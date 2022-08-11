Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Chattooga, Coweta, Dade, Floyd, Haralson, Harris by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 06:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Chattooga; Coweta; Dade; Floyd; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Meriwether; Muscogee; Polk; Talbot; Troup; Walker PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS WEST AND NORTHWEST GEORGIA Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one-half of a mile across west and northwest Georgia. The fog should lift after 9 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Blount, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-16 05:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Blount; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Etowah; Jefferson; Randolph; Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega; Tallapoosa DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility at or below one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
