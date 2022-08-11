Effective: 2022-08-16 06:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-16 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Chattooga; Coweta; Dade; Floyd; Haralson; Harris; Heard; Meriwether; Muscogee; Polk; Talbot; Troup; Walker PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS WEST AND NORTHWEST GEORGIA Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to less than one-half of a mile across west and northwest Georgia. The fog should lift after 9 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

CARROLL COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO