hot and sunny again on Tuesday.
Palm Springs Aerial Tramway set to reopen after week-long flash flood clean-up
The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway is set to tentatively reopen today after a week-long clean-up from a flash flood, which left hundreds of customers stranded. https://youtu.be/oifjPeGa5F0 The Tramway's website says the plan is to open today, but it encourages visitors to keep checking back for updates. A week ago, a storm brought heavy rain to the The post Palm Springs Aerial Tramway set to reopen after week-long flash flood clean-up appeared first on KESQ.
Video captures massive mudslide in San Bernardino mountains
The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California.
Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks
Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in […]
Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency
Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for The post Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Suspect Taken Into Custody, Child Safe in Riverside County Amber Alert
A 1-year-old who was taken out of Riverside County and the subject of an Amber Alert was said to be safe and the suspect was taken into custody Monday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said Monday afternoon. Details about how and where the boy was found were not provided. The...
Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City
The California Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for a missing woman last seen in Cathedral City on Wednesday. Marolyn Harvey, 68, was last seen in the area of Landau Boulevard at Vista Chino on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around noon. SILVER ALERT - Riverside and San Bernardino CountiesLast Seen: Landau Boulevard at Vista The post Silver alert issued missing woman in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Lookout Roadhouse Ortega Highway Overlooking Lake Elsinore
The Lookout Road House is perched on a cliff overlooking Lake Elsinore. The Roadside cafe has a million-dollar view but serves up humble American-style food, including hearty breakfasts and Oak-Smoked BBQ Ribs. You can dine inside, take your beer and burger onto the patio and brave the wind. The Lookout...
Authorities report concerns of possible explosion after chemical leaks from rail car in Perris
Authorities say the rail car's temperature is "trending in a positive direction" and has dipped since the initial leak. However, it's not safe enough for investigators to get close.
Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle Reported In Palm Desert Area
PALM DESERT (CNS) – A fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred. today in the Palm Desert area. The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. at Washington Street and. Tucson Circle, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died and another person was taken to a hospital...
Perris evacuation orders lifted as crews contain rail tanker chemical leak
Riverside County residents were allowed to return to their homes and a section of the 215 Freeway reopened Saturday morning after being closed for more than a day due to a chemical leak from a train tanker, authorities announced. The freeway was closed and homes were evacuated late Thursday evening after a railroad tanker began […]
Fire damages building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11
A fire damaged a vacant auto repair building in San Bernardino on Aug. 11, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. in the 100 block of South E Street, where firefighters found heavy smoke and fire conditions. The building, which has burned multiple...
Santa Ana Woman Suspected of Causing Crash That Killed One in Lake Elsinore
A Santa Ana woman is believed to have caused a DUI- related crash in Lake Elsinore, in Riverside County, that killed one person and hospitalized two others, authorities said Monday.
Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old child found safe in Riverside County; man in custody
Investigators said Bradley Nicolas was located and the suspect, a man they identified as Julio Ramirez, has since been placed into custody.
Jurupa child allegedly snatched found safe, suspect arrested
A year-old child allegedly abducted today from Jurupa Valley, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, was located and the man suspected of taking him was arrested without incident.
