Amarillo, TX

abc7amarillo.com

Texas school ratings show improvement, See what grade your child's school made

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased. This year, 27.9% of 8,451 schools evaluated received an A rating. Another 46.1% received a B, 19.4% received a...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

River Road ISD hosts active shooter simulation training

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — On Monday, the Potter County Sheriff’s Department held an active shooter simulation training at River Road High School. More than 250 teachers and staff from across the entire River Road Independent School District attended the immersive training to increase their knowledge on how to keep their students safe from a deadly attack.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for stolen 2021 Honda SUV

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips leading to the recovery of a Honda SUV stolen on Wednesday for this week's "Stolen Auto Day" feature. According to police, a 2021 grey Honda HR-V was reported stolen from the 8400 block of I-40 East on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

SUV hit by semi after running stop sign; 1 dead, 1 injured

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man is dead after he ran a stop sign early Monday morning in Moore County and his SUV was hit by a semi. According to the The Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlos Ibarbo-Flores, 61, of El Paso was driving north on FM 2589.
MOORE COUNTY, TX

