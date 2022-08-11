Read full article on original website
abc7amarillo.com
Texas school ratings show improvement, See what grade your child's school made
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Education Agency released its first public school ratings in three years and despite pandemic interruptions, the number of schools that received the highest rating increased. This year, 27.9% of 8,451 schools evaluated received an A rating. Another 46.1% received a B, 19.4% received a...
abc7amarillo.com
River Road ISD hosts active shooter simulation training
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — On Monday, the Potter County Sheriff’s Department held an active shooter simulation training at River Road High School. More than 250 teachers and staff from across the entire River Road Independent School District attended the immersive training to increase their knowledge on how to keep their students safe from a deadly attack.
abc7amarillo.com
Large industry moving to Amarillo means increase in need for skilled laborers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — During the last two years, a large industry has invested in Amarillo. The decision to build in the Texas Panhandle is driving the demand for skilled labor exponentially. Why are there businesses flocking to the region and how is Amarillo investing in our youth to...
abc7amarillo.com
3 injured, 1 seriously, in shooting leading to SWAT standoff in southwest Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — One man is in jail after a shooting that injured three people, leaving one hospitalized in serious condition, and a SWAT standoff on Monday. According to the Amarillo Police Department, at 12:24 a.m., officers responded to a residence in the 4200 block of Mesa Circle for a possible fight.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers offers reward for stolen 2021 Honda SUV
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for tips leading to the recovery of a Honda SUV stolen on Wednesday for this week's "Stolen Auto Day" feature. According to police, a 2021 grey Honda HR-V was reported stolen from the 8400 block of I-40 East on Wednesday, Aug. 11.
abc7amarillo.com
SUV hit by semi after running stop sign; 1 dead, 1 injured
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A man is dead after he ran a stop sign early Monday morning in Moore County and his SUV was hit by a semi. According to the The Texas Department of Public Safety, Carlos Ibarbo-Flores, 61, of El Paso was driving north on FM 2589.
