Albany, GA

wfxl.com

Man, teen wanted for alleged armed robbery in Newton are in custody

Baker County Sheriff Dana Meade says that Sims and Keith were taken into custody in Dougherty County Monday afternoon. The two will be taken turned over and taken to jail where they are charged with two counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and cruelty to a child, third degree.
NEWTON, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia police arrest suspects in ‘chop shop’ investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Three people have been arrested in connection with allegedly producing and altering fake vehicle identification numbers (VINs) in two-state “chop shop” operation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Aug. 10, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Alabama Law Enforcement...
COLUMBUS, GA
wfxl.com

2 dead following shooting on West Mercer Avenue Monday night

Two men have been killed following a shooting in Albany Monday night. Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley confirms that officers responded to the 300 block of West Mercer Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Two men, possibly in their twenties, were found deceased upon the officers arrival. Anyone with information is...
ALBANY, GA
Albany, GA
Albany, GA
WALB 10

2 wanted in Baker co. armed robbery

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Baker County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Friday. Deputies said William Underwood Sims, 20, and Wayne Keith,17, robbed the Oasis BVM convenience store in Newton around 7:45p.m. Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and...
wfxl.com

Victim identified in West Residence Avenue homicide

The Albany Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 400 block of W. Residence Avenue Saturday morning. Around 8 a.m., police arrived and found 45-year-old Shannon Hammock deceased. Hammock will be sent to the crime lab where an autopsy would be conducted as part of the investigation. Anyone with...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Update: Victim identified in APD homicide investigation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently investigating a homicide that happened Saturday morning. Police responded to the 400 block of West Residence Avenue around 8 a.m. Shannon Hammock, 45, was found and pronounced dead at the scene. Her body will be sent to the crime...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

1 arrested after traffic stop turns into foot chase

One man is facing drug and traffic violation charges following a foot pursuit with local and state agencies. On Monday, August 8, at 11:00 p.m., the Albany Dougherty Drug Unit assisted a Georgia State Patrol Trooper at the intersection of Schley Avenue and Wilmar Lane in reference to a foot pursuit and possible drugs being located.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

4 new speed zone cameras now active in Dougherty Co. school zones

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County schools are back in session, which also means the RedSpeed cameras are active once again. This year, four new cameras have been added. Those cameras are near Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The cameras in the new...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany fraudulent check investigation

Authorities in Albany are investigating a fraud case involving the circulation of company checks. On August 10, an officer with the Albany Police Department was dispatched to Jaxx Beer and Wine on S Slappey Blvd in reference to fraud. At the scene, a store employee told authorities that the black...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

13 students charged following fight at Early County High School

13 students were removed from the Early County High School premises after a large fight broke out at the school. The Early County Sheriff's Office and the Blakely Police Department responded to school on Thursday, August 11 in reference to a large student fight. 13 students were involved in the...
BLAKELY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police need help locating burglary suspect

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance locating Jarrison Lamonte Daniels. Daniels is wanted for a burglary that occurred in the 2300 Blk. of W. Gordon Ave. Police say electronics were stolen. According to APD, Daniels should be considered armed and dangerous. The...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Arrest made after woman killed in Downtown Tifton Wednesday

An arrest was made in Worth County Thursday following a fatal shooting in Tifton Wednesday night. The Tifton Police Department sent out a press release Thursday that says 22-year-old Demarcus Laquan Brown, of Sylvester, was arrested by Worth County deputies for the shooting death of 21-year-old Hannah Beth Patterson, of Ty Ty.
TIFTON, GA
13WMAZ

Cordele man arrested, charged with child molestation

CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police arrested a man on child molestation charges Thursday. According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just after 5 p.m., police were called to a home to investigate a sexual assault involving a juvenile. When they made it to the scene, the...
CORDELE, GA
wfxl.com

Albany Police Department makes arrest during execution of search warrant

On August 9, investigators with the Albany Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of S. Van Buren St in regards to a burglary investigation. According to a media release from APD, several items, including marijuana and a stolen Vizio television were collected. Police...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Sylvester man arrested after estranged relationship turns deadly

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester man was arrested in connection to an estranged relationship that turned into a deadly Wednesday night shooting in Tifton, according to the Tifton Police Department. Demarcus Laquan Brown, 22, was arrested in connection to the shooting death of Hannah Beth Patterson, 21. The shooting...
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

APD seeking identity of criminal trespass suspect

The Albany Police Department would like the public's assistance in identifying the suspect in the photo for criminal trespass at Exxon Gas Station on E Oglethorpe Blvd. If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Ga Police Department at 229-431-2100.
ALBANY, GA

